Girls
Mars Hill 68, Wilson 52
WILSON (52)
Irons 12, Liverett 10, Nester 9, Marks 7, Risner 5, Wilson 3, Peters 3, Bevis 3
MARS HILL (68)
Johns 26, Mitchell 12, O’Kelley 11, Allen 9, Thigpen 4, Vaughn 3, Houston 2
Halftime: Mars 36, Wilson 22
--
Rogers 67, Waterloo 19
WATERLOO (19)
Simmons 8, Summerhill 7, Peralta 2, McFall 2
ROGERS (67)
Pounders 16, Brown 15, Davis 15, Hankins 11, Jones 4, Biffle 3, Krieger 2
Halftime: Rogers 38, Waterloo 10
--
Phil Campbell 41, Fayette County 28
PHIL CAMPBELL (41)
Taylor 11, Branch 9, Allen 8, Vandiver 8, Cook 3, Scott 2
FAYETTE COUNTY (28)
Cox 10, Savage 8, Files 5, Nelson 3, M. Collins 2
Halftime: Phil Campbell 27, Fayette County 13
--
Vina 69, Hubbertville 45
HUBBERTVILLE (45)
Wright 15, Cribb 14, Fisher 9, Dunavant 4, Covington 2, Conner 1
VINA (69)
King 19, Scott 14, Athey 13, Guin 8, Cantrell 8, Harper 3, Petree 2, Johnson 2
Halftime: Vina 33, Hubbertville 19
Record: Vina 16-7
--
Summertown 68, Collinwood 38
SUMMERTOWN (68)
Burleson 8, Jones 3, Burdette 18, Long 22, Dinwiddie 3, Campbell 5, Wilson 2, Emerson 7
COLLINWOOD (38) Retherford 7, McWilliams 2, Haddock 6, Whitehead 9, Gobbell 4, Kautsky 9, Siems 1
Halftime: Summertown 33, Collinwood 16
--
Phillips 76, Marion County 74
PHILLIPS (76)
Hallman 24, McCollum 17, Hyde 5, Temple 20, Lauderdale 8, Veal 2
MARION COUNTY (74)
Steward 8, B.Taylor 5, C. Sullivan 27, T. Taylor 5, Culp 19, Metcalf 10
Halftime: Phillips 32, Marion County 30
Records: Phillips (12-9, 7-1)
--
Belgreen 79, Lindsay Lane 52
BELGREEN (79)
Bragwell 20, K. Dempsey 5, G. Dempsey 8, Green 3, Tate 18, E. Dempsey 25
LINDSEY LANE (52)
Putman 16, Holland 5, Murr 13, Dixon 12, Carter 4, Whitmire 2
Halftime: Belgreen 37, Lindsey Lane 31
Records: Belgreen (17-5, 5-1)
--
Florence 65, Columbia 31
FLORENCE (65)
Koger 3, Madison Liner 13, Weakley 10, Makayla Liner 3, Kendyl Hawkins 4, Ingram 3, Finch 4, Jones 9, Kennedi Hawkins 16
COLUMBIA (31)
Garrett 4, Jones 4, Pride 6, Waddle 2, Bennett 15
Halftime: Florence 33, Columbia 15
Records: Florence (16-7, 4-1)
--
Loretto 75, Wayne County 36
LORETTO (75)
Karly Weathers 24, Tidwell 13, Welch 4, Chadwell 2, McBee 8, Huntley 3, Buttrum 4, Chance 2, L. Weathers 2, Kensey Weathers 4, Fisher 9
WAYNE COUNTY (36)
Gallian 14, McClain 2, Baugus 2, Camfield 5, Bryant 7, Lee 4, Kilburn 2
Halftime: Loretto 37, Wayne County 19
Records: Wayne County (9-7)
--
Boys
Mars Hill 61, Rogers 45
ROGERS (45)
Bradley 20, Hendrix 10, Gray 5, Farris 4, Wallace 4, Chmura 2
MARS HILL (61)
Crowden 13, James 12, Bowerman 12, Cox 10, Conner 5, White 4, Hargett 3, Hanson 3
Halftime: Mars Hill 24, Rogers 16
--
Lexington 74, Waterloo 34
WATERLOO (34)
Parker 9, Wood 9, Hester 4, Kirkland 4, Pendegraph 4, Godwin 2, Hinton 2
LEXINGTON (70)
Martin 19, West 17, Gray 16, Lamar 5, Green 4, White 4, Newton 3, Nash 2
--
Muscle Shoals 69, Colbert County 32
COLBERT COUNTY (32)
Merritt 10, Rowell 7, Nelms 5, C. Berryman 4, Ellis 4, Butler 2, S. Berryman 2
MUSCLE SHOALS (69)
McIntosh 16, Griffith 12, Mosley 10, Chaffee 8, Acklin 8, Ricks 6, Graham 5, Pritchard 4
Halftime: Muscle Shoals 46, Colbert County 17
Record: Muscle Shoals 13-7
--
Sheffield 83, Cherokee 43
CHEROKEE (43)
Burress 10, Cox 9, Bradley 7, Bass 6, Smith 4, Patterson 4, Lefan 3
SHEFFIELD (83)
Doss 16, Goodman 16, Smith 14, Hood 13, Jones 11, Bowling 7, Williams 4
Halftime: Sheffield 53, Cherokee 25
Record: Sheffield 15-6
--
Hatton 80, Tharptown 67
THARPTOWN (67)
Nolen 31, Simmons 11, Garcia 8, Valdez 5, Gomez 5, Lopez 4, Amos 3
HATTON (80)
Harrison 19, Steadman 18, Smith 13, O’Dell 10, Reed 9, Mitchell 7, Kirby 2, Bush 2
Halftime: Hatton 51, Tharptown 26
Records: Tharptown 9-15; Hatton 13-8
--
Deshler 84, Colbert Heights 36
DESHLER (84)
Anderson 19, Minetree 12, Thirlkill 11, Ricks 11, M. Malone 10, R. Malone 7, Hester 6, Wright 4, Collinsworth 2, Buckner 2
COLBERT HEIGHTS (36)
Cassel 11, Davis 8, Shaw 6, Ward 5, Olive 3, Seal 2, Milender 2
Halftime: Deshler 48, Colbert Heights 36
Records: Deshler (16-8, 5-1), Colbert Heights (5-18, 2-2)
--
Columbia 48, Florence 40
COLUMBIA (48)
Arnold 9, Knights 18, Mullins 1, Wilson 2, Foy 4, Lane 10, Magee 4
FLORENCE (40)
Beckwith 8, Burge 4, Jones 8, Webster 8, Watson 2, Anderson 8, Champagne 2
Halftime: Columbia 23, Florence 17
Records: Florence (14-7, 3-2)
--
Loretto 62, Wayne County 24
LORETTO (62)
A. Young 16, Hankins 10, Sirmones 12, Tidwell 9, Davis 2. X. Young 1, Tipps 4, Brown 2, Porter 4, Meeks 3
WAYNE COUNTY (24)
Baugus 9, Whitson 5, Moser 4, Camfield 3, Kelley 2, Goss 1
Halftime: Loretto 36, Wayne County 11
Records: Wayne County (3-14)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.