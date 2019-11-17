Playoff pairings
CLASS 7A SEMIFINALS
Auburn (9-3) at Central-Phenix City (11-1)
Hoover (10-2) at Thompson (10-1)
CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS
Park Crossing (5-7) at Spanish Fort (7-4)
Opelika (10-1) at Hueytown (11-1)
Clay-Chalkville (10-2) at Oxford (11-1)
Pinson Valley (9-2) at Muscle Shoals (12-0)
CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS
Pleasant Grove (11-1) at Ramsay (10-2)
Bibb Co. (12-0) at Briarwood (11-1)
Center Point (9-3) at Mortimer Jordan (10-2)
Madison Co. (10-2) at Central-Clay Co. (10-2)
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
Catholic-Montgomery (12-0) at UMS-Wright (11-0)
American Chr. (11-1) at Andalusia (9-3)
Northside (11-1) at Jacksonville (10-2)
Deshler (9-3) at Anniston (8-4)
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
T.R. Miller (8-4) at Flomaton (11-1)
Gordo (12-0) at Mobile Chr. (7-4)
Piedmont (11-1) at Geraldine (8-4)
Walter Wellborn (11-1) at Randolph Co. (11-1)
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
Ariton (10-2) at Leroy (10-2)
G.W. Long (10-2) at Reeltown (11-1)
North Sand Mountain (9-3) at Collinsville (11-1)
Red Bay (12-0) at Fyffe (12-0)
CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS
Brantley (11-1) at Sweet Water (10-1)
Isabella (12-0) at Lanett (11-0)
Pickens Co. (10-2) at Spring Garden (11-1)
Decatur Heritage (12-0) at Mars Hill Bible (12-0)
AISA CHAMPIONSHIPS
(Friday at Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium)
CLASS AAA
Glenwood (9-3) vs. Bessemer Aca. (10-3), 7 p.m.
CLASS AA
Autauga Aca. (8-2) vs. Escambia Aca. (9-3), 3:30 p.m.
CLASS A
Southern Aca. (9-1) vs. Chambers Aca. (11-1), noon
Friday's scores
CLASS 7A QUARTERFINALS
Central-Phenix City 24, Prattville 6
Auburn 26, McGill-Toolen 0
Hoover 23, James Clemens 20 (OT)
Thompson 38, Florence 31
CLASS 6A SECOND ROUND
Park Crossing 35, Stanhope Elmore 32
Spanish Fort 63, Wetumpka 21
Hueytown 56, Eufaula 49
Opelika 20, St. Paul’s 10
Clay-Chalkville 35, Athens 14
Oxford 35, Cullman 0
Pinson Valley 48, Fort Payne 10
Muscle Shoals 30, Gardendale 27
CLASS 5A SECOND ROUND
Pleasant Grove 33, Faith-Mobile 14
Ramsay 41, Valley 7
Briarwood 24, Jackson 14
Bibb Co. 12, Greenville 6
Mortimer Jordan 56, Guntersville 21
Center Point 26, Scottsboro 10
Madison Co. 28, Alexandria 27
Central-Clay Co. 20, Jasper 7
CLASS 4A SECOND ROUND
UMS-Wright 31, Talladega 6
Catholic-Montgomery 9, Handley 6
Andalusia 40, Lincoln 10
American Chr. 21, Hillcrest-Evergreen 0
Northside 41, Priceville 14
Jacksonville 56, St. John Paul II 22
Deshler 27, Oneonta 11
Anniston 35, Fairview 7
CLASS 3A SECOND ROUND
Flomaton 20, St. James 19
T.R. Miller 21, Montgomery Aca. 14
Gordo 18, Providence Chr. 7
Mobile Chr. 28, Pike Road 10
Geraldine 61, B.B. Comer 7
Piedmont 42, Lauderdale Co. 20
Randolph Co. 54, Westminster-Huntsville 6
Walter Wellborn 21, Susan Moore 14
CLASS 2A SECOND ROUND
Leroy 34, Goshen 25
Ariton 30, LaFayette 12
Reeltown 30, J.U. Blacksher 20
G.W. Long 28, Luverne 13
North Sand Mountain 35, Westbrook Chr. 13
Collinsville 21, Ohatchee 14
Fyffe 38, Ranburne 7
Red Bay 43, Sulligent 6
CLASS 1A SECOND ROUND
Sweet Water 34, Maplesville 21
Brantley 49, Notasulga 21
Lanett 44, Elba 6
Isabella 29, Millry 27 (OT)
Spring Garden 34, Hackleburg 0
Pickens Co. 21, Falkville 20
Mars Hill Bible 59, South Lamar 34
Decatur Heritage 20, Donoho 2
AISA SEMIFINALS
CLASS AAA
Bessemer Aca. 45, Monroe Aca. 27
Glenwood 17, Tuscaloosa Aca. 7
CLASS AA
Autauga Aca. 41, Patrician 19
Escambia Aca. 49, Edgewood 7
CLASS A
Chambers Aca. 36, Wilcox Aca. 13
Southern Aca. 17, Crenshaw Chr. 14
