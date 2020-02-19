Boys
Red Bay 44, Vincent 31
RED BAY (44)
Ray 17, Vinson 8, Shewbart 7, Allison 6, T. Hamilton 4, A. Hamilton 2
VINCENT (31)
White 18, McGinnis 8, Hamilton 3, McGregor 2
Halftime: Red Bay 19, Vincent 17
Record: Red Bay 23-9
--
Collinwood 63, Frank Hughes 55
FRANK HUGHES (55)
Alley 29, Hunt 10, Potts 9, Davis 7
COLLINWOOD (63)
Hollis 24, Chastain 11, Scott 9, J. Thompson 7, Ward 5, Holt 5, T. Thompson 2
Halftime: Frank Hughes 33, Collinwood 30
--
Perry County 69, Wayne County 56
WAYNE COUNTY (56)
Baugus 18, Butler 14, Kelley 8, Moser 8, Whitson 6, Goss 2
PERRY COUNTY (69)
Bradford 20, Dudley 16, Tatum 13, Brown 10, Donaldson 7, Bunch 3
Halftime: Perry County 37, Wayne County 23
--
Girls
Cold Springs 50, Hatton 47
COLD SPRINGS (50)
Hamby 6, Ellison 12, Hill 10, West 11, Rice 8, Crider 3
HATTON (47)
K. Quails 14, Czervionke 3, M. Lane 2, Brown 7, Johnson 3, Kirk 18
Halftime: Cold Springs 24, Hatton 20
Record: Hatton 27-6
--
Collinwood 71, Frank Hughes 16
FRANK HUGHES (16)
Lineberry 6, L. Tuck 3, Burns 2, Prince 2, Middleton 2, Johnson 1
COLLINWOOD (71)
Whitehead 15, Kelly 13, Retherford 10, Kautsky 10, Harris 6, Gray 6, Gobbell 5, Robertson 3, Quillen 2, Siems 1
Halftime: Collinwood 33, Frank Hughes 6
