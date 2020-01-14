Girls
Phillips 57, Vina 50
VINA (50)
King 14, Guin 10, Athey 10, Scott 9, Johnson 4, Petree 2, Mills 1
PHILLIPS (57)
Temple 21, McCollum 15, Hallman 11, Hyde 6, Veal 2, Lauderdale 2
Halftime: Phillips 29, Vina 29
Records: Vina 15-6; Phillips 11-7
--
Mars Hill 69, Covenant Christian 29
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (29)
Scott 13, Gann 12, James 2, Johnson 2
MARS HILL (69)
Mitchell 26, Johns 21, Thigpen 5, Bowerman 4, Allen 4, O’Kelley 3, Vaughn 2, Killen 2, Howton 2
Halftime: Mars Hill 39, Covenant Christian 15
--
Hardin County 46, Central 25
HARDIN COUNTY (46)
Gill 15, Strickland 9, Duke 5, Baker 5, Hallett 3, Shelby 3, Calhoun 3, Mazanek 2, Harville 1
CENTRAL (25)
L. Keener 11, Mitchell 5, A. Keener 3, Meeks 3, Huffaker 2. Ricks 1
Halftime: Hardin County 22, Central 8
--
Boys
Covenant Christian 53, Mars Hill 46
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (53)
Z. Griffin 16, Vess 11, T. Griffin 11, Livingston 9, Alexander 5, McNatt 1
MARS HILL (46)
Cox 16, Crowden 10, James 7, Bowerman 5, White 4, Hargett 3, Conner 1
Halftime: Covenant Christian 25, Mars Hill 22
Records: Covenant Christian 16-1 (6-0); Mars Hill 11-7 (5-2)
--
Central 68, Hardin County (Tenn.) 62
HARDIN COUNTY (62)
Yarbro 18, Cagle 14, Thomas 12, Gallik 10, Pope 8
CENTRAL (68)
Palmer 20, McCay 20, C. Brewer 7, Glover 6, Hanback 5, Lovelady 4, Hall 3, K. Brewer 3
Halftime: Central 35, Hardin County 31
--
Phillips 69, Vina 32
VINA (32)
Miller 14, Griffith 7, Stidham 4, Parde 4, Shelton 2, Lawler 1
PHILLIPS (69)
Edwards 17, Hulsey 15, Markham 8, Copeland 7, Coan 6, Grace 6, Baldrich 4, Aragon 4, Jones 2
Halftime: Phillips 52, Vina 15
Record: Phillips 6-7
--
Tharptown 66, Cherokee 27
CHEROKEE (27)
Burriss 8, Cox 8, Bradley 4, Bass3, Smith 2, Williamson 2.
THARPTOWN (66)
Nolen 13, Garcia 12, Simmons 11, Lopez 7, Gomez 6, Alfaro 4, Moss 6, Valdez 3, Amos 2, Lucas 2.
Halftime: Tharptown 35,. Cherokee 14
Records: Thaprtown 9-13; Cherokee n/a
--
Jr. High
7th grade boys
Lauderdale County 33, Wilson 22
L - Lash 13; W - Saelor Pinegar 10
8th grade boys
Lauderdale County 45, Wilson 37
W - Jack Inman 13; L - Edwards 16
