Mars Hill grad Thomas Burrows, a 24-year-old pitcher in the Atlanta Braves minor-league system, is doing his best to get back on track.
Demoted from Triple-A to Double-A at the end of May, the 24-year-old left-hander allowed a run in his first outing with the Mississippi Braves but followed it with six consecutive scoreless appearances.
The streak came to an end when he allowed one run on three hits over two innings Thursday. His ERA while in Double-A this season is 1.59. In eight appearances since his demotion, Burrows has not walked a batter.
Burrows, who pitched for the University of Alabama, was picked in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners. He went to the Braves in a trade before the 2017 season.
• Elsewhere, Florence grad Brax Garrett had his best start of the season Tuesday for the Class A Advanced Jupiter Hammerheads. The Marlins minor-league struck out 11 batters over seven scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk.
• Loretto grad Ryan Weathers, pitching for the Class A Fort Wayne TinCaps, threw four shutout innings Thursday against the South Bend Cubs. He lowered his ERA to 3.33.
--
Sears gets third offer
Muscle Shoals guard Mark Sears received a scholarship offer Monday from Missouri State, a member of the Missouri Valley Conference. He announced it on his Twitter account.
It’s the third offer for the rising senior, who previously earned offers from South Alabama and UAB.
Sears has been named TimesDaily big school boys basketball player of the year two straight seasons.
--
Gage Saint commits to Troy
Hatton offensive lineman Gage Saint committed this week to play football at Troy. He also had offers from schools including Arkansas State, Chattanooga, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, South Alabama, Southern Miss and Western Kentucky.
“The program’s been a successful program over the years,” Saint said, noting wins the Trojans have gotten over Nebraska and LSU in recent seasons.
Saint is 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds. He primarily plays offensive tackle and defensive tackle for the Hornets but said he expects to play offensive guard in college.
Troy is now coached by Chip Lindsey, the former Auburn offensive coordinator with ties to the Shoals, who took over when Neal Brown became head coach at West Virginia. Saint said he started getting interest from Troy once Lindsey took over.
“They said I was versatile and athletic enough to play tackle or guard,” he said.
Saint said he’s done speed and agility training to maintain and increase his speed as he’s put on weight.
Saint is undecided on his major. In the meantime, he hopes to lead Hatton football to new heights this fall. Hatton won six games last year but failed to qualify for the Class 2A playoffs.
--
Hall headed to Culver-Stockton
Phillips graduate Levi Hall will begin his college football career in about a month when fall camp starts at NAIA Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
The school is located about 2 ½ hours from Chicago in northeastern Missouri.
Hall spent time at fullback, running back, defensive end and linebacker in addition to kicking and punting for the Bears. He will be a running back/fullback in college.
“We’ve got a running back group chat,” he said of his future teammates. We talk all the time. We just can’t wait for the season.”
The 5-11, 210-pound Hall helped Phillips make the Class 1A playoffs all four of his years in high school.
“It shows the consistency throughout the years,” he said of Phillips, which has made seven straight playoff appearances.
Though Phillips lost in the first round those four years, Hall said making the postseason “was a blessing. I couldn’t ask for better teammates throughout the four years I was here.”
He said even the team’s game against eventual 1A state champ Mars Hill, a blowout loss, was an important experience given the number of players on that team with college interest.
“It was great to have that matchup … that’s college competition you’re facing, pretty much,” he said.
Hall looks forward to seeing a different part of the country and meeting new people. He will major in sports administration and minor in physical education.
--
AHSAA releases list of fines
The AHSAA released its list of school fines for the 2018-19 school year this past week. Fines cover player and coach ejections, failures to attend rules clinics, by-law violations, unsportsmanlike incidents, school audits and failures to report football scores in a timely manner.
Deshler was the most heavily fined school in the Shoals, at $1,250. Those fines covered three student ejections – one of which was $500 instead of $100 because the player left the bench – one coach’s failure to attend a rules clinic and use of an ineligible player.
Phil Campbell was fined $650 for a student ejection, coach’s failure to attend a rules clinic and a clerical error relieved in a school audit.
R.A. Hubbard was fined a total of $550, and Cherokee, Hamilton and Vina were fined $500. They were followed by Central and Wilson ($400); Shoals Christian ($350); Covenant Christian and Florence ($300); Colbert County, Haleyville, Phillips and Rogers ($250); Hatton ($200); and Belgreen, Brooks, Red Bay, Tharptown and Waterloo ($100).
The following local schools were not fined by the AHSAA in 2018-19: Colbert Heights, Hackleburg, Lauderdale County, Lexington, Mars Hill, Muscle Shoals, Russellville and Sheffield.
Additionally, Colbert Heights was recognized for going without a fine for eight of the past 12 years. Hackleburg, Lexington and Mars Hill have gone without an ejection seven times in that period, according to the AHSAA.
The AHSAA said the 638 ejections statewide across the middle school and high school levels represent a 4.1 percent decrease from 2017-18.
