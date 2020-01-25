Boys
Deshler 69, Covenant Christian 59
DESHLER (69)
Wright 18, Thirlkill 16, Hester 11, Minetree 9, R. Malone 7, Anderson 3, Collinsworth 3
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (59)
Z. Griffin 20, Livingston 16, Alexander 10, Z. Griffin 8, Vess 5
Halftime: Deshler 31, Covenant Christian 29
R.A. Hubbard 71, Lindsay Lane 61
LINDSAY LANE (61)
Murr 34, Morrison 11, Graves 6, Watkins 4, Anderson 4, Fuqua 2
R.A. HUBBARD (71)
M. Kellogg 19, Cobb 15, Johnson 12, T. Kellogg 9, Hampton 8, Mason 6, Perkins 2
Halftime: Lindsay Lane 29, R.A. Hubbard 26
Tharptown 62, Phil Campbell 47
THARPTOWN (62)
Simmons 21, Gomez 14, Lopez 9, Nolen 8, Valdez 8, Garcia 2
PHIL CAMPBELL (47)
Saint 17, Jeane 9, Garrison 7, McCulloch 5, Goodson 4, Orrick 2, Fisher 1
Halftime: Tharptown 27, Phil Campbell 25
Winfield 80, Phillips 34
WINFIELD (80)
G. Bradford 27, Franks 12, Chaffin 11, Feltman 10, Chandler 8, L. Bradford 5, Resnake 3, McKinney 2, Doss 2
PHILLIPS (34)
Hulsey 8, Baldrich 8, Edwards 6, Copeland 4, Coan 4, Grace 2, Aragon 2
Halftime: Winfield 45, Phillips 18
Wayne County 51, Frank Hughes 42
FRANK HUGHES (42)
Alley 21, Davis 13, A.J. Potts 4, Ai. Potts 2, Hunt 2
WAYNE COUNTY (51)
Baugus 26, Moser 11, Goss 6, Crews 6, Kelley 2
Halftime: Wayne County 24, Frank Hughes 21
Record: Wayne County 4-14 (1-5)
Girls
Austin 44, Florence 34
AUSTIN (44)
Hodges 14, Watkins 11, Burke 8, Cohn 7, Wesley 4, Harris 1
FLORENCE (34)
Weakley 14, Kennedi Hawkins 9, Jones 6, Kendyl Hawkins 2, Ingram 2, Finch 1
Halftime: Florence 21, Austin 16
Record: Florence 17-8 (3-2)
Hamilton 65, Phillips 56
HAMILTON (65)
P. Sorrells 17, Hollingsworth 17, Frost 16, Sorrells 10, McLin 4, Wilson 1
PHILLIPS (56)
McCollum 18, Temple 17, Hallman 13, Hyde 6, Veal 2
Halftime: Hamilton 32, Phillips 29
Phil Campbell 53, Tharptown 43
THARPTOWN (43)
G. Montgomery 14, Daily 13, Gaston 7, Wieting 4, Vandiver 3, A. Montgomery 2
PHIL CAMPBELL (53)
Mills 17, Thomas 17, Allen 9, Taylor 2, Scott 2, Branch 2, Cook 2, Harris 2
Halftime: Phil Campbell 20, Tharptown 19
Records: Tharptown 14-9; Phil Campbell 15-5
Vina 78, Cherokee 23
VINA (78)
Guin 18, Athey 15, Johnson 13, Dabis 7, Scott 5, Cantrell 5, Gesler 5, Attaway 3, Harper 3, King 3
CHEROKEE (23)
Qualls 7, Collum 5, Wills 4, Mason 1, Spencer 1
Halftime: Vina 50, Cherokee 9
Wayne County 66, Frank Hughes 28
FRANK HUGHES (28)
Surratt 7, Lineberry 7, Johnson 7, Burns 3, Middleton 2, Burns 2
WAYNE COUNTY (66)
Woodside 12, McClain 9, Gallian 8, Baugus 8, Bryant 7, Canfield 6, Floyd 6, Willis 3, Kilburn 3, Lee 2, Carroll 2
Halftime: Wayne County 34, Frank Hughes 13
Record: Wayne County 10-7 (2-4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.