Boys
Muscle Shoals 78, Austin 73
MUSCLE SHOALS (78)
Chaffee 9, McIntosh 22, Smith 31, Graham 6, Pritchard 3, Mosley 5, Ricks 2
AUSTIN (73)
Carter 8, Petty 20, Breedlove 19, Gardner 2, Crittendon 2, Barrett 9, Lyle 3, Mitchell 10
Halftime: Muscle Shoals 38, Austin 28
Records: Muscle Shoals 18-7
--
Lauderdale County 69, West Limestone 57
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (69)
McIntyre 8, Smith 16, shanes 6, Wisdom 6, Stanfield 7, Mitchell 3, Romine 2, Fuqua 21
WEST LIMESTONE (57)
Owens 2, Helms 8, White 6, Simmons 3, Patterson 2, Williams 20, Slaton 4, Britt 12
Halftime: Lauderdale County 26, West Limestone 25
Records: Lauderdale County 20-7
--
Collinwood 60, Wayne County 53
COLLINWOOD (60)
T. Thompson 17, Ward 13, Chastain 3, Scott 2, Hollis 7, J. Thompson 8, Baskins 2, Hope 5, Rozinski 3
WAYNE COUNTY (53)
Baugus 17, Goss 12, Kelley 2, Camfield 5, Moser 8, Cruz 9
Halftime: Collinwood 41, Wayne County 26
Records: Wayne County 4-16
--
Covenant Christian 64, Colbert Heights 33
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (64)
Livingston 24, T. Griffin 12, Alexander 7, Z. Griffin 7, Vess 6, McNatt 3, Glover 3, Lawson 2
COLBERT HEIGHTS ( 33)
Shaw 12, Castle 7, Milender 7, Davis 3, Tedford 2, Balta 2
Halftime: Covenant Christian 33, Colbert Heights 15
Red Bay 74, Mars Hill 56
RED BAY (74)
Ray 35, Vincent 9, Allison 8, T. Hamilton 6, Shewburt 6, Burks 4, Kennedy 2, Bays 2, A. Hamilton 2
MARS HILL (56)
Crowden 14, James 13, Cox 9, Bowerman 8, Thompson 4, Hanson 3, Conner 3, White 2,
Halftime: Red Bay 33, Mars Hill 27
--
FLORENCE 72, HARTSELLE 69
FLORENCE (72)
Beckwith 26, Webster 13, Anderson 7, lee 6, Champagne 4, Burge 3, Joplin 3
HARTSELLE (69)
Peoples 39, Sivley 11, Kellick 7, Wright 6, Ward 5
Halftime: Tied at 35
--
Deshler 65, Belgreen 42
DESHLER (65)
Minetree 19, Thirlkill 16, M. Malone 7, Hester 4, Anderson 3, Ricks 2, Willingham 2, Collinsworth 2, R. Malone 2
BELGREEN (42)
J. Bonner 15, Hubbert 9, C. Bonner 4, Plott 4, James 3, Willingham 3, Bragwell 2, Vandiver 2
Halftime: Belgreen 31, Deshler 29.
--
Tharptown 65, Hackleburg 41
THARPTOWN 965)
Nolen 23, Simmons 11, Valdez 10, Lopez 10, Garcia 4, Amos 3, Gomez 2, Moss 2.
HACKLBURG (41)
Limberakis 13, Taylor 13, Pyburn 6, Whisenant 5, Cooper 2, Smith 2.
Halftime: Tharptown 30, Hacklburg 11.
Records: Tharptown 13-15
--
Shoals Christian 65, Vina 46
VINA (46)
Moomaw 10, Griffith 9, Miller 7, Stidham 6, Shelton 2, Lawler 5, Pardue 5, Moomaw 2.
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (65)
S. Storie 3, Akin 3, Hughes 12, Edmonds 4, Lovett 2, J. Storie 18, Russ 2, Denton 8, Shewbart 11, Chaffin 2.
Halftime: Shoals Christian 34, Vina 15.
--
Girls
Covenant Christian 48, Colbert Heights 41
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (48)
Milligan 4, Reagan 4, James 4, Delaney Johnson 10, Madalyn Scott 13, Ashlee Gann 13
COLBERT HEIGHTS (41)
Roberts 4, James 8, Williams 11, Fuller 18
Halftime: Colbert Heights 25, Covenant Christian 24
Records: Covenant Christian 16-7; Colbert Heights 7-12
--
Vina 61, Shoals Christian 54 (OT)
VINA (61)
King 19, Athey 17, Guin 10, Scott 9, Johnson 5, Harper 1
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (54)
Edwards 17, Cole 11, Davis 17, Turner 4, Rutledge 3, Owens 2
Halftime: Vina 24, Shoals Christian 19
Records: Vina 20-7; Shoals Christian 10-15
--
Lauderdale County 67, West Limestone 42
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (67)
Maner 20, Smith 17, Childress 11, Belew 9, Putman 3, Hulsey 2, Adams 2, B. Childress 2, Tate 1
WEST LIMESTONE (42)
Cassidy Winter 18, Carli Bell Winter 11, Rose 5, Kennemer 4, Craig 2, Birdsong 2
Halftime: Lauderdale County 40, West Limestone 20
Records: Lauderdale County 24-5;
--
Wayne County 58, Collinwood 50
WAYNE COUNTY (58)
Gallian 14, McClain 10, Baugus 8, Lee 9, Bryant 8, Camfield 5, Floyd 4
COLLINWOOD (50)
Kautsky 14, A.C. Whitehead 10, Retherford 8, Garay 2, Gobbell 6, Kelly 9, Sims 1
Halftime: Wayne County 27, Collinwood 26
Records: Wayne County 11-8
--
Florence 45, Hartselle 33
FLORENCE (45)
Makayla Liner 8, Ingram 3, Tubbs 7, Kennedi Hawkins 28
HARTSELLE (22)
McCleskey 2, Lopez 3, K. Hogan 5, C. Hogan 6, Houser 6, McMineman 2, Jarrett 3, Cartee 8,
Halftime: Florence 17, Hartselle 13
Records: Florence 19-8
--
Deshler 64, Belgreen 49
DESHLER (64)
Siegel 13, Collinsworth 14, Clemmons 7, S. Thirlkill 6, Ramson 5, Crook 5, Murner 5, Bates 2, Bailey 2, Sanford 2, T. Thirlkill 2, Linville 1
BELGREEN (49)
E. Dempsey 20, Tate 10, G. Dempsey 7, K. Dempsey 6, Bragwell 5, Chandler 1
Halftime: Deshler 34, Belgreen 24
--
Belgreen 47, Red Bay 31
RED BAY (31)
McCollister 4, James 3, Faulkner 8, McColliseter 3, Blackburn 10, Kuykendall 3.
BELGREEN (47)
Bragwell 8, K. Dempsey 4, Chandler 2, G. Dempsey 8,.Tate 9, E. Dempsey 16.
Halftime: Belgreen 20, Red Bay 15
--
Brooks 58, Sheffield 24
BROOKS (58)
Alley 10, Mullins 5, Patterson 10, Garrett 7, Partrick 6, McAdams 7, Akins 3, McDaniel 10.
SHEFFIELD (24)
McDonald 4, Richard 4, Flores 8, Steele 3, Brown 1, Hudson 2, Reeves 2.
Halftime: Brooks 37, Sheffield 14.
--
