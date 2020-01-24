Boys
Lauderdale County 74, Mars Hill 65
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (74)
Smith 22, Fuqua 18, McIntyre 10, Shanes 8, Romine 6, Wisdom 5, Mitchell 5
MARS HILL (65)
Cox 16, James 15, Crowden 9, Bowerman 8, White 6, Hargett 5, Conner 2, Hanson 2, Thompson 2
--
Brooks 66, Lexington 57
LEXINGTON (57)
Martin 17, White 14, West 9, Wiseman 7, Green 7, Lamar 3
BROOKS (66)
Daniel 18, Wood 16, Murks 10, Ashley 6, Lewis 6, Doerflinger 6, Villalta 2, McCord 2
Halftime: Brooks 36, Lexington 23
--
Shoals Christian 64, Waterloo 57 (OT)
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (64)
J. Storie 20, S. Storie 16, Hughes 10, Akin 6, Deaton 5, Edmonds 4, Shewbert 3
WATERLOO (57)
Parker 21, Hester 12, Pendegraph 11, Scott 8, Wood 5
Halftime: Waterloo 28, Shoals Christian 22
Records: Shoals Christian 5-17; Waterloo 9-16
--
Phillips 78, Brilliant 55
BRILLIANT (55)
Bryant 12, Burleson 11, Barton 10, O’Mary 9, Conniff 7, Hanson 6
PHILLIPS (78)
Copeland 22, Grace 17, Hulsey 10, Edwards 9, Baldrich 8, Aragon 6, Coan 4
Halftime: Phillips 37, Brilliant 27
Record: Phillips 8-9
--
Tharptown 70, Vina 42
VINA (42)
Moomaw 11, Stidham 9, Miller 7, Griffith 6, Pardue 5, Byrd 2, Lawler 2
THARPTOWN (70)
Nolen 15, Garcia 15, Lopez 12, Valdez 11, Simmons 6, Amos 4, Gomez 3, Alfaro 2, Lucas 2
Halftime: Tharptown 45, Vina 20
Record: Tharptown 10-15
--
Girls
Lauderdale County 62, Mars Hill 37
MARS HILL (37)
Johns 7, Mitchell 7, Vaughn 5, Howton 5, Allen 5, Wright 4, Thigpen 2, Killen 2
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (62)
Tate 21, Smith 17, Maner 11, Belew 7, Adams 6, Putman 2
Halftime: Lauderdale County 37, Mars Hill 18
Records: Mars Hill 19-7; Lauderdale County 22-4
--
Rogers 52, Central 25
CENTRAL (25)
Mitchell 14, A. Keener 6, Fowlkes 2, Ricks 2, Shinault 1
ROGERS (52)
Brown 15, Hankins 12, Jones 8, Pounders 6, Krieger 4, Davis 4, Beavers 2
Halftime: Rogers 18, Central 9
Records: Central 15-10; Rogers 20-4
--
Deshler 63, Muscle Shoals 44
DESHLER (63)
Siegel 20, Collingsworth 19, Thirlkill 16, Crook 4, Ramson 2, Samford 2
MUSCLE SHOALS (44)
Puckett 12, Whiteside 11, Harvey 6, Hankins 4, Haley 4, Pruitt 4, Horrison 2, Jarmon 1
Halftime: Deshler 35, Muscle Shoals 23
Records: Deshler 16-8; Muscle Shoals 15-9
--
Covenant Christian 58, Colbert County 37
COLBERT COUNTY (37)
Jones-Spade 12, Cooper 10, Pillar 6, Fuller 6, Taylor 3
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (58)
Gann 20, Ragan 14, James 14, Scott 8, Livingston 2
Halftime: Covenant Christian 34, Colbert County 15
Records: Colbert County 4-19; Covenant Christian 14-5
--
Phil Campbell 57, Belgreen 44
PHIL CAMPBELL (57)
Mills 26, Thomas 12, Taylor 7, Cook 5, Allen 3, Scott 2, Branch 2
BELGREEN (44)
E. Dempsey 14, Tate 13, G. Dempsey 13, Bragwell 3, K. Dempsey 1
Halftime: Phil Campbell 36, Belgreen 23
Records: Phil Campbell 14-5; 17-6
--
Phillips 68, Brilliant 32
BRILLIANT (32)
Humphries 10, Barnett 10, Barton 6, Handley 3, Beasley 2, Koys 1
PHILLIPS (68)
Hallman 23, Temple 18, Hyde 17, McCollum 10
Halftime: Phillips 37, Brilliant 23
Record: Phillips 13-9
--
Waterloo 36, Shoals Christian 26
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (26)
Edwards 6, Davis 6, Turner 4, Cole 4, M. Owens 4, G. Owens 2
WATERLOO (36)
Summerhill 13, Peralta 11, Simmons 5, McFall 4, Sisk 3
Halftime: Waterloo 18, Shoals Christian 15
Record: Waterloo 9-15 (3-5)
