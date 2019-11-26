Kane West scored a game-high 21 points and Lexington moved to .500 with a 53-41 win Monday afternoon at Rogers.
Trey Martin added 14 points for the Bears (3-3), who led 20-14 at halftime and maintained their lead as the scoring picked up for both sides in the second half.
Chandler Farris had 14 points to lead Rogers (2-1), and Jake Wallace added 10.
--
Florence 68, Mitchell 46: The Falcons topped Memphis Mitchell on Monday in the first round of the 2019 N2HOOPS Invitational at Bob Jones High School.
The Falcons (2-1) were led offensively by Dee Beckwith, who finished with 22 points. Jameris Lee had 14 and Kortez Burge scored 11.
Florence is set to play tonight at 8 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
--
Sheffield 61, Covenant Christian 54: Rodney Goodman scored 21 points and Sheffield pulled out of a halftime tie to edge Covenant Christian.
Daxavier Smith and Devin Doss each added 11 points for the Bulldogs (5-1).
Titus Griffin scored 26 for Covenant Christian and Zeke Griffin added 14.
--
Deshler 90, Mars Hill 63: Deshler had five players in double figures and scored 56 first-half points on the way to beating Mars Hill.
Brandon Green led Deshler with 18 points. Jay Hester and Tavaris Thirlkill each scored 14, Rece Malone had 12 and Matthew Minetree added 11.
Joshua Bowerman led all scorers with 21 points for Mars Hill (0-1). Garrett Cox had 14, and Drake James and Luke Crowden each had 10 for the Panthers.
--
Wilson 67, Colbert Heights 44: Brycen Parrish scored 24 points and Dakota Cagle 19 as Wilson ran past Colbert Heights.
The Warriors (2-2) led 31-18 at halftime. Seven players scored for Wilson.
Carson Shaw led Colbert Heights with 18 points and was one of eight Wildcats to score.
--
Brooks 44, Colbert County 11: The Lions (4-0) stayed undefeated on Monday with a strong defensive performance in beating Colbert County (0-3).
Knute Wood had 10 points and Connor Lewis had 9 for Brooks and the Lions went into halftime up 20-4.
--
Lauderdale County 78, Central 46: Lauderdale County improved to 3-0 with a win over Central and had three players score in double figures on Monday.
Connor Smith had 18, Eric Fuqua finished with 15 and Luke McIntyre had 10 to lead the Tigers past Central. Lauderdale County led 47-15 at the half.
--
Shoals Christian 50, Vina 43: Shoals Christian withstood a second-half rally from Vina to post the win.
The Flame (2-2) led 36-12 in the third quarter before Vina rallied with 22 points in the final period.
Joe Storie scored a game-high 18 points for the Flame. Clark Hughes had 10 points. Haze Weatherford led Vina with 17 points. Brayden Moomaw added 10 points.
--
Hewitt-Trussville 75, Hamilton 65: Kenton Steele had 25 points and Caleb Weeks 20 for Hamilton, but the Aggies fell short against Hewitt-Trussville in a game at Plainview High School.
Christopher Pickett scored 15, Cameron Glover 14 and Anthony Copeland 13 for Hewitt-Trussville, which led 32-26 at halftime.
--
R.A. Hubbard 73, Oakwood Adventist 58: The Chiefs led by 15 points at halftime and 20 points after three quarters.
Tyrus Johnson led R.A. Hubbard with 23 points. Keyondrick Cobb added 20 points with the Chiefs. Domiryck Steward had 12 points.
R.A. Hubbard (2-2) will play Lexington on Wednesday in the R.A. Hubbard Turkey Tourney at Lawrence County.
--
Wayne County 48, Hampshire 25: Wayne County improved to 2-1 with a win over Hampshire Monday.
Clay Baugus was the leading scorer with 21 points.
--
Girls
Rogers 52, Lexington 32: The Pirates improved to 4-1 with a 20-point win over Lexington on Monday.
Gloria Pounders finished with 17 points and Madie Krieger had 15 for the Pirates. Lexington’s Sydney James finished with 12.
--
Central 46, Lauderdale County 37: The Wildcats improved to 4-0 with a win over Lauderdale County monday behind 15 points from Laura Lee Keener.
Ann Margaret Keener finished with eight points and Taylor Fowlkes finished with nine. Lauderdale County’s Sydney Maner had 11.
--
Deshler 69, Mars Hill 66: The Tigers (2-0) pushed past the Panthers for a narrow victory on Monday.
After trailing 37-36 at halftime, the Tigers took the lead in the second half behind 21 points and five assists from Chloe Siegel along with 11 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four steals from Shamari Thirlkill.
Katie Brooke Clemmons also had 15 points and five assists.
--
Wilson 44, Colbert Heights 21: Chaney Peters was the only-double figure scorer, totaling 13 points, as Wilson won a defensive battle with Colbert Heights.
Karlee Liverett and Sidney Bevis each added eight points for Wilson (4-0).
Colbert Heights’ Madison Gooch scored nine points.
--
Brooks 59, Colbert County 42: Chloe Patterson scored 22 points and Erin McDaniel and Katherine McAdams each added 13 for the Lions (4-3).
Brooks led 35-24 at halftime.
Destini Pillar had 18 points and Keeara Ricks 11 for Colbert County.
--
Vina 47, Shoals Christian 22: The Red Devils (5-1) picked up a win on Monday behind 16 points from Kaitlyn King.
Rayleigh Guin added 12 points and 10 assists to lead Vina and Kaitlyn Athey finished with nine.
--
Wayne County 49, Hampshire 30: Wayne County improved to 1-1 with a win over Hampshire Monday.
Michaela Gallion was the leading scorer with 17 points.
--
Box scores
Lexington 53, Rogers 41
LEXINGTON (53)
West 21, Martin 14, Gray 6, White 4, Lamar 4, Nash 2, Strickland 2
ROGERS (41)
Farris 14, Wallace 10, Gray 8, Chmura 4, Peoples 3, Hendrix 2
Halftime score: Lexington 20-14
Records: Lexington 3-3; Rogers 2-1
--
Florence 68, Mitchell 46
FLORENCE (68)
Beckwith 22, Burge 11, Webster 9, Lee 14, Joplin 1, Reed 3, Watson 2 Anderson 4, Champagne 2.
MITCHELL (46)
Droper 11, Horten 16, Jones 4, Madison 5, Paige 2, Maghee 4, Johnson 4
Halftime: Florence 40, Mitchell 24
Records: Florence 2-1
--
Sheffield 61, Covenant Christian 54
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (54)
T. Griffin 26, Z. Griffin 14, Alexander 9, Vess 3, Glover 2
SHEFFIELD (61)
Goodman 21, Doss 11, Smith 11, Carroll 5, Jones 5, Williams 4, Bowling 4
Halftime score: 27-27
Record: Sheffield 5-1
--
Deshler 90, Mars Hill 63
MARS HILL (63)
Bowerman 21, Cox 14, James 10, Crowden 10, Hargett 6, Conner 2
DESHLER (90)
Green 18, Hester 14, Thirlkill 14, R. Malone 12, Minetree 11, Wright 8, Willingham 5, Jeffreys 4, M. Malone 2, Anderson 2, Ricks 1
Halftime score: Deshler 56-35
Records: Deshler 3-1; Mars Hill 0-1
--
Lauderdale County 78, Central 46
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (78)
Mcintyre 10, Smith 18, Shanes 4, Stanfield 4, Mitchell 9, Grisham 10, Raymine 8, Fuqua 15
CENTRAL (46)
Hall 7, Palmer 8, Minor 2, Murphy 2, McKay 16, Brewer 6, Brown 2, Brewer 2, Montgomery 1
Halftime: Lauderdale County 47, Central 15
Records: Lauderdale County (3-0), Central (0-4)
--
Wilson 67, Colbert Heights 44
COLBERT HEIGHTS (44)
Shaw 18, Tedford 6, Balta 5, Davis 5, Seal 4, Milender 2, Pugh 2, Olive 2
WILSON (67)
Parrish 24, Cagle 19, Haywood 8, Leahy 7, Silva 4, Hetrick 3, Buerhaus 2
Halftime score: Wilson 31-18
Record: Wilson 2-2
--
Brooks 44, Colbert County 11
BROOKS (44)
Wood 10, Ashley 6, Lewis 8 Villalta 2, Murks 7, Doerfinger 5, Daniel 4
COLBERT COUNTY (11)
Carter 4, Butler 2, Berryman 4, Bates 1
Halftime: Brooks 20, Colbert County 4
Records: Brooks (4-0), Colbert County (0-3)
--
Shoals Christian 50, Vina 43
VINA (43)
Weatherford 17, Moomaw 10, Miller 7, Griffith 6, Pardue 3, Byrd 2, Whitfield 2, Lawler 2.
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (50)
J. Storie 18, S. Storie 1, Hughes 10, Edmonds 9, Lovett 5, Russ 2, Deaton 2, Shewbart 3.
Halftime: Shoals Christian 26, Vina 11.
Records: Shoals Christian 2-2; Vina 0-2
--
Hewitt-Trussville 75, Hamilton 65
HAMILTON (65)
Steele 25, Weeks 20, Metcalf 6, B. Loving 6, J. Loving 4, C. Loving 2, Crane 2
HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (75)
Pickett 15, Glover 14, Copeland 13, Hollis 9, Ho 6, Thomas 5, Trest 5, Durgin 3, Turner 2, Stutsman 2, Briscoe 1
Halftime score: Hewitt-Trussville 32-26
--
Wayne County 48, Hampshire 35
WAYNE COUNTY (48)
Baugus 21, Goff 6, McClain 2, Kelley 9, Moser 2, Whitson 2, Cruz 6
HAMPSHIRE (35)
Morrow 11, Bast 8, Bowden 4, Morton 2, Paige 2, Delk 6, Jones 2
Halftime: Wayne County 23, Hampshire 7
Record: Wayne County (2-1)
--
Girls
Wilson 44, Colbert Heights 21
COLBERT HEIGHTS (21)
Gooch 9, Fuller 4, Williams 4, Jackson 3, James 1
WILSON (44)
Peters 13, Liverett 8, Bevis 8, Thorn 6, Marks 4, Wilson 3, Faires 2
Halftime score: Wilson 24-9
Record: Wilson 4-0
--
Central 46, Lauderdale County 37
CENTRAL (46)
Laura Lee Keener 15, Ann Margaret Keener 8, Mitchell 5, Fowlkes 9, Huffaker 4, Ricks 4
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (37)
Dickerson 7, Lovvorn 2, Maner 11, Smith 11, Adams 2, Belew 4
Halftime: Central 21, Lauderdale County 16
Records: Central (4-0), Lauderdale County (3-2)
--
Rogers 52, Lexington 32
ROGERS (52)
Pounders 117, Krieger 15, Jones 7, Brown 5, Biffle 3, Hankins 3, Beavers 2
LEXINGTON (32)
James 12, Turner 6, Stults 4, Hanback 4, Grossheim 4, Allen 2
Halftime: Rogers 29, Lexington 13
Records: Rogers (4-1), Lexington (3-2)
--
Deshler 69, Mars Hill 66
DESHLER (69)
Siegel 21, Clemmons 15,Thirlkill 11, Collinsworth 9, Bates 5, Murner 2, Sandford 2, Crook 2, Ramson 2
MARS HILL (66)
Johns 23, Allen 13, Mitchell 9, Thigpen 9 , Bauerman 4, Killen 4, Wright 3, Bond 2
Halftime: Mars Hill 37, Deshler 36
Records: Deshler (2-0), Mars Hill (2-1)
--
Brooks 59, Colbert County 42
BROOKS (59)
Patterson 22, McAdams 13, McDaniel 13, Partrick 5, Mullins 4, Alley 2
COLBERT COUNTY (42)
Pillar 18, Ricks 11, Howard 6, Nalls 4, Fuller 3
Halftime score: Brooks 35-24
Record: Brooks 4-3
--
Vina 47, Shoals Christian 22
VINA (47)
King 16, Guin 12, Athey 9, Johnson 3, Scott 3, Collum 3, Petree 1
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (22)
Edwards 8, Cole 8, Rutledge 3, Turner 3
Halftime: Vina 23, Shoals Christian 12
Records: Vina (5-1), Shoals Christian (1-4)
--
Wayne County 49, Hampshire 30
WAYNE COUNTY (49)
Gallion 17, Floyd 2, McClain 8, Baugus 6, Comfield 5, Woodside 2, Bryant 8
HAMPSHIRE (30)
Kourtney Rowland 12, Karlee Rowland 10, James 4, Stoner 2, Stevens 2
Halftime: Wayne County 42, Hampshire 14
Records: Wayne County (1-1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.