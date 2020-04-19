Lymos McDonald is no longer giving pep talks on Friday nights. But his Sunday morning sermons continue.
McDonald retired from coaching high school football after last season, his fifth at Cherokee High.
On Sunday mornings, McDonald sits in front of a camera, the Bible in front of him, and speaks on a Facebook live stream for the members of Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church in Town Creek and anyone else who wants to listen.
Church members are not physically gathering together currently due to the coronavirus pandemic, so this way people can hear the sermon live Sunday morning on his Facebook page or watch it later.
It’s not the same as being in the church building, but McDonald said it’s not as different as you might think.
“For me my audience is always one, and that’s God,” McDonald said. “ … His message reaches the various corners he would have it to go.”
McDonald was a star football player at Hazlewood, continued playing in college and later coached 10 seasons at Courtland/R.A. Hubbard and five more at Cherokee.
He started as an associate minister in 2004 and became the pastor preaching sermons every week at Red Bank in 2016.
There’s still plenty to do. McDonald said coaching football was always his physical workout, so he’s finding other ways to stay in shape with gyms closed.
He values getting to be around his family more, and he makes sure to set aside plenty of time to read the Bible.
He joked that as a student he usually kept a 3.4 or 3.5 GPA during football season and maybe a 2.7 or 2.8 in the offseason.
“The more busy I am the more focused I am,” he said.
McDonald’s wife, Sylvia, recently suggested they drive around and stop by the homes of people who attend church at Red Bank.
In a time when the usual hugs and handshakes are discouraged, this way they could at least see some friends from a safe distance and share a smile or a wave. They hung a posterboard out of the window that said “God loves you. We do too!”
McDonald thought her idea was great.
“My ministry, she has a part in it,” he said.
McDonald won’t be in charge on the Cherokee football sideline this fall, but he said no matter what he does next it will involve people because he likes being around people.
“I never really felt like I got up and went to work,” he said. “I just got up and went to my calling.”
Check Facebook this morning. He’ll do it again.
Higgins lands offers
Another Mars Hill football player is receiving college interest.
Peyton Higgins, a 5-10, 170-pound running back/defensive back in the Class of 2021, announced in the recently he has offers from North Alabama, Austin Peay, UT Martin and Harding. UNA, Austin Peay and UT Martin play at the Division I FCS level. Harding is a Division II program.
Higgins has made Class 1A all-state the last two years. He rushed 159 times last season for 1,590 yards and 20 touchdowns. He caught 15 passes for 156 yards and two scores. He added three punt returns touchdowns and a kick return touchdown and broke up 18 passes. Mars Hill went 14-1, falling to Lanett in the Class 1A state championship game.
UNA will bring in three members of Mars Hill’s 2020 class. Class 1A lineman of the year Mack McCluskey signed with the Lions. Offensive lineman Logan McInnish and long snapper Ty Kirchharr are walking on at UNA.
Joseph Hanson, who played quarterback and defensive back at Mars Hill through 2018, redshirted last year for Harding.
Thirlkill picks school
Deshler senior basketball player Shamari Thirlkill will play at Northeast Mississippi Community College, according to coach Jana Killen. It was first reported by Fox Sports Shoals.
Thirlkill made the Class 4A all-state team this past year. At one time a role player, Thirlkill developed over the years into one of the team’s top playmakers.
She scored a total of 37 points in wins over Priceville and Rogers on the way to being named MVP of this year’s Class 4A Northwest Regional. She had 35 points in the state tournament as Deshler beat Sumter Central in the semifinals and lost to Anniston in the championship game.
Turner picks school
Shoals Christian School announced April 9 that pitcher Caroline Turner will play softball at Blue Mountain, an NAIA school in Mississippi.
Turner struck out 79 batters in 68 innings last season, earning five wins, and struck out 47 in 39 innings this year on the way to six wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.