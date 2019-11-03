Junior Summerhill finished with 25 carries for 186 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cougars to a 40-19 win over Brilliant to finish the regular season with a 8-3 record.
Campbell Parker finished 6 for 13 with 88 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, with two of his scoring passes to receiver Hayden Hester.
Hester, who had three catches for 52 yards along with the two scores, also returned the opening kickoff of the second half 73 yards for a touchdown.
--
Tharptown 13, Vina 0
THARPTOWN — Nathan Lucas and Chase O’Conner each scored touchdowns and Tharptown closed its season on a high note by blanking Vina.
A 34-yard run by Hunter White set up Tharptown (2-7) in the first quarter and Lucas punched it in from 2 yards out for the score. Yovani Gomez’s extra point was blocked.
O’Conner added a 4-yard TD run with 4:19 in the second quarter for the game’s final score.
--
Phil Campbell 42, Hackleburg 8
PHIL CAMPBELL — Trey Leindecker ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns and Ridge Raper added two scores as Phil Campbell closed its season by pounding Hackleburg.
Raper scored on runs of 9 and 15 yards and Leindecker broke free from 46 yards out to put the Bobcats out front 20-0 in the second quarter.
Hackleburg’s lone score came with 2:12 remaining in the first half on a 1-yard touchdown run by Ethan Heggy.
Leindecker added TD runs of 50 and 10 yards in the third quarter, and Luke Barnwell hit Ben Williams for a 43-yard score in the fourth.
Phil Campbell outgained Hackleburg 443 to 177 in total yardage. Barnwell and Austen Baker added 78 rushing yards apiece for the Bobcats.
Hackleburg (4-6) travels to Valley Head (6-4) in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs on Friday.
--
Hubbertville 48, Phillips 16
Phillips wrapped up its season with a home loss to Hubbertville. Quarterback Ken Edwards rushed for 36 yards, including a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, as the Bears avoided the shutout. The senior had scoring runs of 3 and 2 yards and added both two-point conversions.
Hunter Lanford also ran for 88 yards while Xavier Hanner had 67 rushing yards for Phillips.
--
Hatton 26, Clements 20 (OT)
A pair of late interceptions sealed the win for Hatton in an overtime thriller. Following an interception by Brock Pace on Clements’ overtime possession, Briley Kerby scored from 2 yards out to give the Hornets the victory.
After overcoming a 20-0 first-quarter deficit, Clements was in position for the go-ahead score in the final minute of regulation. A pass deflection by James Jones was followed by an interception in the end zone by Jaxson Mitchell to send the game into overtime.
Carter Reed caught a touchdown pass and ran for another to give Hatton the early lead. Kerby also rushed for another first-quarter score for the Hornets.
--
Hamilton 28, Haleyville 14
HALEYVILLE – Three players topped 100 rushing yards as Hamilton pounded its way past rival Haleyville 28-14 in the regular season finale for both schools.
Senior Gabe Anglin ran for 133 yards and 3 first-half touchdowns, while Robert Johnson added 134 rushing yards and quarterback Jathan Jackson added 140 on the ground.
Hamilton (8-2), which finished second in Class 5A, Region 7, hosts Guntersville (7-2) in the opening round of the playoffs on Friday.
The Aggies jumped out to a 21-0 lead over Haleyville on touchdown runs of 9, 88 and 5 yards by Anglin.
Haleyville (3-7), which placed fifth in Class 4A, Region 5, got on the board with 1:45 remaining in the first half on a 1-yard TD run by Ty Black.
The Aggies answered in the third quarter when Jathan Jackson found Bryant Loving on a 21-yard touchdown pass to cap an 8-play, 85-yard drive.
Haleyville made it a 14-point game with a 20-yard pass from Eli Musso to Kane Gravitt Tucker with 2:14 left in the third quarter, but any chance at a comeback fell apart with back-to-back turnovers in the fourth quarter.
Jackson was 6 of 8 passing for 60 yards for Hamilton. The Aggies outgained Haleyville 468 to 185 in total yardage and forced 3 interceptions.
Black led Haleyville with 55 rushing yards on 12 carries. Austin Barry added 45 yards on 5 carries.
--
Tennessee
Collinwood 26, Wayne County 20
Dayton Scott threw a 6-yard TD pass to Dalton Chastain to lift Collinwood past Wayne County and into the playoffs.
Collinwood (5-5, 3-3) will find out its first-round playoff opponent later this week.
Scott’s other touchdown passes covered 27 and 33 yards to Noah Sanderson. Alex Haddock added a 3-yard touchdown run.
Collinwood led 14-0 before Wayne County (2-8, 2-4) rallied behind a 55-yard touchdown pass from Cade Crews to Clay Baugus and JoJo Swinea’s 40-yard interception return.
Swinea’s 2-yard run with 5:18 to play tied the game at 20 before Collinwood scored the winning touchdown on Scott’s TD pass to Chastain with 1:27 to play. The score was set up by Sanderson’s’ 45-yard run.
