Russellville football coach John Ritter said social media has changed recruiting for the worse and also changed it for the better.
The latter has come into focus in recent weeks.
With high school athletic activities — including spring football practice — called off statewide for the rest of the semester due to the coronavirus pandemic, in-person visits from college coaches won’t be possible this spring.
Ritter and his staff use an app called Coach3Sixty to build profile pages for each Russellville player interested in playing college football.
Each page has the player’s name, year in school, position, picture and a highlight reel along with contact info for Ritter.
Tuesday night, Ritter tweeted links to recruiting profiles for six of his team’s juniors who want to play college football.
“It would be impossible to get our kids promoted without the tools that we have,” Ritter said.
Offensive lineman Edgar Amaya has already received numerous scholarship offers. But other rising seniors might not be as well known yet, and Ritter’s job right now is to change that.
He’s confident cornerbacks Ashaad Williams and Caden Watts, linebacker/safety Marcus Crumpton, linebacker Brooks Scott, defensive lineman Angel Moreno and tight end/H-back Peyton Ray can play college football at some level.
“We’re going above and beyond to make sure we get these guys seen,” Ritter said.
Florence coach Will Hester and Brooks coach Brad Black both used VHS tapes for highlights early in their coaching careers. Hudl was formed in 2006, and it simplified the process for putting together highlight videos and sharing game film.
As inconvenient as it is not to be host college coaches in person, it would have been much more of an issue 20 years ago.
“Now I can have film in California at the click of a mouse,” Hester said.
Hester said the lack of spring football shouldn’t be as much of a hindrance recruiting-wise for players who already have solid game film.
The bigger issue, he said, is for kids who were in a backup role last year and haven’t had much chance to shine individually. In those cases, Hester said high school coaches have to lean on strong personal relationships they’ve built with college coaches over the years.
Hester has only coached Florence for two seasons but before that was a head coach in middle Tennessee. He said college coaches know they can trust your word if you’ve assessed your own players honestly in the past.
“A lot of people want to sell kids above their ability,” Hester said. “You may (only) get away with that a couple of times.”
Black said Brooks' location has been an asset over the years. College coaches going between Florence and Huntsville pass right by it on Highway 72, and he knows plenty have stopped by over the years to verify a player’s height and perhaps talk with the player.
Black said linebacker Paden Hodges and defensive back Drake Patterson are two seniors-to-be interested in playing college football, and he’s fielding calls on players in that class as well as the 2022 graduates.
“We’re going to have to work harder as coaches and get their names out to people,” Black said. “You’re going to have to call and you’re going to have to send links to people.”
Brooks uses a recruiting service that among other things offers advice on the best times to send materials to colleges.
Hester said Florence has a recruiting database of schools throughout the country with email and other contact info for coaches.
And without classes to teach or team activities to organize, coaches have a lot of time to devote to recruiting.
“I’ve worked more on recruiting than I ever have,” Ritter said.
Hester acknowledge “there’s a lot of anxiety” among players who wonder about the status of summer camps — which are critical periods for recruiting — and the upcoming season.
He said he and the position coaches have talked with the Falcons to make sure their minds are right as they prepare physically and mentally for football to return.
“Those guys are very motivated to have an opportunity to play at the next level and have a good senior season,” Hester said.
--
Brown commits
Lauderdale County senior Slade Brown announced last week he committed to play baseball at Snead State Community College.
A 6-3, 235-pound catcher for the Tigers, Brown was named to the Class 3A all-state first team as a junior and to the second team as a sophomore.
Over his career with Lauderdale County, according to the team’s Twitter account, he batted .380 with 15 home runs, 41 doubles and 109 RBIs.
Brown also played for the LCHS football team, throwing for 2,206 yards and 33 touchdowns and rushing for 308 yards and eight more touchdowns last fall. He also made 48 tackles.
--
Casteel adds new offers
Florence junior linebacker Carson Casteel has added several scholarship offers in the last week or so, including one from his hometown school, North Alabama.
Casteel, who is 6-3, picked up a new FBS level offer (Southern Miss) and five more FCS offers (Jacksonville State, Mercer, UNA, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin).
Casteel already had offers from five FBS schools (Army, Marshall, Memphis, Navy and Western Kentucky) and FCS member Austin Peay.
--
Amaya lands Illinois offer
Russellville junior offensive lineman Edgar Amaya announced an offer April 3 from Illinois, his first from a school in the Big Ten.
The 6-3, 300-pound guard also earned new offers from FBS member South Alabama and FCS schools Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky at the end of March.
Amaya already had offers from six FBS schools (Air Force, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Kansas, Navy and Tulane) and six FCS schools (Dartmouth, Gardner Webb, Jacksonville State, North Alabama, Samford and Tennessee Tech).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.