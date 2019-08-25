Friday's games
Brooks at Hartselle
Haleyville at Central
Cherokee at Colbert County
Wilson at Colbert Heights
Richland at Collinwood
Russellville at Deshler
Buckhorn at Florence
Marion County at Hackleburg
Cordova at Hamilton
West Morgan at Hatton
Randolph at Lauderdale County
Lawrence County (Tenn.) at Loretto
Rogers at Lexington
Mars Hill at Sheffield
Muscle Shoals at Bob Jones
Phil Campbell at Red Bay
Phillips at Lynn
R.A. Hubbard at Shoals Christian
Brilliant at Vina
Waterloo at Hubbertville
Summertown at Wayne County
