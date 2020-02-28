Carson Knight threw five shutout innings, striking out nine batters, as Muscle Shoals beat reigning 4A state champion Brooks, 5-0.
Tanner Elrod and Thomas Marinelli each added a scoreless inning for the Trojans (4-0). Grant Osborn droves in two runs. Andrew Jones and Caleb McDougle had two hits apiece.
Peyton Plants had two hits for Brooks (0-1).
• Central 10, Sheffield 0: Colby Holcombe threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 12 batters, in a shutout of Sheffield. He walked only one batter.
Hayden Hawk tripled, doubled and drove in two runs for Central. Seth Holt also had two hits and two RBIs, and Cadan White added two hits.
• Shoals Christian 26, Belgreen 11: Each team had a 10-run inning, but Shoals Christian also had a pair of eight-run innings for a football-like final score.
Griffin Shewbert, Zach Stevenson and Ben Russ each drove in four runs for Shoals Christian (3-1), with Stevenson hitting two doubles and the others one each. Kenan Jones tripled and had two RBIs. Jacob Deaton and Will Hutcheson also had two RBIs. Deaton also earned the win, allowing one run and getting four outs.
Belgreen’s Jonathan King drove in three runs and Carson Cox drove in two.
• Deshler 12, Colbert Heights 5: Jay Hester hit a fifth-inning grand slam as part of a five-RBI day and Deshler beat neighboring Colbert Heights.
Parker Willingham struck out eight batters and allowed no hits and one unearned run in four innings for the Tigers (2-4), and he also had a hit, two walks and an RBI.
Jacob Milender drove in two runs and Jackson Olive scored three times for Colbert Heights.
• Rogers 11, Waterloo 0: Darby Clemmons and Clay Butler teamed up to shut out Waterloo, with Clemmons allowing two hits over 3 1/3 innings and Butler allowing no hits while getting the final five outs.
Clemmons struck out four and Butler two. Remington Bradley led Rogers (4-0) with three RBIs and Chandler Farris added two. Bradley, Eli Chmura and Walker Wisdom each had two hits, and Wisdom scored three runs.
Garret Carter and Trevor Chaney had a hit apiece for Waterloo.
• Winfield 1, Phil Campbell 0: Phil Campbell’s Mason Swinney struck out eight batters, walked none and allowed only three hits, but Winfield’s Terry Samuels threw a shutout and the Pirates won, 1-0.
Samuel struck out 15 Bobcats and allowed only three hits and a walk.
Swinney, Rilan Garrison and Ridge Raper each singled for Phil Campbell (2-2).
• Haleyville 4, Hamilton 3: Caleb Williams hit a sac fly to center to score Josh Weaver for the winning run in the top of the seventh as Haleyville beat Hamilton. The teams combined for only seven hits.
Gavin West and Ty Black each had an RBI for Haleyville. Brantson Lambert finished the final two innings, allowing no runs.
Hamilton’s Bryant Loving doubled, singled and drove in two runs.
• Hackleburg 17, Red Bay 1: Joe Carter drove in three runs and Devin Wiginton and Ethan Heggy each had two RBIs as Hackleburg handled Red Bay.
Andrew Overton scored three runs for the Panthers (4-2). Heggy and Caden Jones each had two hits. Noah McCarley pitched five innings, allowing an unearned run and striking out eight batters.
--
Softball
• Rogers 14, James Clemens 0: Hannah Price struck out 13 batters over six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk, in a dominant win for Rogers.
Karly Jones drove in three runs for the Pirates (2-0). Presley Morris, Emily Ahonen and Gracie Rogers each added two RBIs. Morris homered, Jones tripled and four players doubled.
• Brooks 14, Colbert County 4: Abby Herndon and Faith Roberson both had three hits during a victory.
Herndon finished with two doubles and a triple helping her grab three RBIs while Roberson stole two bases. Mattisen Elliott had two hits and two RBIs for Colbert County.
Herndon was credited with the win after a three inning, six strikeout performance.
• Cherokee 16-10, Vina 3-5: Kylee Thomas was 4-for-4 with a grand slam as part of a six-RBI effort in the first game of Cherokee’s doubleheader sweep.
Thomas, Caylee Thompson and Destiny Trevino each doubled. Trevino was 4-for-4 with an RBI. Libby Collum had three hits, and she and Thompson each drove in two runs.
In the second game, Lazaria Mason tripled, singled and drove in four runs. Cherokee broke the game open with a seven-run second inning. Erin Deaton added two RBIs for Cherokee (4-1). Collum doubled, singled and scored twice.
• Hatton 7, East Lawrence 1: Ashley Berryman was 4-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs to lift Hatton past East Lawrence.
Laney Jeffreys and Mallory Lane were each 2-for-3 with an RBI. Bradyn Mitchell was the winning pitcher, allowing one run in three innings, and Ashlyn Potter finished the game with two clean innings.
• Haleyville 13, Carbon Hill 4: Kaylie Riddell, Carlie Brazell and Mallory Rushing drove in three runs apiece as Haleyville conquered Carbon Hill.
Brazell tripled and Riddell doubled for the Lions (1-0). Molly Gilbert pitched the final five innings for the win. Rushing scored four runs and Reagan Kutis two.
• Itawamba Agricultural 14, Red Bay 4: Chloe Knoblock drove in a pair of runs and had two hits but Red Bay couldn’t keep up with Itawamba Agricultural.
Lila Blackburn and Georgia Inman each drove in a run for Red Bay (1-1).
--
Tennis
• Florence teams sweep Gadsden City: Florence’s boys and girls got 9-0 sweeps Thursday over Gadsden City.
Boys singles: Noah Tompkins def. Nitin Nagarajan, 6-1, 6-2; Luke Singletary def. Jackson Fleming, 6-2, 6-2; Luke Holcombe def. William Kemp, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6; Clark Haddock def. William Birchmore, 6-3, 6-1; Brayden Austin def. Grayson Dayton, 6-3, 6-0; Tai Do def. Mithun Rameshkumar, 6-0, 6-3.
Boys doubles: Tompkins/Singletary def. Nagarajan/Kemp, 6-0, 6-0; Holcombe/Haddock def. Fleming/Birchmore, 6-1, 4-6, 10-3; Austin/White def. Rameshkumar/Price, 7-6, 6-0.
Girls singles: Martha Mitchener def. Haddon Jarecki, 6-0, 6-0; Ruby Cunningham def. Isabella Wade, 6-0, 6-0; Isabel David def. Stella Day, 6-0, 6-0; Anna Holway def. Margaret Ryan, 6-1, 6-0; Anna Grace Rye def. Mallory Lacy, 6-0, 6-0; Kaitlyn Daniel def. Ansley Wilborn, 6-1, 6-1.
Girls doubles: Mitchener/Cunningham def. Jarecki/Wade, 6-0, 6-0; Davis/Daniel def. Ross/Day, 6-0, 6-0; Holway/Rye def. Wilburn/Howard, 6-1, 6-1.
• Russellville teams sweep Brooks: Russellville’s boys and girls sweep Brooks 9-0 on Thursday.
Boys singles: Ethan Howard def. Drew Keeton, 6-0, 6-1; Kiah Derrick def. Edward Jones, 6-4, 6-5; Anthony Ruiz def. Aidan Crittenden, 6-1, 6-0; Samuel Franklin def. Grant Holt, 6-3, 6-2; Tino Soto def. Luke McGee, 6-2, 6-2; Edvin Perira def. Cole England, 6-4, 6-1
Boys doubles: Howard/Derrick def. Keeton/Jones, 6-1, 6-1; Franlkin/Ruiz def. Crittenden/Holt, 6-3, 6-0; Soto/Joel Vargas def. McGee/England, 6-2, 6-2
Girls singles: Anna Woods def. Macy Montgomery, 6-1, 6-1; Peyton Parrish def. Maleah Stephens, 6-1, 6-1; Ellyse Strickland def. Addy Partrick, 6-4, 6-3; Kaydee Holland def. Darby Clark, 6-2, 6-1; Roxanna Velez-Serna def. Maggie Junkin, 6-1, 6-3; Avary Miller def. Brooke Mullins (forfeit).
Girls doubles: Woods/Strickland def. Montgomery/Partrick, 6-1, 6-4; Parrish/Holland def. Stephens/Mullins, 6-2, 6-1; Miller/Natalie Busler def. Junkin/Clark, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.
--
Girls soccer
Florence 2, Athens 0: Florence improved to 5-0 with the win over Athens.
Bella Rhodes and Lorelai Wade each scored a goal on assists from Olivia Patterson in the win.Maddox Dolly recorded her fourth shutout this season in goal.
The Falcons play Bob Jones on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.