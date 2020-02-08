Led by 15 points from Kyler Murks, Brooks won the Class 4A, Area 15 championship with a 57-39 win over West Limestone on Friday.
The Lions led 27-13 at the half. Connor Lewis added 13 points and Knute Wood finished with 12.
Brooks hosts Wilson on Tuesday in the sub-regional.
• Red Bay 79, Sulligent 56: Red Bay outscored Sulligent 24-10 in a pivotal third quarter on the way to winning the Class 2A, Area 13 championship.
Red Bay will host the loser of today’s Tanner-Sheffield game at 7 p.m. Tuesday in sub-regional play.
Red Bay led 31-24 at the half before seven players scored in the third quarter as the Tigers expanded the lead to 21 points.
Lane Shewbart led the Tigers (20-10) with 23 points. Tanner Hamilton scored 15 and Braden Ray had 11.
Malik Hampton paced Sulligent with 13 points.
• Loretto 62, Wayne County 33: Loretto bolted to a 45-14 halftime lead in beating Wayne County.
Brendon Tipps led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points. Amari Young tossed in 11.
Adam Goff led Wayne County (4-18, 1-9) with nine points.
• Haleyville 68, Curry 53: Clay Blanton scored 39 points and Haleyville beat Curry to win the Class 4A, Area 11 championship.
Haleyville led 30-23 at the half. Grayson Long added eight points. Blanton finished the game with seven 3-pointers.
The Lions host Danville in the sub-regional on Tuesday.
Boys soccer
• Mars Hill 8, West Limestone 4: Brady Wallace scored two goals and added an assist as Mars Hill beat West Limestone in its first game of the season on Monday.
Ryan Foster added two goals and Cooper Howton was the goalkeeper.
Girls
• Austin 55, Florence 31: Austin turned a close game into a runaway in the second half to win the Class 7A, Area 8 championship.
The Black Bears led 28-21 at the half before outscoring the Falcons 27-10 in the final 16 minutes.
Brianna Hodges was the only player in the game to finish in double figures with a game-high 17 for Austin (24-6).
Halle Koger, Madison and Makayla Liner and Na’Kya Weakley each scored six points for the Falcons (21-9), who will play Spain Park in the Northwest Regional at Hanceville next week.
• Mars Hill 82, Covenant Christian 40: Erika Mitchell scored 23 points as Mars Hill pulled away from Covenant Christian in the Class 1A, Area 16 title game.
Neely Johns had 18 points and Lauren Allen 13 points for the Panthers (25-7), who will host Belgreen in a Monday sub-regional game.
Olivia Ragan led Covenant Christian (17-8) with 12 points. The Eagles will visit Phillips on Monday.
• Phillips 51, Belgreen 47: Phillips held off a second-half rally by Belgreen to win the Class 1A, Area 12 tournament title.
Alli Temple led the Bears (15-11) with 15 points and Ally McCollum added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Ansley Tate finished with 18 points for Belgreen, which cut an 11-point halftime deficit to two points in the third quarter.
Phillips will host Covenant Christian Monday at 7 p.m. in the sub-regional round. Belgreen travels to Mars Hill.
• Loretto 61, Wayne County 40: Karly Weathers scored a game-high 28 points as Loretto beat Wayne County.
Mimi McBee added 11 points in the win as Loretto opened a 38-21 lead at halftime.
Kelly Baugus scored 16 points and Michaela Gallien had 10 for Wayne County (12-9, 4-6).
