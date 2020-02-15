Girls
Hatton 44, Altamont 36
HATTON (44)
Kirk 18, Quails 9, Brown 6, Quails 5, Lane 4, Czervionke 1, Johnson 1
ALTAMONT (36)
Todd 16, Shelton 14, Bashir 6
Half: Altamont 21, Hatton 17
Records: Hatton 28-5; Altamont 17-9
--
McAdory 61, Muscle Shoals 54
MUSCLE SHOALS (54)
Puckett 21, Harvey 10, Whiteside 9, Horrison 9, Brown 3, Haley 2
MCADORY (61)
Tyus 19, Quicksey 16, Powell 9, Mays 9, Austin 8
Halftime: Muscle Shoals 30, McAdory 29
Records: Muscle Shoals 20-11; McAdory 26-7
--
Boys
Red Bay 72, Southeastern 55
RED BAY (72)
Ray 26, Shewbart 13, Allison 11, Vinson 11, T. Hamilton 3, Burks 4, A. Hamilton 2, Kennedy 2
SOUTHEASTERN 55
Huffstutler 14, Leith 11, Robertson 15, Readus 7, Hathorn 6, Melvin 2
Halftime: Red Bay 30, Southeastern 23
Records: Red Bay 22-8
--
Bessemer City 66, Muscle Shoals 59
BESSEMER CITY (66)
Okai 4, Williams 23, Townes Jr. 12, Hom 10, Spann 7, Rollins Jr. 10
MUSCLE SHOALS (59)
McIntosh 22, Griffith 2, Smith 20, Graham 7, Pritchard 2, Chaffee 2, Mosley 2
Halftime: Muscle Shoals 33, Bessemer City 24
Records: Muscle Shoals (22-8)
