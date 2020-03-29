Florence High junior linebacker Carson Casteel has earned a number of notable scholarship offers over the last several weeks.
Casteel, listed at 6-3 and 205 pounds, first announced a scholarship offer from Memphis on Feb. 24. He has since landed four other FBS offers (Army, Marshall, Navy and Western Kentucky) and one FCS offer (Austin Peay).
He tweeted that his WKU offer came from Ryan Aplin, who recently left North Alabama as offensive coordinator to take a position with the Hilltoppers.
“They like his size and his speed, his ability to change directions,” Florence football coach Hester said of the coaches recruiting Casteel.
Casteel made 33 solo tackles and 35 assists this year for the Falcons, who finished 7-5 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 7A state playoffs. He made a season-high 15 tackles in a rainy win over Sparkman late in the year, and he had seven tackles in a first-round playoff win over Mountain Brook.
Casteel was the TimesDaily’s high school wrestler of the year in 2019, and Hester thinks that wrestling work has helped him in terms of technique.
Casteel was a safety as a sophomore but shifted to outside linebacker last year based both on his physical growth and team need. Hester said Casteel will stay at outside linebacker next year.
“I could see him playing inside linebacker at the next level,” Hester said.
Hester said Casteel is just one of several younger Falcons drawing interest from colleges. Others include defensive players AJ Lee, Makahi Russell, Caleb Bennett, Kylan Williams and offensive players Coleman Reynolds, Will Kelsey, Gardner Flippo, Aaron Skipworth and Javean Griffin.
Hester said coaches from several schools were interested in watching those players in spring ball until it was canceled.
“Obviously spring’s dead now,” Hester said. “It’ll be interesting to see how this pandemic changes the recruiting.”
Amaya adds 5 new offers
Russellville junior offensive lineman Edgar Amaya has added to his scholarship offer list in the last month.
The 6-4, 300-pound lineman is now up to 12 offers according to his Twitter account. They include six FBS schools (Air Force, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Kansas, Navy and Tulane) and six FCS programs (Dartmouth, Gardner Webb, Jacksonville State, North Alabama, Samford and Tennessee Tech.)
Hogan signs
Deshler senior Bryan Hogan signed recently to play football for Missouri Valley College.
A 5-10, 175-pound running back, cornerback and returner, Hogan rushed 108 times for 1,144 yards and 20 touchdowns last year. He also caught 12 passes for 201 yards and a score. As a defensive back, he intercepted two passes made 32 tackles.
Hogan helped Deshler to a 9-4 record and a berth in the Class 4A state quarterfinals.
Will Pilgrim, the Deshler quarterback, had his signing ceremony called off due to schools being closed. He will play for Huntingdon College.
The 5-11, 190-pound Pilgrim threw for 1,179 yards and seven touchdowns and ran 20 times for 189 yards and eight touchdowns.
McIntyre signs
Basketball was the sport Lauderdale County senior Luke McIntyre started playing first on the varsity level, but he’s going to continue his college athletic career as a football player at Huntingdon College.
McIntyre joined the football team in time for his senior season and played tight end, catching 29 passes for 517 yards with five touchdowns as LCHS revamped its offense to feature more passing. He made the all-area team and helped LCHS reach the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
McIntyre was a key player for the LCHS basketball team, helping the Tigers reach the Class 3A state finals this year and semifinals in 2018. He made the state track meet as a junior throwing javelin, and he was playing baseball this spring until the season was called off.
Tennis commitment
Deshler’s Alyssa Vandiver has committed to sign with Central Alabama Community College.
Vandiver won her opening match in last year's Class 4A-5A state tournament 6-0, 6-0 to reach the No. 2 singles quarterfinals.
She and Lauren Buckner won two state tournament matches last year to reach the No. 2 doubles semifinals.
