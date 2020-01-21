Boys
Brooks 61, Central 58
CENTRAL (58)
McCay 18, Hanback 10, Hall 10, Palmer 9, C. Brewer 6, K. Brewer 2
BROOKS (61)
Wood 16, Ashley 16, Lewis 12, Daniel 8, Villalta 5, Murks 4
Half: Central 30, Brooks 26
Record: Brooks 18-4
--
Lauderdale County 83, Wilson 66
WILSON (66)
Parrish 44, Buerhaus 5, Leahy 4, Cagle 4, Hetrick 4, Flippo 3, Silva 2
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (83)
Shanes 20, McIntyre 18, Romine 16, Fuqua 12, Smith 10, Stanfield 4, Mitchell 3
Halftime: Lauderdale County 31, Wilson 27
Record: Lauderdale County 17-6
--
Girls
Lauderdale County 70, Brooks 31
BROOKS (31)
Patterson 15, Partrick 7, Mullins 5, Garrett 3, McDaniel 1
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (70)
Maner 27, Smith 15, Belew 9, Adams 8, Putman 6, Tate 3, Childress 2
Halftime: Lauderdale County 41, Brooks 17
Records: Brooks 13-11; Lauderdale County 21-4
--
Central 39, Lexington 35
CENTRAL (39)
L. Keener 12, Mitchell 10, A. Keener 8, Ricks 4, Huffacre 3, Broadfoot 2
LEXINGTON (35)
Turner 16, Allen 8, Stults 6, James 4, Hanback 1
Half: Central 20, Lexington 19
--
Colbert County 52, Colbert Heights 35
COLBERT COUNTY (52)
Ricks 17, Jones 16, Nalls 8, Pillar 6, Taylor 3, Fuller 2
COLBERT HEIGHTS (35)
Williams 17, James 6, Roberts 5, Fuller 4, McGaughy 2, Jackson 1
Halftime: Colbert County 26, Colbert Heights 14
--
Deshler 76, Sheffield 19
DESHLER (76)
Siegel 14, Thirlkill 10, Murner 10, Crook 9, Sanford 7, H. Collinsworth 6, Bates 6, Linville 4, Mobley 3, Clemmons 3, Ramson 2, E. Collinsworth 2
SHEFFIELD (19)
Brown 6, Wright 4, Macdonald 4, Richardson 4, Flores 1
Halftime: Deshler 43, Sheffield 8
--
Muscle Shoals 97, Cherokee 6
MUSCLE SHOALS (97)
Horrison 16, Harvey 16, Murray 15, Puckett 10, Jarmon 7, Hankins 7, Haley 6, Whiteside 6, Pruitt 6, Calvert 5, Chandler 2, Hulsey 1
Record: Muscle Shoals 15-8
--
Phil Campbell 42, Red Bay 26
RED BAY (26)
Faulkner 8, D. McCollister 5, E. McCollister 3, Mad. Hester 3, Ehler 2, Blackburn 2, Lindley 1
PHIL CAMPBELL (42)
Allen 9, Taylor 7, Branch 7, Thomas 7, Cook 4, Vandiver 4, Roberson 2, Scott 2
Halftime: Phil Campbell 23, Red Bay 15
Record: Phil Campbell 15-5
