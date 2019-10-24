Thursday

Hamilton at Jasper

Russellville at Dora

Brooks at Elkmont

Central at Rogers

Deshler at West Limestone

Haleyville at Cordova

Phil Campbell at Colbert Heights

Clements at Lexington

Sheffield at Tanner

Addison at Hatton

Red Bay at Tharptown

Mars Hill at Shoals Christian

Phillips at Cherokee

Hackleburg at Vina

Friday

Sparkman at Florence

Muscle Shoals at Wetumpka

Summertown at Lawrence County

Hickman County at Loretto

Collinwood at Bruceton

Wayne County at Perry County

