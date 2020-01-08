BOYS
Florence 63, Bob Jones 52
BOB JONES (52)
J. Jackson 15, Coleman 12, Porter 9, Morgan 9, Myers 7
FLORENCE (63)
Beckwith 18, Burge 12, Lee 11, Watson 9, Anderson 6, Webster 4, Joplin 3
Halftime: Florence 26, Bob Jones 19
Records: Bob Jones 17-5; Florence 13-5
Loretto 65, Colinwood 47
LORETTO (65)
Young 19, Tidwell 18, Simmons 14, Hankins 9, Glass 3, Davis 2
COLINWOOD (47)
Holt 12, Ward 11, Houis 9, Scott 9, Chastain 3, Thompson 2
Halftime: Loretto 23, Collinwood 18
--
Lauderdale County 87, Wilson 65
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (87)
Smith 17, McIntyre 15, Fuqua 14, Stanfield 14, Romine 11, Wisdom 7, Shanes 5, Mitchell 3, Hammell 1
WILSON (65)
Parrish 25, Cagle 10, Leahy 10 Flippo 9, Silva 4, Buerhaus 3, Hetrick 2
--
Deshler 67, Russellville 56
DESHLER (67)
R. Malone 19, Thirlkill 12, Minetree 12, Wright 14, Anderson 6, Hester 1.
RUSSELLVILLE (56)
Scott 20, Gist 14, Dyas 9, Bishop 8, Trussell 5.
Halftime: Deshler 34, Russellville 24
Records: Russellville 9-7; Deshler 13-7
--
Hatton 75, Sheffield 67
HATTON (75)
Harrison 25, Mitchell 4, Reed 4, Steadman 15, Bush 5, Smith 22
SHEFFIELD (67)
Smith 10, Jones 5, Doss 23, Goodman 8, Carroll 3, Hood 6, Williams 6, Bowling 6
Halftime: Hatton 40, Sheffield 29
Records: Hatton (12-6, 5-1), Sheffield (12-5, 5-2)
--
Frank Hughes 69, Wayne County 59, OT
FRANK HUGHES (69)
Alley 18, Davis 7, Hunt 12, Adrian Potts 4, Kiddy 3, A.J. Potts 9
WAYNE COUNTY (59)
Moser 15, Baugus 14, Goss 11, Cruz 8, Keaton 2, Kelley 6, Camfield 3
Halftime: Frank Hughes 33, Wayne County 24
Records: Wayne County (3-10)
--
GIRLS
Deshler 63, Russellville 32
DESHLER (63)
Clemmons 19, Siegel 17, Thirlkill 7, Ramson 4, Collinsworth 8, Crook 3, Linville 2, Bates 2, Murner 2
RUSSELLVILLE (32)
Murray 11, Logan 8, Rushing 2, Glass 2, Poss 4, Taylor 2, Sikes 3
Halftime: Deshler 37, Russellville 24
Records: Deshler (11-8), Russellville (4-11)
--
Lauderdale County 48, Wilson 31
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (48)
Tate 22, Maner 11, Smith 8, Belew 5, Childress 2
WILSON (31)
Liverett 11, Bevis 8, Irons 5, Peters 3, Collier 2, Nester 2
--
Bob Jones 47, Florence 41
BOB JONES (47)
Guinn 14, Knight 10, Grant 7, Rasberry 6, Walls 5, Guo 3, Senwo 2
FLORENCE (41)
Kennedi Hawkins 19, Weakley 11, Ingram 6, Kendyl Hawins 3, Thomas 2
Halftime: Florence 22, Bob Jones 19
--
Phil Campbell 60, Fayette County 19
FAYETTE COUNTY (19)
Cox 7, Savage 4, Collins 3, Colburn 2, Files 2, Nelson 1
PHIL CAMPBELL (60)
Taylor 16, Allen 11, Mills 10, Branch 8, Thomas 8, Vandiver 4, Cook 3
Halftime: Phil Campbell 29, Fayette County 10
--
Shoals Christian 43, Waterloo 36
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (43)
Edwards 11, Turner 10, Cole 2, Davis 15, Manchester 1, Rutledge 1, Owens 3
WATERLOO (36)
Sisk 8, Peralta 8, Crider 3, McFall 3, Simmons 14
Halftime: Waterloo 20, Shoals Christian 19
Records: Shoals Christian (6-14, 2-3)
--
Vina 58, Hackleburg 52
VINA (58)
Guin 28, Scott 12, King 8, Petree 4, Athey 3, Johnson 2, Cantrell 1
HACKLEBURG (52)
McCarley 17, Rivera 17, Mitchell 5, Moore 5, Cooper 4, Bruns 2, Browining 2
Halftime: Vina 20, Hackleburg 15
Records: Vina (15-3, 4-1)
--
Rogers 56, Central 43
ROGERS (56)
Hankins 18, Krieger 16, Pounders 12, Jones 9, Brown 1
CENTRAL (43)
Fowlkers 13, Mitchell 13, Shinault 5, Ricks 4, A. Keener 3, l. Keener 3, Broadfoot 2
Halftime: Rogers 31. Central 19
--
Wayne County 63, Frank Hughes 18
WAYNE COUNTY (63)
Bryant 14, Baugus 11, Lloyd 8, Gallian 8, McClain 7, Camfield 5, Woodside 3, Bundrant 2, Lee 2, Carroll 2, Willis 1
FRANK HUGHES (18)
Surratt 6, Lineberry 1, Johnson 4, Boyd 4, Boucher 3
Records: Wayne County (9-3)
--
Loretto 66, Collinwood 41
LORETTO (66)
Karly Weathers 23, McBee 20, Kensey Weathers 8, L. Weathers 2, Chadwell 6, Welch 5
COLLINWOOD (41)
Whitehead 13, Retherford 11, Kelly 5, Kautsky 4, Gobell 4, Gray 3, Harris 1
Halftime: Loretto 21, Collinwood 12
Records: N/A
--
Late scores
BOYS
Phil Campbell 51, Colbert Heights 42
COLBERT HEIGHTS (42)
Shaw 21, Davis 12, Castle 6, Milender 3
PHIL CAMPBELL (51)
Saint 17, Garrison 11, Jeane 8, Goodson 7, Fisher 5, Clay 2, Williams 1
Halftime: Phil Campbell 26, Colbert Heights 15
