Central volleyball (37-24) hosted a tri-match Monday and picked up wins over Brooks and Lauderdale County.
The Wildcats topped the Lions, 21-25, 25-11, 15-11. Central followed it up with another 2-1 win over Lauderdale County, 25-8, 20-25, 15-11.
Bryndall Mitchell finished with 11 kills and 32 digs, Ann Margaret Keener had 55 assists, Brylee Canup had 20 kills, Kenzie Shinault had 15 kills, Laura Lee Keener had 28 digs and Emmy Anne West had six aces.
Despite losing to Central, Brooks (20-28) picked up a 2-0 win over Lauderdale County, 25-23, 25-17.
Jordon Tidwell finished the day with 21 kills, 21 assists and 12 digs over the two matches. Cameron Lovell added 15 kills and 22 digs, Madeline Anderson had 11 kills, Abby Rainey had 20 assists and 14 digs, Hannah Beth Myrick had 18 digs, Kamron Hood had 17 digs and Brayleigh Leone had 12 digs.
Standouts for Lauderdale County included Brilee Barksdale, who had 13 kills, Alex Ritter with seven kills, Charley McElyea with two kills and five blocks and Katelyn Patterson with 19 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.