Perhaps it was wishful thinking.
When Edgar Amaya showed up at the Russellville fieldhouse as a seventh-grader to play football for the first time, he thought about playing running back. When it came time to pick jerseys, he chose No. 25.
Seventh-graders who are six feet tall and 250 pounds generally do not play running back or wear No. 25.
A coach suggested he try No. 95. That didn’t work either.
“It felt like a tank top,” Amaya said.
Eventually, all that was left was No. 67. Amaya has worn it ever since.
Lightly recruited until recent months, the 6-4, 310-pound offensive guard has received more than 20 offers to play college football from programs as prominent as Illinois and Kansas.
His job now is to help Russellville football add to its winning tradition and, as a player, show this new hype is real.
“I always feel like I’ll have doubters and people I’ll need to prove wrong,” he said.
Not always easy
Amaya acknowledges middle school football was easy for him. He was so much bigger than other kids he didn’t need technique to dominate.
That changed by high school, but Amaya was still good and big enough to start on the offensive line as a freshman — not common at a level as high as Class 5A.
The 2017 Russellville team was decimated by injuries and started out 0-5. They lost those games by 19, 32, 45, 46 and 51 points. The offense managed a total of 19 points in the first half of the season. It was ugly.
“I tried to quit football. I was tired of it,” Amaya said. “We were 0-5. I was like ‘This isn’t for me.’”
He went to the coaches, including then-head coach Mark Heaton, who saw his potential and knew how much he could help the program. His parents, who had been out of town in Florence that day, came back to Russellville to talk Amaya out of it.
His father, Edgar Amaya Sr., was born in El Salvador and loved soccer. His mother, Rosa, is not as interested in sports. But they told him they didn’t raise a quitter.
Will Rushing was a junior when Amaya was a freshman and remembers seeing him walk home from practice one day. Rushing picked him up and tried to encourage him to stick with football.
Amaya listened to those encouraging voices and decided to keep playing. The Golden Tigers beat St. John Paul II 42-21 in the sixth game of the year and finished 3-7. Not good, but not too bad considering the 0-5 start.
Rushing said one moment that stands out came in a blowout win over Ardmore late in the 2017 season, when Amaya pushed a defensive lineman from around the 30-yard line to near the goal line before pushing him over.
The potential was revealing itself.
“I hung out around a lot of kids who wanted to quit, so I wanted to quit,” Amaya said. “Now you can’t catch me around a circle like that. I was being a follower instead of a leader at the time.”
New mindset
If Amaya’s freshman year was about cementing his interest in playing, he’s spent time over the last two years improving his mindset and becoming a leader.
He said former assistant coach Tony Bonds taught him to expect to dominate an opponent.
“My 10th grade year I didn’t have that mindset,” Amaya said. “ … It took about a season of him keeping on it.”
Amaya said if you drive a defensive lineman 15 yards downfield and then drop him “they’re going to know what you’re about.” That player gets less comfortable and becomes more hesitant to attack.
Mind game?
“It’s for sure a mind game because if you don’t do that every game they’re going to get confidence,” Amaya said.
Amaya switched back to offensive guard last season and appears likely to play that position in college.
“I’m still mauling the kid in front of me and showing him I’m a more dominant player,” he said. “The only difference is the way I’m showing him.”
Amaya was asked last week about a video showing him flatten a defensive player during a game last year.
Listening to him speak with such eagerness and swagger, it’s hard to imagine he thought about quitting two years ago.
“Ooh, that’s the feeling of complete and utter dominance,” he said. “That’s where the fun begins to happen.”
And Amaya’s had plenty of fun lately.
“His tape kind of speaks for itself,” Russellville coach John Ritter said. “He developed into a real nasty offensive lineman, which is a really good thing.”
Ritter said colleges have noticed not only Amaya’s size but his athleticism, footwork and work ethic.
“He’s not just some big ol’ boy that can’t move,” Ritter said.
College interest
Amaya’s first college offer came from Tennessee Tech, which plays at the FCS level in the Ohio Valley Conference, around the middle of last season.
Then South Alabama and Austin Peay followed. Before long, he was getting two offers a day at times.
Amaya acknowledges he previously felt underestimated. He was “heated” that he only made honorable mention for the Class 5A all-state team. The recruiting interest provided a confidence boost.
“I was doubting a lot of stuff,” Amaya said. “And then out of nowhere I blew up.”
His two highest-profile offers are from Illinois of the Big Ten and Kansas of the Big 12. Other FBS offers include Air Force, Arkansas State, Charlotte (his first FBS offer), Navy, Southern Miss, Troy and Tulane.
He also has numerous FCS offers, including one from North Alabama.
Ritter noted Amaya gets excited about scholarship offers no matter how prominent the football program is, and Amaya says he is considering all of them.
“He’s very mature for his age,” Ritter said.
Amaya said coaches have told him not to “chase a logo” and instead find the best fit. Amaya, who is engaging in conversation, has been on the phone a lot lately but said he doesn’t see it as a hassle.
“I’m different from other kids,” Amaya said. “I’d rather sit down and have a personal talk with a coach and get a feel what I’m getting into for the next four years.
“It’s a lot more personal. … You just get to know somebody better when you’re on the phone with them. You can’t fake a personality off a phone call.”
Amaya said he wants to choose a college before the start of this football season.
Big expectations
After he chooses a college, Amaya hopes to get the Golden Tigers past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Russellville has a history of producing good offensive linemen. The Tigers have had 14 all-state or honorable mention offensive linemen, including Amaya, in the last 20 seasons.
“He wants to be better than anybody that’s come through here, and he says that,” Ritter said.
Ritter said the next step for Amaya is polishing the “little nuances” of the offensive line. Amaya wants to get better at finishing the block when he pulls and also improve his stance so he doesn't accidentally sell what the play is.
College coaches can sense a player’s work ethic and value on film.
“If you’re going to be a Division I guy, you need to be a Division I guy all the time,” Ritter said.
Rushing thinks Amaya has found a good combination of being a vocal leader and backing it up with quality play.
His advice for Amaya is not to let up but keep doing what he’s doing and get better daily.
“If he does that, he’s going to be amazing,” Rushing said.
With classes called off this semester due to the coronavirus, Amaya has spent his time working out and taking phone calls from coaches.
He knows he has a big decision to make and acknowledges he gets nervous sometimes, but he's happy.
He should not feel underestimated anymore.
”At the end of the day this is a blessing,” Amaya said. “ … I’m blessed just to be in the position I am.”
