Halle Koger had 18 points and the Florence girls basketball team a 22-point halftime lead Wednesday on the way to an 80-45 rout of Lawrence County (Ala.).
Kennedi Hawkins added 17 points and Nakya Weakley 15 for Florence (3-2). Six other Falcons also scored.
Sadie Thompson led Lawrence County with 22 points.
• Rogers 50, West Point 47: Brooke Jones had 14 points and Madie Krieger 13 as Rogers held on for a 50-47 win over West Point, which led 22-21 at halftime.
Lexi Shadix had 25 points to lead West Point. Rogers improved to 6-1.
--
Boys
• Lexington 61, R.A. Hubbard 51: Kane West scored 32 points – 16 in each half – as the Bears beat R.A. Hubbard.
Lexington led 26-25 at halftime. Austin Gray added 13 points for the Bears.
Keyondrick Cobb scored 15 points to lead the Chiefs and Tyrus Johnson had 11.
• Lexington 61, Hatton 57: West scored 25 points and Trey Martin 11 as Lexington held off Hatton.
Lexington led 30-28 at halftime. Four other Bears scored at least six.
Hatton’s Ridge Harrison scored 20 points.
--
Box scores
Girls
Florence 80, Lawrence County (Ala.) 45
LAWRENCE COUNTY (45)
Thompson 22, Hutton 7, Logan 4, C. Orr 3, J. Orr 2, Montgomery 2, Terry 1
FLORENCE (80)
Koger 18, Hawkins 17, Weakley 15, Mak. Liner 8, Finch 6, Jones 5, Lewis 5, Ingram 2, Mad. Liner 2
Halftime: Florence 38-16
Record: Florence 3-2
--
Rogers 50, West Point 47
ROGERS (50)
Jones 14, Krieger 13, Brown 8, Hankins 6, Davis 5, Biffle 4
WEST POINT (47)
Shadix 25, Pendley 7, Mir. Oldacre 6, Jones 5, Brownfield 2, Mic. Oldacre 2
--
Boys
Lexington 61, R.A. Hubbard 51
R.A. HUBBARD (51)
Cobb 15, Johnson 11, Hampton 9, Perkins 6, Bibbs 6, Steward 4
LEXINGTON (61)
West 32, Gray 13, Lamar 6, Martin 5, Wiseman 3, Strickland 2
Halftime: Lexington 26-25
--
Lexington 61, Hatton 57
LEXINGTON (61)
West 25, Martin 11, Lamar 7, Gray 6, White 6, Newton 6
HATTON (57)
Harrison 20, Mitchell 8, Smith 8, Steadman 7, Reed 6, Bush 4, Taylor 4
Halftime: Lexington 30-28
Record: Lexington 5-1
