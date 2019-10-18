HUNTSVILLE — Florence did its part toward securing a trip to the Class 7A playoffs for the third straight year.
The Falcons rolled up 428 total yards in a 31-14 victory over Grissom at Milton Frank Stadium Thursday night. An Austin win tonight assures Florence (5-4, 4-2) of a postseason berth and the Falcons also own head-to-head tiebreakers with Bob Jones and Huntsville, the teams below them in the Region 4 standings.
Lajuan Jones ran for two touchdowns and Javean Griffin added another as the Falcons rolled up 249 yards on the ground.
Florence also had two second-half touchdowns nullified by penalties and a roughing the kicker penalty just before halftime led to Grissom’s first score. The Falcons were flagged eight times for 100 yards.
“It was sloppy at times tonight and we’ve got to get some stuff cleaned up,” said Florence coach Will Hester. “We had some dumb penalties and just have to execute at a higher level.
“I’m proud of our guys; we got the region win but we’ve got to get better.”
Florence is now 10-0 all-time against Grissom, the most wins ever by any opponent the Tigers have never beaten in their 49-year football history.
The Falcons limited Grissom (2-6, 0-6) to 143 total yards, including just 14 rushing yards on 26 attempts. The Tigers’ longest play was a 31-yard completion on a fake punt in the fourth quarter.
“I thought our defense played really well,” said Hester. “If not for a couple of penalties it would have been a heck of a night.”
Ted Borden staked Florence to a 3-0 lead with a 20-yard field goal late in the first quarter. The Falcons extended their lead to 10-0 on the next series when Elijah Hartnett alertly pounced on a fumble into the end zone to finish off a five-play, 57-yard drive.
Dee Beckwith hit Hartnett with a 36-yard pass to the 1 and Jones dove in on the next play as Florence stretched its lead to 17-0 with 7:34 left in the second quarter.
Jones added a 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Griffin finished off the scoring with a 1-yard plunge with 6:54 remaining.
Gardner Flippo came off the bench to complete 8-of-11 passes for 126 yards for Florence.
The Falcons close out their regular-season schedule against 7A No. 6 Sparkman on Oct. 25 at Braly Stadium. The Senators (7-0, 5-0) host James Clemens tonight in a battle of the top two teams currently in Region 4.
--
East Lawrence 21, Phil Campbell 19
PHIL CAMPBELL — A 2-point conversion pass fell incomplete in the end zone late in the fourth quarter, thwarting Phil Campbell's bid to force overtime against East Lawrence.
The loss eliminated Phil Campbell (3-5, 1-4) from playoff consideration in class 3A, Region 8.
East Lawrence (4-4, 2-3) scored on three consecutive possessions in the first half to take a 21-7 lead after Luke Barnwell passed 26 yards to Austin Baker to put Phil Campbell on top 7-0.
Dylan Hunter sandwiched touchdown runs of 22 and 58 yards around Hunter Letson's 1-yard run as East Lawrence surged to a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter.
Trey Leindecker's 60-yard TD run cut the gap to 21-13 at the half. Barnwell's 20-yard TD pass to Ridge Raper with 3:47 to play cut the deficit to 21-19, but the conversion pass failed and then East Lawrence ran out the clock on its ensuing possession.
