Two local track and field athletes from the Shoals qualified recently for the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic track meet being held Monday through Sunday in Sacramento, California.
Muscle Shoals’ Kaylie Wright and Haleyville’s Lewis Barber, both representing the North Alabama Trackers, qualified at the USATF Region 6 meet in Meridian, Miss. The event featured athletes from Alabama, Louisiana Mississippi and Tennessee.
Wright, the TimesDaily’s female track athlete of the year, won the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 7.75 inches.
Barber finished third in the 110-meter hurdles (16.32 seconds), fourth in the long jump (18 feet, 10.5 inches) and won the 2000-meter steeplechase (7:33).
“They are dedicated kids. They listen. Most of the kids that make it, they can transfer what you tell them to the track,” North Alabama Trackers coach Edwin Hampton said. “These two kids, you tell them something, they do it.”
Hampton said for those interested in working out with the North Alabama Trackers, they practice at Elite Sports (2415 Rosedale in Muscle Shoals). His number is (256) 436-6799.
Additionally, a few locals competed last month in the Alabama State Games in June and will participate in the State Games of America in Virginia in August.
Muscle Shoals’ Aliyah Williams competes in shot put, discus and javelin. Lauderdale County’s LaKia Smith competes in shot put and discus.
Some elementary school competitors also participated. They are Leah Smith, Laila Smith and Lonnie “LJ” Smith (100 meters, 200 meters, shot put and discus).
--
All-Star soccer goal
The AHSAA North-South All-Star soccer game ended too late for details to make it in print, but Florence’s Daniel Morris scored the second goal of the North’s 3-0 win. Florence coach Glenn Harscheid served as one of the North coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.