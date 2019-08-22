Former North Alabama men’s basketball coach Bobby Champagne will help coach the Florence High girls basketball team this season as an assistant for new head coach Will Copeland.
Florence athletic director Byron Graham said Champagne was hired at the August board meeting.
Copeland said he coached Champagne’s son Charlie at the AHSAA North-South All-Star game, and this summer he asked if Bobby Champagne would be interested in helping the Florence girls team.
Copeland is a Florence native who was familiar with Champagne’s career at UNA.
“It never hurts to ask,” Copeland said. “ … He loves basketball and he’s been great to have on board.”
Champagne coached the men’s basketball team at UNA for 15 seasons ending with the 2017-18 season. He won 245 games at UNA, third-most in program history. He spent last season helping the girls basketball team at Brooks High.
Champagne is strictly an assistant coach at the school and will not teach, Graham said.
Copeland, who previously coached boys basketball at Sylacauga, enters his first season at Florence looking to rebuild a girls program that has failed to qualify for the Northwest Regional in Hanceville each of the last four seasons.
“I know he loves basketball. I know he’s coached at a very high level. He has so much wisdom on the game,” Copeland said of Champagne. “There’s so much for the girls to learn and so much for me to learn from him.”
Said Graham: “That was a no-brainer for us to get him on our staff.”
Recruiting
Sam Gargis, a senior at Muscle Shoals High, recently committed to play golf at the University of North Georgia.
Gargis, the son of Trojan golf coach Derrick Gargis, also had offers from Southern New Hampshire, Martin Methodist, Christian Brothers, Wallace State, Union, Montevallo, Trevecca and Barry University in Miami.
Gargis is part of a Muscle Shoals boys program that has won three consecutive Class 6A state golf championships. Gargis and teammates Hunter Battles and Thomas Regan were part of a fourth-place tie as individuals this past year at the state tournament with a two-round 150.
