Boys

Red Bay 44, Vincent 31

RED BAY (44)

Ray 17, Vinson 8, Shewbart 7, Allison 6, T. Hamilton 4, A. Hamilton 2

VINCENT (31)

White 18, McGinnis 8, Hamilton 3, McGregor 2

Halftime: Red Bay 19, Vincent 17

Record: Red Bay 23-9

--

Collinwood 63, Frank Hughes 55

FRANK HUGHES (55)

Alley 29, Hunt 10, Potts 9, Davis 7

COLLINWOOD (63)

Hollis 24, Chastain 11, Scott 9, J. Thompson 7, Ward 5, Holt 5, T. Thompson 2

Halftime: Frank Hughes 33, Collinwood 30

--

Perry County 69, Wayne County 56

WAYNE COUNTY (56)

Baugus 18, Butler 14, Kelley 8, Moser 8, Whitson 6, Goss 2

PERRY COUNTY (69)

Bradford 20, Dudley 16, Tatum 13, Brown 10, Donaldson 7, Bunch 3

Halftime: Perry County 37, Wayne County 23

--

Girls

Cold Springs 50, Hatton 47

COLD SPRINGS (50)

Hamby 6, Ellison 12, Hill 10, West 11, Rice 8, Crider 3

HATTON (47)

K. Quails 14, Czervionke 3, M. Lane 2, Brown 7, Johnson 3, Kirk 18

Halftime: Cold Springs 24, Hatton 20

Record: Hatton 27-6

--

Collinwood 71, Frank Hughes 16

FRANK HUGHES (16)

Lineberry 6, L. Tuck 3, Burns 2, Prince 2, Middleton 2, Johnson 1

COLLINWOOD (71)

Whitehead 15, Kelly 13, Retherford 10, Kautsky 10, Harris 6, Gray 6, Gobbell 5, Robertson 3, Quillen 2, Siems 1

Halftime: Collinwood 33, Frank Hughes 6

