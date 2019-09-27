TRINITY — Decatur Heritage cruised past Shoals Christian on Thursday night, earning a 52-0 win to stay undefeated at 6-0.
Shoals Christian fell to 0-6.
“We were hoping to get better regardless of the score,” Decatur Heritage coach Steve Meek said. “At times, I thought we did that. We had a great first half.”
The Eagles opened the scoring with a 29-yard touchdown by senior running back Colton Keith just three plays into Decatur Heritage’s first offensive drive. A pair of touchdown receptions by wide receiver Baker Wilson and an 18-yard field goal by Ben Lovelace followed.
Rushing touchdowns by Keith, quarterback Brayden Kyle and wide receiver Preston Terry rounded out the first half.
Decatur Heritage and Shoals Christian decided on 8-minute quarters for the second half. Kyle added another rushing touchdown to close out the scoring in the fourth quarter.
“These games, we’re just getting better and better,” Keith said. “Every single week, no matter the score, we get better. That’s our goal. So, come playoff time, we can hit our stride.”
Decatur Heritage held Shoals Christian to 33 yards.
Shoals Christian returns to Class 1A, Region 8 play next week with a home game Oct. 4 against Phillips.
— Matthew Speakman
--
Summertown 31, Loretto 30 (2OT): Loretto came close to a thrilling win Thursday night against region rival Summertown, but the night ended in heartbreak.
Loretto (2-3, 0-2) and Summertown (5-1, 2-0) scored two touchdowns apiece in overtime, but Loretto's second score was followed by a blocked extra point.
Summertown responded with its second touchdown of overtime and a converted extra point to secure a 31-30 win.
Loretto kicker Andy Juarez hit a 41-yard field goal with 36 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
Loretto trailed 17-7 deep into the fourth quarter before a 12-yard touchdown pass from Toby Glass to Tabias Sirmones with 6:26 to go. Juarez followed with the game-tying field goal.
Logan Fisher opened overtime with a 10-yard touchdown run, his second score of the game. Summertown answered, and in the second overtime Glass threw a 13-yard pass to Evans to put Loretto back in front. The blocked extra point made it 30-24.
Summertown won the game on a 10-yard touchdown run and extra point.
Glass completed 13 of 20 passes. Fisher's first touchdown was 15 yards, and he finished the game with 128 yards on 18 carries for the Mustangs.
Loretto hosts Community next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.