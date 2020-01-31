Campbell Parker scored a career-high 37 points to lead Waterloo in a win over Vina, 81-51.
Waterloo led 40-36 at the half before pulling away in the third and fourth quarters. The Cougars hit a school-record 13 3-pointers.
Jon Pendegraph added 13 points for Waterloo and the leading scorer for Vina was Braden Moomaw with 15.
• Phillips 64, Hubbertville 49: Ken Edwards and Alex Copeland each scored 20 points to lead Phillips in a win over Hubbertville
The Bears led 32-24 at the half. Hayden Hulsey added eight points for Phillips, while the leading scorer for Hubbertville was Gates Key with 24.
• Mars Hill 70, Phil Campbell 44: Luke Crowden led Mars Hill with 18 points in a win over Phil Campbell.
Mars Hill led 43-16 at the half. Garrett Cox scored 10 points and the leading scorer for Phil Campbell was Luke Garrison with 21.
• Lauderdale County 62, Central 54: Eric Fuqua scored 16 points to lead Lauderdale County in a win over Central.
Lauderdale County led 32-30 at the half, and built a 7-point lead going into the fourth quarter, where it pulled away to win.
Juvonne Shanes added 12 points and Connor Smith scored 10. Jake Hall was the leading scorer for Central with 17.
• Haleyville 77, Russellville: Haleyville scored 31 points in the fourth quarter in a win over Russellville.
The Lions hit 14 3-pointers in the game. Clay Blanton led all scorers with 19. Rome Yarbrough scored 14 and Grayson Long added 13.
Russellville was led by Chandler Dyas and Brooks Scott, who each scored 16.
--
Girls
• Vina 45, Waterloo 29: Rayleigh Guin led the Red Devils with 15 points in a win over Waterloo on Thursday.
Vina led 20-15 at the half. Sara Scott added 10 points.
The leading scorer for Waterloo was Velaria Peralta, who had 12.
• Mars Hill 51, Phil Campbell 44: Neely Johns scored 21 points to lead Mars Hill in a win over Phil Campbell.
Phil Campbell led 24-17 at the half, but the Panthers came alive in the fourth quarter, scoring 22 points to seal the victory.
Ericka Mitchell added 17 points for Mars HIll, while Emma Wright scored seven. Katie Thomas was the leading scorer for Phill Campbell with 15.
• Phillips 57, Hubbertville 27: Ally McCollum scored 17 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had eight blocks for Phillips in a win over Hubbertville.
Phillips led 25-13 at the half. Gracie Hallman added 15 points, while Alli Temple had 13 along with 11 rebounds.
• Lauderdale County 53, Central 40: Ruthie Smith scored 28 points for Lauderdale County in a win over Central.
Central was led, however, by Laura Lee Keener, who scored 32 of the Wildcats’ 40 points and hit eight 3-pointers. Lauderdale County led 19-13 at the half and never truly pulled away until the fourth quarter.
Smith scored 19 of her points in the second half.
