Girls
Rogers 37, Lauderdale County 27
ROGERS (37)
Krieger 10, Brown 8, Jones 6, Hankins 4, Davis 2, Pounders 7
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (27)
Tate 8, Putman 2, Maner 5, Smith 9, Belew 3
Halftime: Rogers 26, Lauderdale County 20
Records: Rogers (21-4, 6-0), Lauderdale County (22-5, 6-0)
--
Deshler 73, Covenant Christian 40
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (40)
Gann 21, Scott 13, Ragan 3, Livingston 2, Nicholson
DESHLER (73)
Clemmons 13, H. Collinsworth 11, Thirlkill 9, Linville 7, Siegel 6, Sanford 6, Ramson 5, Mobley 5, Crook 3, E. Collinsworth 2, Bailey 2, Bates 2, Murner 2
Halftime: Deshler 46, Covenant Christian 20
Record: Covenant Christian 14-6; Deshler 17-8
--
Florence 49, Sparkman 30
SPARKMAN (30)
Langham 9, Jones 6, Brooks 4, Cable 3, Bailey 3, Toney 2, Nesbit 2
FLORENCE (49)
Weakley 15, Mak. Liner 12, Kend. Hawkins 6, Koger 5, Ingram 4, Mad. Liner 3, Finch 2, Jones 2
Halftime: Florence 20, Sparkman 17
Record: Florence 17-8
--
Shoals Christian 44, Athens Bible 38
ATHENS BIBLE (38)
Blakely 13, Ellis 8, Chumbley 7, Phillips 4, Barksdale 3, Graviett 2
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (44)
Davis 19, Edwards 13, Turner 4, A.H. Rutledge 4, M.E. Rutledge 2, Cole 1, Owens 1
Halftime: Athens Bible 20, Shoals Christian 18
--
Boys
Brooks 45, Lauderdale County 32
BROOKS (45)
Wood 6, Ashley 2, Lewis 5, Villalta 5, Murks 14, Doerflinger 5, Daniel 8
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (32)
McIntyre 10, Smith 4, Shanes 2, Wisdom 3, Mitchell 2, Romine 4, Fuqua 7
Halftime: Brooks 26, Lauderdale County 20
Records: Brooks (20-5, 2-2), Lauderdale County (18-7, 6-0)
--
Muscle Shoals 69, Deshler 53
MUSCLE SHOALS (69)
McIntosh 28, Griffith 16, Chafee 8, Ricks 6, Mosely 4, Graham 2, Smith 2
DESHLER (53)
Minetree 17, Thirlkill 16, Anderson 5, Ricks 4, Wright 4, Collinsworth 3, Hester 2, R. Malone 2
Halftime: Muscle Shoals 41, Deshler 24
--
Sparkman 76, Florence 68
SPARKMAN (76)
Elliott 21, Lightford 14, Godwin 13, Sawyer 9, Vickers 8, Ragland 6, Williams 3
FLORENCE (68)
Webster 17, Lee 16, Watson 11, Reid 7, Burge 4, Joplin 4, Skipworth 4, Champagne 4, Jones 2, Anderson 2
Record: Florence 14-9
--
Athens Bible 69, Shoals Christian 51
ATHENS BIBLE (69)
Brand 17, Pierce 13, Suggs 12, Dutton 10, Davis 6, Nave 6, Ulrich 5
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (51)
J. Storie 14, Shewbert 13, Hughes 10, Akin 7, Edmonds 4, S. Storie 3
Halftime: Athens Bible 34, Shoals Christian 21
