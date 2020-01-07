Girls
Mars Hill 77, Waterloo 19
MARS HILL (77)
Vaughn 9, Mitchell 15, Bowerman 2, Johns 17, Thigpen 9, Wright 8, Howton 6, O’Kelley 5, Allen 6.
WATERLOO (19)
Peralta 12, Sisk 2, Simmons 5.
Halftime: Mars Hill 37, Waterloo 12.
Records: Mars Hill 12-6; Waterloo 7-10
--
Brooks 51, Elkmont 38
BROOKS (51)
Patterson 15, Akins 11, McDaniel 11, McAdams 7, Mullins 6
ELKMONT (38)
Norman 9, Thomas 8, Menefee 6, Morris 6, Gant 5 White 3, Beddingfield 1
Halftime: Brooks 25, Elkmont 21
--
Belgreen 55, Russellville 47
BELGREEN (55)
Bragwell 8, K. Dempsey 4, Chandler 3, G. Dempsey 5, Tate 20, E. Dempsey 15.
RUSSELLVILLE (47)
Murray 15, Whitfield 2, Cox 2, Sikes 6, Taylor 2, Poss 5, Glass 9, Logan 6.
Halftime: Russellville 28, Belgreen 27
Records: Russellville 4-10; Belgreen n/a
--
Boys
Brooks 53, Elkmont 39
BROOKS (53)
Murks 17, Wood 14, Villalta 10, Daniel 7, Lewis 5
ELKMONT (39)
Broadway 11, Robinson 9, L. Smith 5, Boyd 4, Parker 4, C. Smith 4, Lowery 2
Halftime: Brooks 21, Elkmont 14
--
Haleyville 78, Cordova 40
HALEYVILLE (78)
Gilbert 18, Blanton 12, Dye 11, West 10, Lambert 6, Sutherland 5, Tollison 5, Yarbrough 2
CORDOVA (40)
Bates 8, Johnson 8, Lopez 7, Sims 6, Howell 6, Hendrix 5
Halftime: Haleyville 78, Cordova 40
--
Mars Hill 75, Waterloo 38
MARS HILL (75)
Cox 14, Hargett 14, Crowden 11, Conner 8, White 8, Bowerman 4, Gooch 4, Hanson 4, James 4, Thompson 4
WATERLOO (38)
Parker 11, Hester 6, Hinton 6, Scott 5, Wood 5, Godwin 3, Morris 2
Halftime Mars Hill 47, Waterloo 23
