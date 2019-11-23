Brooks knocked Sheffield from the ranks of the unbeaten Friday night with a 58-40 win in boys basketball Friday night.
Connor Lewis poured in a game-high 18 to lead the Lions. Kyler Murks added 14 points for Brooks (3-0), which led 32-19 at halftime.
Rodney Goodman led Sheffield (4-1) with 12 points. Devin Doss scored 11, while Daxavier Smith added 10.
Russellville 63, Central 60: Four players reached double figures as Russellville fought off Central for a home win.
Chandler Dyas led Russellville (2-0) with 15 points, while Brooks Scott had 14. Jeb Bishop added 11 points and Duke McCulloch chipped in with 10.
Central’s Lane McCay led all scorers with 21 points. Payton Palmer posted 16 points and Jake Hall had 10.
Covenant Christian 53, Westminster Christian 39: Sophomore Zeke Griffin scored 23 points to lead Covenant Christian to a home win over Westminster Christian.
The Eagles led 23-18 at halftime and pulled away in the second half.
Titus Griffin had 17 points for Covenant Christian (2-0).
M.J. Gurley scored 9 points for Westminster Christian (0-3).
Brilliant 52, Shoals Christian 47: Cain Bryant scored a game-high 22 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, as Brilliant held off Shoals Christian.
Parker Lovett’s 3-pointer gave the Flame a 39-38 lead before Brilliat (4-0) regained the lead and held on down the stretch.
Joe Storie led the Flame (1-2) with 16 points.
Lexington 67, Collinwood 56: Three players combined for 52 points as Lexington (2-3) spoiled Collinwood’s season opener.
Kane West led the Bears (2-3) with 23 points. Trey Martin added 15 and Austin Gray scored 14.
Hayden Baskins and Peyton Ward led Collinwood with 13 points each. Noah Hollis added 11.
Waterloo 72, Cherokee 54: Campbell Parker scored a game-high 32 points to lead Waterloo past Cherokee.
Parker scored 24 points in the first half, including six 3-pointers. Junior Summerhill had 14 points and Hayden Hester added 11.
Willie Cox topped Cherokee with 16 points, while Justin Bass and Tyler LeFan 12 points each.
Rogers 50, Phil Campbell 43: Kutter Bradley scored 13 points and Benton Gray added 11 as the Pirates improved to 2-1.
Phil Campbell’s Brett Saint scored 22 points and Luke Garrison added 13.
Rogers led 30-28 after three quarters before scoring 20 points in the fourth.
Belgreen 68, Hackleburg 24: Scout Bragwell scored 15 points and Will Bonner 13 as Belgreen raced to a big halftime lead and eased past Hackleburg.
Ten players scored for Belgreen, which led 39-8 at halftime.
Christopher Limberakis scored seven for Hackleburg.
Hamilton 68, West Point 48: Kenton Steele scored 16 points and Caleb Weeks added 11 as Hamilton routed West Point.
Hamilton led 37-21 at halftime and ten Aggies scored in the game.
West Point’s Will Cochran led all scorers with 21 points.
West Morgan 65, R.A. Hubbard 55: Ashton Owens scored 22 points and Carson Muse added 20 points as West Morgan beat R.A. Hubbard.
Keyondrick Cobb led the Chiefs with 20 points, including 16 in the second half.
Girls
Covenant Christian 58, Westminster Christian 45: Olivia Ragan knocked down seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points to lift Covenant Christian to its first win of the season.
The Eagles overcame a 3-point halftime deficit by outpacing Westminster 37-21 in the second half.
Madalyn Scott added 14 points for Covenant Christian (1-1), while Sarah James tallied 12.
MaiLin Weekley scored 14 points for Westminster Christian (0-3) and Ashlyn Plott had 13.
Shoals Christian 39, Brilliant 33: Three players reached double figures for the Flame as Shoals Christian edged Brilliant.
Ella Ross Edwards scored 13 points for Shoals Christian (2-3), while Mackenzie Cole and Meleah Turner added 10 points apiece.
Abby Humphries led Brilliant (0-4) with 13 points.
Central 48, Russellville 22: Bryndall Mitchell scored 16 points and Central cruised past Russellville to stay unbeaten.
Belle Huffaker added 10 points as Central (3-0) jumped out to a 27-8 halftime lead.
Madison Murray led Russellville (1-1) with 7 points.
Brooks 64, Sheffield 9: Erin McDaniel scored 22 points as Brooks (3-3) beat Sheffield.
Chloe Patterson and Ellie Partrick added 11 points each for the Lions.
Rogers 50, Phil Campbell 39: Madie Krieger scored 17 points to go over the 1,000-point mark and spark Rogers to the win over Phil Campbell.
Erin Brown and Gloria Pounders scored 13 points each for the Pirates (3-1).
Katie Thomas had 13 points and Caitlynn Mills had 12 for the Bobcats.
The game was tied at 27 at halftime, but Krieger s scored nine points in the second half and Rogers limited Phil Campbell to 12 points to get the win.
Belgreen 61, Hackleburg 43: Emma Dempsey’s 22 points helped Belgreen get past Hackleburg.
Ansley Tate added 15 points and Autumn Bragwell finished with 14 for the Bulldogs. Alexis McCarley led Hackleburg with 17 points and Abbie Mitchell scored 14.
Hackleburg led 28-26 at the half.
Waterloo 42, Cherokee 8: Kiara Summerhill’s 15 points paced Waterloo past Cherokee.
Torri McFall added nine points for the Cougars.
Mars Hill 57, Decatur Heritage 43: Erika Mitchell’s 13 points and Neely Johns’ 12 points lifted Mars Hill to win over Decatur Heritage
Mitchell had 10 points in the first half to help the Panthers to a 36-22 lead.
Collinwood 55, Lexington 34: Kristen Retherford scored a game-high 15 points as Collinwood opened the season with a win over Lexington.
Emily Kautsky added eight points in the win. Sydney James led Lexington with nine points.
