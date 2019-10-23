Thursday
Hamilton at Jasper
Phil Campbell at Colbert Heights
Addison at Hatton
Red Bay at Tharptown
Hackleburg at Vina
Friday
Brooks at Elkmont
Central at Rogers
Phillips at Cherokee
Collinwood at Bruceton
Deshler at West Limestone
Sparkman at Florence
Haleyville at Cordova
Summertown at Lawrence County
Clements at Lexington
Hickman County at Loretto
Mars Hill at Shoals Christian
Muscle Shoals at Wetumpka
Russellville at Dora
Sheffield at Tanner
Wayne County at Perry County
