A few prominent seniors from area high school teams announced Wednesday where they’ll play in college.
Muscle Shoals senior Jacob Peters signed with Samford to highlight the second wave of signees for the Trojans in the Class of 2020, and Deshler linebacker Grant Wisdom made official his commitment to play for Austin Peay.
Lexington, Mars Hill and Hamilton also had players make college decisions.
Peters, the younger brother of Auburn defensive back Jordyn Peters, said he also liked UT Martin but he went with Samford, a member of the Southern Conference.
“It’s a big, major school. Very high on academics,” Jacob Peters said. “It’s private, Christian. You’ve got to have some smarts behind (you) going to Samford. So I believe coming out of Samford I’ll have a good degree (and) be able to get the type of job I’d like to have for the rest of my career.”
Peters doesn’t know his major yet but said he’s interested in business and technology. He played defensive back on a Muscle Shoals defense that helped the team reach the Class 6A quarterfinals this year.
“It’s been great,” Peters said. “These are like my brothers. I keep every last one of them close to my heart.
Muscle Shoals linebacker Malik Smith, who had 77 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks last year, chose UT Martin of the Ohio Valley Conference.
“They were the first D-I (school to) offer that … didn’t say they were going to take a chance on me,” Smith said. “They said that they know I’m a good fit for their program.”
Deshler’s Wisdom expects to begin his college career as an inside linebacker. He also had a preferred walk-on opportunity at Charlotte, coached by former Austin Peay coach Will Healy, but chose to play for former UNA coach Mark Hudspeth in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Austin Peay is the reigning OVC champion.
“It’s a great time,” Wisdom said. “They’re finally showing that they’re a team to compete with, and I’m all about competition, so I feel good about that.”
Wisdom’s freshman year was a low point for Deshler football as the Tigers missed the playoffs, but two years later they were back in a state championship game.
“It’s been great playing with those guys and it’s going to be great playing with future guys,” he said.
Muscle Shoals running back Keevon Hankins will go to Lindsey Wilson, an NAIA school in Kentucky. Hankins missed several games this past year with an injury but returned for the last few games, and he said his high school career was as good as he could have hoped.
“I’m feeling pretty good right now. The process, it was a long road. A lot of hard work, therapy. It was just real hard,” Hankins said. “I’m still working on it a little bit. It still hurts from time to time. But I’m working right now.”
The Trojans' Mikey McIntosh, who plays both basketball and football, will play football at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College. He switched from defensive line to receiver before his senior year and had 44 catches for 693 yards last season. He will remain a receiver going forward.
“I just love how physical it is. It’s 1-on-1,” McIntosh said. “It’s you and me. I’m going to beat you.”
Lexington’s Evan Byrd will be a kicker at Alabama A&M. Byrd was able to come in contact with kickers coach Richard Wilson through a mutual friend, which helped seal the deal.
“They heard of me through Joe Hudson, who told Coach Wilson about me,” Byrd said. “After the A&M and UNA game he invited me on some visits and I made my official visit and decided to commit.”
His late field goal lifted Lexington to a 3-0 win over Rogers to open the 2019 season. He has ambitions to start in his first year.
“If all else goes well, I plan on being a starter,” Byrd said. “I know I have the ability.”
Hatton senior lineman Gage Saint will play at Troy. R.A. Hubbard senior lineman Ca'Ni McCoy will play at Miles College. Hamilton senior Christian Loving will play for Catawba, a Division II school in North Carolina.
