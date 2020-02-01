Boys

Muscle Shoals 78, Austin 73

MUSCLE SHOALS (78)

Chaffee 9, McIntosh 22, Smith 31, Graham 6, Pritchard 3, Mosley 5, Ricks 2

AUSTIN (73)

Carter 8, Petty 20, Breedlove 19, Gardner 2, Crittendon 2, Barrett 9, Lyle 3, Mitchell 10

Halftime: Muscle Shoals 38, Austin 28

Records: Muscle Shoals 18-7

--

Lauderdale County 69, West Limestone 57

LAUDERDALE COUNTY (69)

McIntyre 8, Smith 16, shanes 6, Wisdom 6, Stanfield 7, Mitchell 3, Romine 2, Fuqua 21

WEST LIMESTONE (57)

Owens 2, Helms 8, White 6, Simmons 3, Patterson 2, Williams 20, Slaton 4, Britt 12

Halftime: Lauderdale County 26, West Limestone 25

Records: Lauderdale County 20-7

--

Collinwood 60, Wayne County 53

COLLINWOOD (60)

T. Thompson 17, Ward 13, Chastain 3, Scott 2, Hollis 7, J. Thompson 8, Baskins 2, Hope 5, Rozinski 3

WAYNE COUNTY (53)

Baugus 17, Goss 12, Kelley 2, Camfield 5, Moser 8, Cruz 9

Halftime: Collinwood 41, Wayne County 26

Records: Wayne County 4-16

--

Covenant Christian 64, Colbert Heights 33

COVENANT CHRISTIAN (64)

Livingston 24, T. Griffin 12, Alexander 7, Z. Griffin 7, Vess 6, McNatt 3, Glover 3, Lawson 2

COLBERT HEIGHTS ( 33)

Shaw 12, Castle 7, Milender 7, Davis 3, Tedford 2, Balta 2

Halftime: Covenant Christian 33, Colbert Heights 15

Red Bay 74, Mars Hill 56

RED BAY (74)

Ray 35, Vincent 9, Allison 8, T. Hamilton 6, Shewburt 6, Burks 4, Kennedy 2, Bays 2, A. Hamilton 2

MARS HILL (56)

Crowden 14, James 13, Cox 9, Bowerman 8, Thompson 4, Hanson 3, Conner 3, White 2,

Halftime: Red Bay 33, Mars Hill 27

--

FLORENCE 72, HARTSELLE 69

FLORENCE (72)

Beckwith 26, Webster 13, Anderson 7, lee 6, Champagne 4, Burge 3, Joplin 3

HARTSELLE (69)

Peoples 39, Sivley 11, Kellick 7, Wright 6, Ward 5

Halftime: Tied at 35

--

Deshler 65, Belgreen 42

DESHLER (65)

Minetree 19, Thirlkill 16, M. Malone 7, Hester 4, Anderson 3, Ricks 2, Willingham 2, Collinsworth 2, R. Malone 2

BELGREEN (42)

J. Bonner 15, Hubbert 9, C. Bonner 4, Plott 4, James 3, Willingham 3, Bragwell 2, Vandiver 2

Halftime: Belgreen 31, Deshler 29.

--

Tharptown 65, Hackleburg 41

THARPTOWN 965)

Nolen 23, Simmons 11, Valdez 10, Lopez 10, Garcia 4, Amos 3, Gomez 2, Moss 2.

HACKLBURG (41)

Limberakis 13, Taylor 13, Pyburn 6, Whisenant 5, Cooper 2, Smith 2.

Halftime: Tharptown 30, Hacklburg 11.

Records: Tharptown 13-15

--

Shoals Christian 65, Vina 46

VINA (46)

Moomaw 10, Griffith 9, Miller 7, Stidham 6, Shelton 2, Lawler 5, Pardue 5, Moomaw 2.

SHOALS CHRISTIAN (65)

S. Storie 3, Akin 3, Hughes 12, Edmonds 4, Lovett 2, J. Storie 18, Russ 2, Denton 8, Shewbart 11, Chaffin 2.

Halftime: Shoals Christian 34, Vina 15.

--

Girls

Covenant Christian 48, Colbert Heights 41

COVENANT CHRISTIAN (48)

Milligan 4, Reagan 4, James 4, Delaney Johnson 10, Madalyn Scott 13, Ashlee Gann 13

COLBERT HEIGHTS (41)

Roberts 4, James 8, Williams 11, Fuller 18

Halftime: Colbert Heights 25, Covenant Christian 24

Records: Covenant Christian 16-7; Colbert Heights 7-12

--

Vina 61, Shoals Christian 54 (OT)

VINA (61)

King 19, Athey 17, Guin 10, Scott 9, Johnson 5, Harper 1

SHOALS CHRISTIAN (54)

Edwards 17, Cole 11, Davis 17, Turner 4, Rutledge 3, Owens 2

Halftime: Vina 24, Shoals Christian 19

Records: Vina 20-7; Shoals Christian 10-15

--

Lauderdale County 67, West Limestone 42

LAUDERDALE COUNTY (67)

Maner 20, Smith 17, Childress 11, Belew 9, Putman 3, Hulsey 2, Adams 2, B. Childress 2, Tate 1

WEST LIMESTONE (42)

Cassidy Winter 18, Carli Bell Winter 11, Rose 5, Kennemer 4, Craig 2, Birdsong 2

Halftime: Lauderdale County 40, West Limestone 20

Records: Lauderdale County 24-5;

--

Wayne County 58, Collinwood 50

WAYNE COUNTY (58)

Gallian 14, McClain 10, Baugus 8, Lee 9, Bryant 8, Camfield 5, Floyd 4

COLLINWOOD (50)

Kautsky 14, A.C. Whitehead 10, Retherford 8, Garay 2, Gobbell 6, Kelly 9, Sims 1

Halftime: Wayne County 27, Collinwood 26

Records: Wayne County 11-8

--

Florence 45, Hartselle 33

FLORENCE (45)

Makayla Liner 8, Ingram 3, Tubbs 7, Kennedi Hawkins 28

HARTSELLE (22)

McCleskey 2, Lopez 3, K. Hogan 5, C. Hogan 6, Houser 6, McMineman 2, Jarrett 3, Cartee 8,

Halftime: Florence 17, Hartselle 13

Records: Florence 19-8

--

Deshler 64, Belgreen 49

DESHLER (64)

Siegel 13, Collinsworth 14, Clemmons 7, S. Thirlkill 6, Ramson 5, Crook 5, Murner 5, Bates 2, Bailey 2, Sanford 2, T. Thirlkill 2, Linville 1

BELGREEN (49)

E. Dempsey 20, Tate 10, G. Dempsey 7, K. Dempsey 6, Bragwell 5, Chandler 1

Halftime: Deshler 34, Belgreen 24

--

Belgreen 47, Red Bay 31

RED BAY (31)

McCollister 4, James 3, Faulkner 8, McColliseter 3, Blackburn 10, Kuykendall 3.

BELGREEN (47)

Bragwell 8, K. Dempsey 4, Chandler 2, G. Dempsey 8,.Tate 9, E. Dempsey 16.

Halftime: Belgreen 20, Red Bay 15

--

Brooks 58, Sheffield 24

BROOKS (58)

Alley 10, Mullins 5, Patterson 10, Garrett 7, Partrick 6, McAdams 7, Akins 3, McDaniel 10.

SHEFFIELD (24)

McDonald 4, Richard 4, Flores 8, Steele 3, Brown 1, Hudson 2, Reeves 2.

Halftime: Brooks 37, Sheffield 14.

--

