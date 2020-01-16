Ben Floyd has had plenty of different jobs as a member of the Cherokee High football coaching staff, working with different groups on offense and defense at various times.
Now comes something new. Floyd is the team’s head coach.
Floyd, 25, replaces Lymos McDonald, who coached Cherokee for the past five seasons and announced before the start of the 2019 season that it would be his last in that role.
Floyd is a 2012 Deshler graduate who assisted McDonald over those five seasons.
“He’s been my mentor and kind of a father figure to me. He’s taught me a lot about life and about the game of football, too,” Floyd said of McDonald.
Floyd agreed to take the job just before Christmas break.
“It’s a real honor to be even thought about or considered to be a head coach,” Floyd said, noting he’s younger than most coaches even at smaller schools.
Floyd takes over a Cherokee team that went 0-10 last season, the first time that happened since 1945 according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society.
A lack of roster depth and extreme youth combined to make things hard for the Indians, who advanced to the Class 1A quarterfinals as recently as 2017.
Cherokee has lost some of its better athletes to transfers recently, but Floyd said there appear to be some good athletes in the sixth through eighth grades.
Floyd has also convinced four juniors to play football next fall as seniors, and he hopes to get a few more to join.
“We’re shooting for about 30 kids,” he said.
That would put them more in line with other 1A teams and provide more depth in case of injuries.
Despite the team’s lack of wins last year, Floyd painted an optimistic picture of the team’s overall culture.
“I don’t think they young kids’ mindset is losing,” Floyd said. “I think they know they can compete.”
Floyd said the team had too many eighth-graders playing in varsity games to be successful, and he credited the current seniors for working well with their younger teammates amid a difficult season.
Cherokee will lose two of its top playmakers from last year, Willie Cox and Taylor Smith, but will bring back many of its linemen.
Cherokee will run the Wing-T offense. As of now, Floyd plans to use a 4-3 defense but is open to switching to 3-4 depending on who plays next year.
Floyd played wide receiver and outside linebacker for coach John Mothershed at Deshler. Floyd is currently an aide working with special education students and is working toward graduating from Athens State in spring 2021.
Floyd acknowledged Cherokee is not ready to win 10 games right away, but he believes pushing for a playoff spot is a good goal.
“I think the young kids coming up are ready to take over, and they’re excited,” he said.
--
Grosso signs with UNA
Lexington senior Valerie Grosso recently had a signing ceremony to celebrate signing with the North Alabama cross country program.
Grosso finished seventh in the Class 3A state cross country meet last fall with a 5K time of 20 minutes, 29.41 seconds. That is her personal record to date, according to UNA.
--
1,000-point scorers
Loretto sophomore guard Karly Weathers and Mars Hill senior guard Erika Mitchell were recently honored for surpassing 1,000 career points.
Weathers reached the milestone in December and was honored earlier this month. She was a Class A Miss Basketball finalist last year and is a leading player for a Loretto team ranked No. 2 in the current Tennessee Class A state rankings.
Mitchell was honored Tuesday. She is a leading member of a Mars Hill team ranked fourth in the Alabama Class 1A rankings.
