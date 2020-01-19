Girls
Covenant Christian 49, Whitesburg Christian 24
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (49)
Livingston 6, James 5, Milligan 2, Johnson 10, Gann 24
WHITESBURG CHRISTIAN (24)
Bailey 6, Gantt 2, Comulada 2, Alley 1, McGee 6, Blackstone 7
Halftime: Covenant Christian 25, Whitesburg Christian 15
Records: Covenant Christian (13-5, 6-2)
--
Haleyville 46, Carbon Hill 41
CARBON HILL (41)
Martin 8, Ivie 21, Barron 3, Aderholt 9
HALEYVILLE (46)
Kutis 4, Carroll 1, Aaron 5, Boyles 3, Gilbert 14, Cain 3 4, Aldridge 15
Halftime: Haleyville 20, Carbon Hill 12
--
Jasper 57, Russellville 46
JASPER (57)
Porter 3, Mercer 19, Harrell 4, Gilbert 8, Oliver 19, Hosey 4.
RUSSELLVILLE (46)
Murray 15, Whitfield 2, Cox 3, Sykes 5, Taylor 5, O’Neal 2, Glass 4, Logan 10.
Halftime: Russellville 24, Jasper 22
--
Muscle Shoals 65, Florence 52
MUSCLE SHOALS (65)
Harrison 10, Haley 1, Brown 5, Harvey 2, Whiteside 6, Calvert 7, Pruitt 3, Puckett 32,
FLORENCE (52)
Koger 3, Makayla Liner 5, Kendyl Hawkins 1, Ingram 6, Finch 6, Thomas 2, Kennedi Hawkins 18, Weakley 11,
Halftime: Muscle Shoals 31, Florence 26
Records: Muscle Shoals (14-8, 2-1), Florence (15-7, 4-1)
Boys
Covenant Christian 65, Whitesburg Christian 44
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (66)
Z. Griffin 12, Livingston 16, T. Griffin 13, Alexander 12, Glover 6, Vess 6.
WHITESBURG CHRISTIAN (44)
Barker 18, harper 12, Matthews 5, Cox 5, Harper 1.
Halftime: Covenant 29, Whitesburg 12
Records: Covenant 19-1
--
Haleyville 45, Carbon Hill 39
CARBON HILL (39)
Atkins 3, Kilgore 7, Cerezo 1, Wallace 4, Prince 5, Perry 1, Lowman 1, Paine 6.
HALEYVILLE (45)
Long 23, Blanton 16, Gilbert 2, Dye 4.
Halftime: Haleyville 26, Carbon Hll 22
Records: Haleyville 9-14
--
Florence 63, Muscle Shoals 55
FLORENCE (63)
Beckwith 14, Burge 6, Jones 2, Webster 22, Lee 1, Watson 6, Anderson 10, Champagne 2
MUSCLE SHOALS (55)
Acklin 2, Mcintosh 27, Smith 7, Ricks 3, Griffith 8
Halftime: Florence 27, Muscle Shoals 24
Records: Florence (14-7, 3-2), Muscle Shoals (12-7, 2-1)
