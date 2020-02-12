Boys
Brooks 60, Wilson 45
WILSON (45)
Parrish 10, Buerhaus 9, Flippo 8, C. Terry 6, Leahy 5, Cagle 5, Silva 2
BROOKS (60)
Wood 25, Daniel 11, Lewis 8, Doerflinger 7, Murks 5, McCord 4
Half: Brooks 30, Wilson 30
Records: Wilson 10-17; Brooks 25-5
--
Boys
Lauderdale County 79, Colbert Heights 66
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (79)
Fuqua 23, Smith 17, Romine 10, Grissom 8, Shanes 8, Mitchell 6, Wisdom 2, Stanfield 2
COLBERT HEIGHTS (66)
Balta 16, Shaw 15, Castle 9, Ward 9, Olive 8, Tedford 3, Milender 2
Halftime: Lauderdale County 38, Colbert Heights 27
--
West Limestone 53, Deshler 52
WEST LIMESTONE (53)
Owens 16, Helms 16, Williams 13, Simmons 4, White 4
DESHLER (52)
Wright 15, R. Malone 15, Thirlkill 10, M. Malone 6, Hester 6
Halftime: West Limestone 23, Deshler 16
--
Haleyville 52, Danville 37
DANVILLE (37)
Cole 11, Sparks 5, McKay 2, Melson 4, Parker 3, Randolph 12.
HALEYVILLE (52)
Long 14, West 6, Blanton 19, Yarbrough 5, Dye 3, Lambert 5, Yarbrough 5, Dye 3.
Halftime: Haleyville 16, Danville 11
--
Hardin County 78, Wayne County 43
HARDIN COUNTY (78)
Yarbrough 18, Cagle 14, Thomas 11, Pope 2, Harris 9, Lambert 3, Wilks 4, Roper 2, Gallick 6, McGee 2, Gardner 7.
WAYNE COUNTY (43)
Baugus 18, Butler 3, Goff 5, Kelley 1, Camfield 3, Moser 4, Whitson 5, Willis 4.
Halftime: Hardin County 36, Wayne County 21
Belgreen 75, Mars Hill 48
BELGREEN 75 (75)
S. Bragwell 23, C. Bonner 22, W. Bonner 15, Plott 5, Willingham 4, Hubbert 3
MARS HILL (48)
Cox 13, Crowden 13, Conner 7, Hargett 2, James 2, Thompson 5, White 2, Bowerman 4
Halftime: Belgreen 45, Mars Hill 27
Records: Belgreen 27-6; Mars Hill 17-11
--
Red Bay 54, Sheffield 43
RED BAY (54)
Allison 8, Bays 2, Vinson 8, Hamilton 7, Burks 8, Ray 17, Shewbart 4
SHEFFIELD (43)
Smith 1, Jones 16, Doss 20, Goodman 6
Halftime: Red Bay 33, Sheffield 32
Records: Red Bay 21-10; Sheffield 18-11
--
Covenant Christian 70, Brilliant 52
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (70)
Alexander 17, T. Griffin 15, Livingston 14, Z. Griffin 13, McNatt 2, Vess 2, Glover 2, James 2, LeFan 1
BRILLIANT (52)
Bryant 19, Buleson 13, Omary 8, Hanson 7, Cummings 3, Barton 2
Halftime: Covenant Christian 39, Brilliant 15
Records: Covenant Christian 25-2
--
Girls
Hardin County 49, Wayne County 40
HARDIN COUNTY (49)
Gill 17, Stricklin 9, Harville 6, Callahan 8, Mazeneck 2, Duke 5, Hallett 5.
WAYNE COUNTY (40)
Baugus 16, Floyd 6, McClain 8, Gallien 4, Bryant 1.
Halftime: Hardin County 23, Wayne County 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.