Former Muscle Shoals basketball player Jordan Little signed last week to play at Union University for her final two years of college eligibility.
Little has spent the last two seasons at Three Rivers College in Missouri. She committed Wednesday and chose Union over North Alabama, Nova Southeastern and Missouri Southern.
“It came down to UNA and Union,” Little said. “ … (Union is) a smaller school and a Christian school, which I think that environment would be more positive for me.”
Little said Union’s track record of going deep in national tournaments at the NAIA and NCAA Division II level also appealed to her. But she acknowledged it was tough turning down UNA and she waited until 7 p.m. to make that phone call.
“It really could have gone either way,” she said.
Little, who turns 20 this week, averaged 11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last year for Three Rivers and said she has worked on finding open teammates, handling the ball against pressure, rebounding and getting better defensively.
“I’d say I’ve developed a patience for the game and I’ve been able to see things more clearly on the floor,” she said.
Little hopes to study sports management. Right now, she’s working on her shooting and ball handling outdoors while gyms are closed.
She said Union coach Mark Campbell liked that she could play multiple positions and she expects to play point guard and shooting guard at various times.
"I'm very excited," she said.
Deshler track nears completion
A new track is almost ready for runners at Deshler’s Howard Chappell Stadium, but its debut will have to wait.
The new track is a major piece of Deshler’s multi-faceted renovation project at the stadium, which also includes a new turf field installed last summer, a new concourse, retention pond and fencing.
But with high school athletic competition and practices banned statewide for the rest of the semester, there won’t be runners on the track until it’s deemed safe for people to be together in groups again.
“That’s the hold-up right now,” Deshler athletic director Patrick Smith said Friday. “They’ve told us to have our facilities under lock and key.”
The track features five lanes, short of the eight lanes required to hold a sectional meet, but it can hold regular season events and practices. Smith said it’s made of polyurethane and will hopefully hold up better than the previous track, which was latex.
The track has been striped, and the school recently tweeted overhead pictures showing the improvements that have been made at the stadium.
Smith said the new track is separated from the stands by new fencing. Previously, the fencing separated the track from the field but there was no barrier between the track and stands.
Additionally, the new concourse allows people to walk around the football field without interfering with the track.
Prior to renovations, Deshler’s track and football field flooded frequently given the stadium’s location. The new turf football field and the retention pond at the southeast corner of the property were installed to rectify that issue.
“Our stadium has a lot of historic significance, but it did need a facelift,” Smith said. “Now it’s had some updating.”
Another offer for Higgins
Mars Hill junior football player Peyton Higgins added to his scholarship offer list in the last week, earning an offer from Tennessee Tech.
Tennessee Tech plays at the FCS level in the Ohio Valley Conference. The 5-10, 170-pound running back and defensive back also has offers from UNA, UT Martin, Austin Peay and Harding.
Higgins was a first-team all-state player in Class 1A last year and helped the Panthers to a 14-1 season and state runner-up finish.
