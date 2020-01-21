Knute Wood and Zach Ashley scored 16 points apiece Monday night to help the Brooks boys basketball team escape upset-minded Central, 61-58, in the quarterfinals of the Lauderdale County tournament in Rogersville.
Connor Lewis added 12 points for the Lions (18-4), who will meet the winner of this afternoon’s Lexington-Waterloo game at 8 p.m. Thursday at Lauderdale County High School.
Brooks has won the last two Lauderdale County tournaments.
Central led 30-26 at halftime. Lane McCay led the Wildcats with 18 points. Dalton Hanback and Jake Hall each scored 10.
• Lauderdale County 83, Wilson 66: Five Tigers scored in double figures to help Lauderdale County hold off a massive performance by Wilson star Brycen Parrish in the quarterfinals of the Lauderdale County tournament.
Juvonne Shanes scored 20 points and Luke McIntyre had 18 for Class 3A, No. 6 Lauderdale County (17-6). Daniel Romine added 16, Eric Fuqua 12 and Connor Smith 10 for LCHS.
Parrish scored 2/3 of the Warriors’ points and finished with a game-high 44.
The Tigers will play the winner of tonight’s Mars Hill/Rogers game at 5 p.m. Thursday at LCHS.
• Haleyville 56, Curry 41: Haleyville beat Curry on Monday to finish the regular season 6-0 in the area. The Lions will host the Class 4A, Area 11 tournament.
Clay Blanton scored 22 points and Grayson Long finished with 21. The leading scorer for Curry was Luke Smith with 12.
Haleyville led 29-21 at the half.
--
Girls
• Central 39, Lexington 35: Laura Lee Keener scored 12 points, Bryndall Mitchell added 10 and Central used its defense to advance to the semifinals of the Lauderdale County tournament in Rogersville.
Ann Margaret Keener totaled eight points for Central, which led 20-19 at halftime. Central will play the winner of tonight’s Rogers/Waterloo game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lexington’s Lila Beth Turner scored a game-high 16 points.
• Lauderdale County 70, Brooks 31: Sydney Maner hit seven 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 27 points as Lauderdale County beat Brooks in the quarterfinals of the Lauderdale County tournament.
Ruthie Smith added 15 points for the Class 3A, No. 7 Tigers (21-4), who have won six straight games and 11 of their last 12. The Tigers will play the winner of today’s Mars Hill/Wilson game at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at LCHS.
Chloe Patterson led Brooks (13-11) with 15 points.
• Colbert County 52, Colbert Heights 35: Keeara Ricks scored 17 points and Colbert County took down Colbert Heights in the quarterfinals of the Colbert County tournament held at Deshler High School.
Aceia Jones added 16 points for Colbert County, which led 26-14 at halftime, saw its lead trimmed to eight by the end of the third quarter and then pulled away again.
Colbert County has won four games in a row and will play Covenant Christian at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.
Asya Williams led Colbert Heights with 17 points.
• Deshler 76, Sheffield 19: Deshler saw 12 players score as it defeated Sheffield in the opening round of the Colbert County tournament.
The Tigers (15-8) now have won five straight. Chloe Siegel (14), Shamari Thirlkill (10) and Mary Murner (10) all scored in double figures while Akilah Crook chipped in nine points for Deshler.
Aysia Brown led Sheffield with six points.
• Muscle Shoals 97, Cherokee 6: Makiyah Horrison and K.K. Harvey scored 16 points apiece to lead four Trojans in double figures in the opening game of the Colbert County tournament.
Lexie Murray added 15 points and Sara Puckett had 10. Muscle Shoals will play host Deshler at 8 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.
• Phil Campbell 42, Red Bay 26: Kallie Allen scored nine points to lead all scorers in a low-scoring game as Class 3A, No. 8 Phil Campbell took care of Red Bay.
Olivia Taylor, Madison Branch and Katie Thomas each scored seven for the Bobcats (15-5), who have won eight games in a row.
Macy Faulkner led Red Bay with eight points.
