Girls

Covenant Christian 49, Whitesburg Christian 24

COVENANT CHRISTIAN (49)

Livingston 6, James 5, Milligan 2, Johnson 10, Gann 24

WHITESBURG CHRISTIAN (24)

Bailey 6, Gantt 2, Comulada 2, Alley 1, McGee 6, Blackstone 7

Halftime: Covenant Christian 25, Whitesburg Christian 15

Records: Covenant Christian (13-5, 6-2)

--

Haleyville 46, Carbon Hill 41

CARBON HILL (41)

Martin 8, Ivie 21, Barron 3, Aderholt 9

HALEYVILLE (46)

Kutis 4, Carroll 1, Aaron 5, Boyles 3, Gilbert 14, Cain 3 4, Aldridge 15

Halftime: Haleyville 20, Carbon Hill 12

--

Jasper 57, Russellville 46

JASPER (57)

Porter 3, Mercer 19, Harrell 4, Gilbert 8, Oliver 19, Hosey 4.

RUSSELLVILLE (46)

Murray 15, Whitfield 2, Cox 3, Sykes 5, Taylor 5, O’Neal 2, Glass 4, Logan 10.

Halftime: Russellville 24, Jasper 22

--

Muscle Shoals 65, Florence 52

MUSCLE SHOALS (65)

Harrison 10, Haley 1, Brown 5, Harvey 2, Whiteside 6, Calvert 7, Pruitt 3, Puckett 32, 

FLORENCE (52) 

Koger 3, Makayla Liner 5, Kendyl Hawkins 1, Ingram 6, Finch 6, Thomas 2, Kennedi Hawkins 18, Weakley 11, 

Halftime: Muscle Shoals 31, Florence 26 

Records: Muscle Shoals (14-8, 2-1), Florence (15-7, 4-1) 

Boys

Covenant Christian 65, Whitesburg Christian 44

COVENANT CHRISTIAN (66)

Z. Griffin 12, Livingston 16, T. Griffin 13, Alexander 12, Glover 6, Vess 6.

WHITESBURG CHRISTIAN (44)

Barker 18, harper 12, Matthews 5, Cox 5, Harper 1.

Halftime: Covenant 29, Whitesburg 12

Records: Covenant 19-1

--

Haleyville 45, Carbon Hill 39

CARBON HILL (39)

Atkins 3, Kilgore 7, Cerezo 1, Wallace 4, Prince 5, Perry 1, Lowman 1, Paine 6.

HALEYVILLE (45)

Long 23, Blanton 16, Gilbert 2, Dye 4.

Halftime: Haleyville 26, Carbon Hll 22

Records: Haleyville 9-14

--

Florence 63, Muscle Shoals 55 

FLORENCE (63)

Beckwith 14, Burge 6, Jones 2, Webster 22, Lee 1, Watson 6, Anderson 10, Champagne 2

MUSCLE SHOALS (55) 

Acklin 2, Mcintosh 27, Smith 7, Ricks 3, Griffith 8 

Halftime: Florence 27, Muscle Shoals 24 

Records: Florence (14-7, 3-2), Muscle Shoals (12-7, 2-1) 

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.