A tweet from the Loretto High baseball account gave an unhappy score Wednesday night:
Mother Nature – 2
Loretto baseball field – 0
Wednesday evening’s high winds knocked down two sections of the outfield fence and pushed bleachers into the backstop netting.
It is the second straight year the Loretto baseball field has sustained significant storm damage, though coach Gary Lamm said Wednesday’s was much less extensive.
“It’s just unbelievable it happened two times in the last two years,” he said.
The section of the outfield fence between the right-center gap and foul pole fell, and a section in left fell against the scoreboard. Lamm was surprised those sections fell given the whole wall was reinforced with rebar and concrete, but he said that part of Loretto was hit particularly hard by storms.
With classes out Thursday due to widespread illness, Lamm invited his players to help some people living in the area with cleanup and many of them participated.
“It’s amazing. This group of guys wanted to help this community,” he said.
Lamm said the backstop netting did not have major issues. He’s confident an outfield fence won’t take long to repair, and he said even if it’s not ready for the home opener March 10 against Russellville, a temporary fence can probably be put in place.
That would keep the team from missing so many home games, which is what happened last year.
“The hope is we’ll be ready,” he said.
Shoals Christian also posted pictures on social media of roof damage to its home dugout, which is on the first base side.
Coach Kelly Rushing said the wood that the metal was nailed into was rotten, so while wind and rain didn’t help matters the old wood was probably the bigger issue. He said the metal appears to be salvageable and the school will just need new wood for that dugout.
--
COLLEGE SIGNINGS
Brooks golf
Luke Dolan closed his junior year with a memorable golf highlight, and he experienced another milestone as a senior before the season even began by committing to play for Itawamba Community College.
Last spring, Dolan helped the Brooks boys win the Class 4A state golf championship. He shot a 90 that wasn’t good enough to count toward the team score on the first day, but on the second day he rallied for a 79 that made a huge difference. Brooks beat Providence Christian by a single stroke.
Dolan said on the first day he let nerves get to this head.
“On the second day I played more conservative and calm,” he said.
Dolan along with returners Justin Olive and Zach Ashley are back to try to defend their state crown this year. Last year’s state tournament offered Dolan a good lesson in handling the moment.
“If you have a strong mind … you can have a better second day and show your potential,” he said.
--
Cherokee volleyball
Cherokee senior Jadelyn Trice started playing volleyball as a seventh-grader after people pointed out that she was tall and might be well suited for it.
“I really didn’t know what I was doing, but I felt like I would get better as I kept working at it,” Trice said.
That’s exactly what happened. Trice has been a leader for Cherokee volleyball over the last few years and recently announced she’ll play at Mississippi University of Women, which is actually a co-ed school that often refers to itself as “The W.” It competes in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.
A 6-foot-2-inch middle blocker, Trice was team MVP for the last three years and a team captain as a senior. She led the team in kills, digs and assists last season and was named to the TimesDaily’s all-area second team.
She’ll be joined at Mississippi University for Women by Colbert Heights’ Makayla White. Trice said she’s wanted to play volleyball in college for a long time.
“It feels great,” she said. “I really wanted this.”
--
Russellville tennis
Ellyse Strickland and Anna Woods of Russellville High both recently signed to play tennis at Central Alabama Community College, according to a release.
Woods was a sectional runner-up at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles last year, while Strickland was sectional champion at No. 3 singles and runner-up in No. 1 doubles.
They both helped Russellville earn a spot in the Class 4A-5A state tournament again last year, and Russellville earned the team sportsmanship award.
"We are very proud of these girls and all they've accomplished so far," coach Charlotte Dollar said in the release. "I'm excited their hard work has paid off and that they'll be playing at the next level."
If you know of any other local signings that have happened recently or will be happening soon, please email craig.thomas@timesdaily.com.
