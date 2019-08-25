Friday's games

Brooks at Hartselle

Haleyville at Central

Cherokee at Colbert County

Wilson at Colbert Heights

Richland at Collinwood

Russellville at Deshler

Buckhorn at Florence

Marion County at Hackleburg

Cordova at Hamilton

West Morgan at Hatton

Randolph at Lauderdale County

Lawrence County (Tenn.) at Loretto

Rogers at Lexington

Mars Hill at Sheffield

Muscle Shoals at Bob Jones

Phil Campbell at Red Bay

Phillips at Lynn

R.A. Hubbard at Shoals Christian

Brilliant at Vina

Waterloo at Hubbertville

Summertown at Wayne County

