Titus Griffin closed his Covenant Christian basketball career having helped the Eagles achieve some landmark accomplishments.
“Before us no (Covenant) team had been to Wallace, no team had won the Bracy (Invitational) and no team had won area,” Griffin said.
The Eagles accomplished all three this year alone — making their second straight trip to the regional — and Griffin was a big reason why, averaging 18 points per game and setting a strong leadership tone in the Eagles' 25-3 season. Eventual state champ Pickens County knocked Covenant out of the postseason in the Class 1A Northwest Regional.
Griffin, who has signed with Martin Methodist, had interest from Trevecca Nazarene, Huntingdon and Truett-McConnell before Martin Methodist made a late offer. He said he spent some time around the Redhawks as a high school sophomore when older brother Sam was being recruited.
Griffin, who wants to major in business, said he’s been playing one or two pickup games a week and knows he’ll need to get stronger and improve his ball-handling and scoring around the rim in college.
Griffin was already key player as an underclassman but understood entering his junior year he needed to be a guide for his teammates.
“I would probably say I’ve grown more as a leader in the last couple years than I have as a player,” Griffin said.
Covenant had one of its better seasons this past year. Though plenty of talent, returns Griffin’s presence will be missed.
“We’ve definitely made our mark, and now it’s up to the younger guys to keep it going,” he said.
Loretto’s Birdsong signs
Blake Birdsong expects to feel comfortable in his new surroundings at Martin Methodist College, and not just because Pulaski is only about 30 miles from Loretto High.
“I’ve played with 13 other boys on that team through travel ball,” Birdsong said. “I know it’s going to be a healthy environment.”
Martin Methodist is coached by Mitch Hill, a Florence native and former UNA baseball player.
Birdsong transferred to Loretto from Lawrence County (Tenn.) after his sophomore year.
“I felt like the love of the game when I was younger came back out,” he said.
As a junior, he batted .455 with eight doubles, 18 walks and 25 RBIs and helped Loretto reach the Class A state tournament for the fourth year in a row.
Loretto went 1-2 in the state tournament and Birdsong went 6-for-11 with two RBIs and three runs scored. He is primarily a third baseman or shortstop but is open to playing outfield if needed.
Birdsong added 30 pounds last winter and is 6-5, 200 pounds. Third base is his favorite spot.
“I’ve always had a good feel at corner infield,” he said. “That’s where I grew up playing.”
Birdsong said Gary Lamm — Loretto’s coach who retired after the season — helped a lot.
“Coach Lamm’s got a tremendous love for the game just like he wants all of us to have,” Birdsong said.
Birdsong said he might major in business or criminal justice and is looking forward to college.
“I’m really excited to see what it’s all about,” he said.
States’ plans vary
While no change has been made to the Alabama high school sports fall calendar so far, more states are releasing their plans for fall high school sports. Those plans vary widely. A sample:
• New York: The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Thursday there will be no playoffs in the fall.
The NYSPHSAA has floated the possibility of shifting traditionally fall sports — including football — to the spring. The organization left open the possibility of having some type of playoff if that happens, according to the Buffalo News, but said it would prioritize fitting regular season games into a window between March 1 and May 8.
In that scenario, winter sports like basketball would be played between Jan. 4 and March 13. Traditionally fall sports — including football, cross country and volleyball — would be played in the March 1 to May 8 window. Spring sports would run from April 5 to June 12.
• Louisiana: The Louisiana High School Athletic Association said football games are not allowed until the state enters “Phase 4” of its reopening plan, according to the Advocate. The state is currently in Phase 2. The phases are determined by a mix of federal guidelines.
Cross country and swimming events can already take place, and volleyball teams can practice. In Phase 3, all teams can practice and all but football can have intrasquad scrimmages, but basketball, football, soccer and wrestling teams can’t play games or scrimmage other schools until Phase 4.
• Michigan: The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced fall sports will start as scheduled but with contingency plans in place.
The MHSAA considered swapping fall and spring sports but “determined that was not a feasible plan.”
• Alabama: Though there's been no recent change in Alabama's plans, the Mobile County and Gadsden city school systems will start classes virtually as opposed to having in-person instruction.
Mobile superintendent Chresal Threadgill told AL.com that no decision has been made about playing sports.
Gadsden superintendent Tony Reddick told the Gadsden Times that the district's schools will play sports as long as the AHSAA allows it, the difference being attending class is mandatory for students and playing sports is optional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.