Girls
Deshler 74, Phillips 65
DESHLER (74)
Collinsworth 19, Thirlkill 16, Ramson 10, Sanford 10, Linville 5, Crook 4, Murner 4, Clemmons 2, Mobley 2, Williams 2
PHILLIPS (65)
Temple 28, Hallman 14, McCollum 14, Hyde 5, Lauderdale 2, Edwards 1, Veal 1
Halftime: Deshler 34, Phillips 34
Record: Deshler 14-8
--
Brooks 54, Elkmont 23
BROOKS (54)
McDaniel 12, McAdams 10, Alley 7, Garrett 9, Mullins 7, Patterson 5, Partrick 4
ELKMONT (23)
Gant 5, Thomas 5, Morris 4, Norman 4, Hand 4, Broadway 1
Halftime: Brooks 31, Elkmont 14
--
Mars Hill 81, Waterloo 16
WATERLOO (16)
Simmons 4, Sisk 3, McFall 3, Peralta 2, Hutcheson 2, Summerhill 2
MARS HILL (81)
Vaughn 16, Mitchell 15, Johns 15, O’Kelley 8, Wright 7, Howton 7, Killen 5, Bowerman 4, Thigpen 4
Halftime: Mars Hill 41, Waterloo 7
Record: Mars Hill 17-6 (8-0)
--
Shoals Christian 47, Cherokee 14
CHEROKEE (14)
Dean 6, Mason 3, Willis 2, Qualls 2, Spencer 1
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (47)
Cole 13, Davis 8, Edwards 7, Turner 6, Rutledge 4, A. Owens 4, Hodges 3, Manchester 2
Halftime: Shoals Christian 24, Cherokee 10
Record: Shoals Christian 7-15 (3-4)
--
Boys
Deshler 89, Phillips 32
PHILLIPS (32)
Copeland 13, Hulsey 5, Coan 5, Edwards 4, Baldrick 2, Grace 2, Wright 1
DESHLER (89)
KJ Anderson 22, Ricks 15, Wright 10, Thirlkill 10, Hester 9, M. Malone 8, Willingham 5, Collinsworth 3, Minetree 3, R. Malone 2
Half: Deshler 56, Phillips 14
Record: Deshler 15-8
--
Mars Hill 69, Waterloo 33
MARS HILL (69)
Bowerman 13, Conner 11, Hargett 11, Crowden 9, White 7, Cox 6, James 6, Thompson 4, Hanson 2
WATERLOO (33)
Parker 8, Pendegraph 5, Hester 4, Chaney 4, Wood 4, Godwin 3, Scott 2, Morris 2, Kirkland 1
Halftime: Mars Hill 69, Waterloo 33
Record: Mars Hill 13-7 (6-2)
--
8th grade boys
Wilson 32, Rogers 18
Leading scorers: W - Nate Nester 17; R - Leo Glover 7
--
7th grade boys
Wilson 35, Rogers 22
Leading scorers: W - Sean Dennis 12; R - Karver McMurtey 7
