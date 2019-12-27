Boys Boxes

R.A. Hubbard 59, Central 58

CENTRAL (58)

Glover 17, McCay 17, Palmer 9, Montgomery 3, Murphy 3, C. Brewer 2, Lovelady 2, K. Brewer 2, Hall 2, Hanback 1.

R.A. HUBBARD (59)

Kellogg 26, Hampton 15, Cobb 8, Steward 4, Johnson 4, Perkins 2.

Halftime: Central 33, R.A. Hubbard 16

-- 

Covenant Christian 51, Russellville 48

RUSSELLVILLE (48)

Dyas 17, Scott 7, Trussell 7, Gist 7, McColloch 4, Bishop 4, Hubbard 2.

COVENANT CHRISTIAN (51)

T. Griffin 16, Alexander 14, Z. Griffin 9, Livingston 8, Vess 4.

Halftime: Covenant Christian 20, Russellville 19

-- 

R.A. Hubbard 67, Lauderdale County 63

LAUDERDALE COUNTY (63)

Shane 17, McIntyre 12, Smith 11, Stanfield 6, Hafner 5, Mitchell 4, Grisham 3, Wisdom 3, romine 2.

R.A. HUBBARD (67)

Johnson 14, Perkins 12, Hampton 12, Kellogg 12, Cobb 9, Steward 6, Murphy 2.

Halftime: Lauderdale County 34, R.A. Hubbard 29

-- 

Covenant Christian 43, Lincoln County 33

LINCOLN COUNTY (33)

Sticker 13, Sandlin 10, Brown 5, Ogle 5.

COVENANT CHRISTIAN (51)

T. Griffin 24, Z. Griffin 9, Livingston 6, Alexander 2, Vess 2.

Halftime: Covenant Christian 28, Lincoln County 22

Records: Covenant Christian 10-1.

-- 

Kossuth 59, Waterloo 48

KOSSUTH (59)

Hales 18, Hopper 11, Pittman 9, Evetts 8, Branner 8, Doles 3, Seago 2.

WATERLOO (48)

Parker 20, Scott 10, Wood 6, Hester 4, Godwin 4, Pendegraph 4.

Halftime: Kossuth 35, Waterloo 22

-- 

Woodville 51, Waterloo 47

WOODVILLE (51)

Peek 19, Johnson 14, Dolberry 12, Franks 6.

WATERLOO (47)

Parker 15, Scott 10, Hester 9, Oakley 6, Wood 5, Pendegraph 2.

Halftime: Woodville 26, Waterloo 25

-- 

West Morgan 69, Wilson 53

WEST MORGAN (69)

Owens 25, Griffin 17, Muse 12, Fletcher 11, Ward 4.

WILSON (53)

Parrish 20, Cagle 13, Flippo 6, Silva 5, Terry 3, Hetrick 2, Buerhaus 2, Haywood 2.

Halftime: Wilson 32, West Morgan 27

Records: Wilson 4-9

--

Deshler 71, South Lamar 65

SOUTH LAMAR (65)

M. Oglen 21, Bryant 15, H. Oglen 12, Washington 6, Stokes 6, Wilson 5.

DESHLER (71)

Minetree 14, Wright 14, Green 14, Hester 9, Thirlkill 7, R. Malone 4, M. Malone 2, Anderson 3, Ricks 4.

Halftime: South Lamar 36, Deshler 35

--

Tharptown 56, East Lawrence 49

EAST LAWRENCE (49)

Kelly 19, Durham 6, Davenport 8, Garner 1, Porter 8, Hubbard 3, Terry 4.

THARPTOWN (56)

Lopez 17, Nolen 14, Garcia 11, Simmons11, Amos 3

Halftime: East Lawrence 33, Tharptown 27

Records: Tharptown 5-9; East Lawrence n/a

--

Mars Hill 72, Colbert Heights 51

COLBERT HEIGHTS (51)

Shaw 12, Castle 12, Milender 11, Davis 6, Olive 4, Pugh 2, Tedford 2.

MARS HILL (72)

Cox 20, Crowden 15,James 12, Bowerman 11, White 8, Hanson 4, Fields 2.

Halftime: mars Hill 39, Colbert Heights 27

Records: Mars Hill 8-3; Colbert Heights n/a

--

Mars Hill 66, Hardin County 38

HARDIN COUNTY (38)

Cagle 13, thomas 6, Lambert 6, Cooksey 4, Yarbro 4, Gallik 3, Gardner 2.

MARS HILL 966)

Cox 18, Bowerman 12, Crowden 11, Hargett 11, James 11, Hanson 3.

Halftime: Mars Hill 33, hardin County 24

--

Florence 73, Osborn Ga. 63

OSBORN (63)

McCloud 3, Jefferson 24, Tyler 4, Williams 4, Yousoff 18.

FLORENCE (73)

Beckwith 25, Burge 3, Jones 6, Webster 12, Lee 3, Joplin 10, Reid 2, Watson 2, Anderson 10.

Halftime: Osborn 38, Florence 32

Records: Florence 10-3

-- 

Girls Boxes

Haleyville 58, Belgreen 52

HALEYVILLE (58)

Aldridge 19, Kutis 11, K. Boyles 8, Callahan 5, Gilbert 5, Caine 4, Aaron 4, M. Boyles 2.

BELGREEN (52)

E. Dempsey 17, Tate 14, Bragwell 8, G. Dempsey 6, Chandler 3, Willingham 2, Green 2.

Halftime: Belgreen 28, Haleyville 21

-- 

Waterloo 45, Woodville 35

WOODVILLE (35)

Edwards 13, Sirten 8, Torres 4, Thompson 3, Williams 3, Gifford 2, Hutchens 1, Downey 1.

WATERLOO (45)

Peralta 17, Simmons 15, McFall 4, Sisk 3, Lambert 2, Caddell 1, Bond 1.

Halftime: Woodville 24, Waterloo 20

-- 

Deshler 57, Phil Campbell 44

DESHLER (57)

Thirlkill 12, Siegel 12, Collinsworth 11, Crook 4, Sanford 4, Ramson 4, Mobley 3, Bates 3, Linville 3, Murner 1.

PHIL CAMPBELL (44)

Allen 12, Taylor 10, Mills 6, Scott 5, Thomas 5, Branch 4, Harris 2.

Halftime: Deshler 25, Phil Campbell 21

--

Central 36, Hatton 21

HATTON (21)

Brown 2, McGregor 2, Qualls 3, Lane 3, Johnson 4, Grissom 3, Kirk 4.

CENTRAL (36)

L. Keener 10, A. Keener 9, Meeks 3, Broadfoot 4, Fowlkes 2, Shinault 2, Huffaker 6.

Halftime: Central 15, Hatton 11

Records: Central 9-5; Hatton n/a

--

Waterloo 45, Whitesburg Christian 18

WHITESBURG CHRISTIAN (18)

Alley 5, Terry 1, Blackstone 7, Comulada 1, Cleve 2, Bailey 2.

WATERLOO (45)

Sisk 5, Morris 3, Peeralta 13, Bond 1, Crider 3, mcFall 7, Simmons 8, Cooper 1, Wood 4.

Halftime: Waterloo 20, Whitesburg 10

--

Mars Hill 70, West Limestone 44

MARS HILL (70)

Vaughn 11, Mitchell 11, Bowerman 4, Johns 15, Killen 4, Thigpen 15, Wright 2, Howton 4, Allen 4.

WEST LIMESTONE (44)

Car. Winter 11, Craig 4, Cas. Winter 13, Rose 10, Kingman, 2, Clemons 2, Flanigan 2.

Halftime: Mars Hill 39, West Limestone 22

--

Rogers 71, Susan Moore 50

SUSAN MOORE (50)

M. Holland 13, Holmes 12, Cason 6, Smallwood 5, Lipscomb 5, Quick 4, Lauderdale 2, Floyd 2, C. Holland 1.

ROGERS (71)

Krieger 29, Pounders 15, Hankins 9, Jones 6, Brown 6, Davis 4, Biffle 2.

Halftime: Rogers 40, Susan Moore 21

Records: Rogers 11-3.

--

Lauderdale County 52, Priceville 36

PRICEVILLE (36)

Walker 12, Garrison 8, Cartee 6, Johnson 3, Gann 3, Duran 3, Rotermand 1.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY (52)

Smith 27, Maner 14, Belew 4, Adams 3, Putman 2, Tate 2.

Halftime: Lauderdale County 28, Priceville 13

Records: Lauderdale County 12-3.

--

