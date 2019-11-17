Playoff pairings

CLASS 7A SEMIFINALS

Auburn (9-3) at Central-Phenix City (11-1)

Hoover (10-2) at Thompson (10-1)

CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS

Park Crossing (5-7) at Spanish Fort (7-4)

Opelika (10-1) at Hueytown (11-1)

Clay-Chalkville (10-2) at Oxford (11-1)

Pinson Valley (9-2) at Muscle Shoals (12-0)

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

Pleasant Grove (11-1) at Ramsay (10-2)

Bibb Co. (12-0) at Briarwood (11-1)

Center Point (9-3) at Mortimer Jordan (10-2)

Madison Co. (10-2) at Central-Clay Co. (10-2)

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

Catholic-Montgomery (12-0) at UMS-Wright (11-0)

American Chr. (11-1) at Andalusia (9-3)

Northside (11-1) at Jacksonville (10-2)

Deshler (9-3) at Anniston (8-4)

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

T.R. Miller (8-4) at Flomaton (11-1)

Gordo (12-0) at Mobile Chr. (7-4)

Piedmont (11-1) at Geraldine (8-4)

Walter Wellborn (11-1) at Randolph Co. (11-1)

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

Ariton (10-2) at Leroy (10-2)

G.W. Long (10-2) at Reeltown (11-1)

North Sand Mountain (9-3) at Collinsville (11-1)

Red Bay (12-0) at Fyffe (12-0)

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

Brantley (11-1) at Sweet Water (10-1)

Isabella (12-0) at Lanett (11-0)

Pickens Co. (10-2) at Spring Garden (11-1)

Decatur Heritage (12-0) at Mars Hill Bible (12-0)

AISA CHAMPIONSHIPS

(Friday at Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium)

CLASS AAA

Glenwood (9-3) vs. Bessemer Aca. (10-3), 7 p.m.

CLASS AA

Autauga Aca. (8-2) vs. Escambia Aca. (9-3), 3:30 p.m.

CLASS A

Southern Aca. (9-1) vs. Chambers Aca. (11-1), noon

--

Friday's scores

CLASS 7A QUARTERFINALS

Central-Phenix City 24, Prattville 6

Auburn 26, McGill-Toolen 0

Hoover 23, James Clemens 20 (OT)

Thompson 38, Florence 31

CLASS 6A SECOND ROUND

Park Crossing 35, Stanhope Elmore 32

Spanish Fort 63, Wetumpka 21

Hueytown 56, Eufaula 49

Opelika 20, St. Paul’s 10

Clay-Chalkville 35, Athens 14

Oxford 35, Cullman 0

Pinson Valley 48, Fort Payne 10

Muscle Shoals 30, Gardendale 27

CLASS 5A SECOND ROUND

Pleasant Grove 33, Faith-Mobile 14

Ramsay 41, Valley 7

Briarwood 24, Jackson 14

Bibb Co. 12, Greenville 6

Mortimer Jordan 56, Guntersville 21

Center Point 26, Scottsboro 10

Madison Co. 28, Alexandria 27

Central-Clay Co. 20, Jasper 7

CLASS 4A SECOND ROUND

UMS-Wright 31, Talladega 6

Catholic-Montgomery 9, Handley 6

Andalusia 40, Lincoln 10

American Chr. 21, Hillcrest-Evergreen 0

Northside 41, Priceville 14

Jacksonville 56, St. John Paul II 22

Deshler 27, Oneonta 11

Anniston 35, Fairview 7

CLASS 3A SECOND ROUND

Flomaton 20, St. James 19

T.R. Miller 21, Montgomery Aca. 14

Gordo 18, Providence Chr. 7

Mobile Chr. 28, Pike Road 10

Geraldine 61, B.B. Comer 7

Piedmont 42, Lauderdale Co. 20

Randolph Co. 54, Westminster-Huntsville 6

Walter Wellborn 21, Susan Moore 14

CLASS 2A SECOND ROUND

Leroy 34, Goshen 25

Ariton 30, LaFayette 12

Reeltown 30, J.U. Blacksher 20

G.W. Long 28, Luverne 13

North Sand Mountain 35, Westbrook Chr. 13

Collinsville 21, Ohatchee 14

Fyffe 38, Ranburne 7

Red Bay 43, Sulligent 6

CLASS 1A SECOND ROUND

Sweet Water 34, Maplesville 21

Brantley 49, Notasulga 21

Lanett 44, Elba 6

Isabella 29, Millry 27 (OT)

Spring Garden 34, Hackleburg 0

Pickens Co. 21, Falkville 20

Mars Hill Bible 59, South Lamar 34

Decatur Heritage 20, Donoho 2

AISA SEMIFINALS

CLASS AAA

Bessemer Aca. 45, Monroe Aca. 27

Glenwood 17, Tuscaloosa Aca. 7

CLASS AA

Autauga Aca. 41, Patrician 19

Escambia Aca. 49, Edgewood 7

CLASS A

Chambers Aca. 36, Wilcox Aca. 13

Southern Aca. 17, Crenshaw Chr. 14

