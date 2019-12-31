Austin 41, Muscle Shoals 34
AUSTIN (41)
Watkins 14, Hodges 11, Burks 8, Wesley 4, Cohn 2, Shakelford 2
MUSCLE SHOALS (34)
Puckett 14, Horrison 8, Pruitt 8, Brown 2, Calvert 2
Halftime: Austin 24, Muscle Shoals 19
Records: Austin 16-3; Muscle Shoals 10-7
--
Muscle Shoals 63, James Clemens 37
JAMES CLEMENS (37)
Jackson 12, Spivey 8, Jefferson 8, Yancey 6, Meyers 3
MUSCLE SHOALS (63)
Puckett 28, Pruitt 11, Brown 9, Calvert 6, Harvey 3, Horrison 2, Hankins 2, Whiteside 2
Halftime: Muscle Shoals 30, James Clemens 22
--
Muscle Shoals 34, Vestavia Hills 32
VESTAVIA HILLS (32)
Stubbs 11, E. Smith 10, Towry 4, Wood 4, Edwards 2, Plugge 1
MUSCLE SHOALS (34)
Puckett 16, Pruitt 7, Horrison 5, Hankins 3, Whiteside 2, Haley 1
Halftime: Muscle Shoals 15, Vestavia Hills 12
--
Muscle Shoals 43, Buckhorn 41
BUCKHORN (41)
White 12, A. Moore 8, Herring 7, Hudson 6, Gwaltney 6, N. Moore 2
MUSCLE SHOALS (43)
Puckett 20, Horrison 11, Whiteside 7, Hankins 2, Calvert 2, Brown 1
Halftime: Muscle Shoals 23, Buckhorn 18
--
Central 42, Phillips 28
CENTRAL (42)
L.L. Keener 12, A.M. Keener 18, Broadfoot 1, Mitchell 9, Huffaker 2
PHILLIPS (28)
Hollman 4, Ally McCollum 8, Hyde 10, Temple 4, Lauderdale 2
Halftime: Central 22, Phillips 22
Records: Central (11-5), Phillips (4-9)
--
Brooks 61, Colbert County 28
BROOKS (61)
Ricks 8, Cooper 5, Taylor 2, Pillar 2, Nalls 4, Johnson 3
COLBERT COUNTY (28)
Mullins 5, Patterson 19, Garrett 7, McAdams 4, Akins 2, McDaniel 24
Halftime: Brooks 28, Colbert County 16
Records: Brooks (9-9)
--
Florence 59, Phil Campbell 54
FLORENCE (59)
Makayla Liner 12, Kennedi Hawkins 17, Koger 6, Madison Liner 2, Kya Weakley 10, Hawkins 2, Ingram 3, Finch 2, Jones 1
PHIL CAMPBELL (54)
Allen 19, Mills 11, Branch 8, Taylor 5, Cook 4, Thomas 4, Harris 1
Halftime: Phil Campbell 33, Florence 32
Records: Florence (11-5)
--
Wilson 56, Elkmont 33
WILSON (56)
Wilson 12, Peters 12, Beavis 10, Marks 5, Carter 3, Irons 4, Liverett 2, Thorn 2 , Nester 3
ELKMONT: Thomas 12, Manafer 7, Hamel 8, Morris 2, Grant 4
Halftime: Wilson 16, Elkmont 16
Records: Wilson (9-8)
--
Phil Campbell 51, Mars Hill 43
PHIL CAMPBELL (51)
Mills 18, Allen 15, Harris 7, Branch 6, Taylor 3, Harris 2
MARS HILL (43)
Johns 15, Mitchell 13, Killen 5, Allen 4, Horton 3, Thigpen 2, Vaughn 1
Halftime: Phil Campbell 19, Mars Hill 19
Records: N/A
--
Lauderdale County 69, Tharptown 33
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (69)
Smith 24, Maner 14, Adams 8, Clemmons 7, Tate 5, Childress 4, Belew 4, Dickerson 3
THARPTOWN (33)
Simmons 7, Mansell 5, G. Montgomery 5, Borden 4, A. Montgomery 4, Weiting 2, Morgan 2, Daily 2
Halftime: Lauderdale County 45, Tharptown 19
Records: Lauderdale County (14-3)
--
Boys
Brooks 61, Colbert County 35
BROOKS (61)
Wood 20, Ashley 6, McDonald 5, Quillen 4, Villalta 7, McCord 2, Doerflinger 8, Daniel 9
COLBERT COUNTY (35)
Rowell 10, C. Berryman 2, Merritt 6, Butler 2, Collins 3, Wiseman 2, S. Berryman 8, Ellis 2
Halftime: Brooks 20, Colbert County 15
Records: Brooks (13-3)
--
7th-8th grade girls
Wilson 33, Belgreen 26
W - Cayleigh Hale 20
B - Lily Blackburn 9
--
JV boys
Belgreen 25, Wilson 24
B - Malachi Minor 9
W - Eli Pounders 10
--
Belgreen 32, Wilson 28
Leading scorers: B - Austin James 9; W - Jackson Davis 6
--
