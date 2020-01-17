A strong second half lifted Deshler girls basketball to a win over the reigning Class 1A state champion Phillips girls Thursday night, 74-65.
The score was tied at 34 at halftime, and then Shamari Thrilkill scored seven of her 16 points during the third quarter to help Deshler pull away.
Hannah Collinsworth scored 11 of her team-high 19 points in the fourth to help fully secure the win. Achia Ramson and Destiny Sanford both scored 10 points for the Tigers (14-8).
Alli Temple scored a game-high 28 points while Gracie Hallman and Ally McCollum both finished with 14 for Phillips.
• Brooks 54, Elkmont 23: Balanced scoring paved the way as several players scored to help Brooks (13-10,4-0) remain undefeated in area play.
Erin McDaniel scored 12 points and Katherine McAdams added 10. Ally Garrett chipped in nine points.
Maggie Gant and Tylee Thomas scored five to lead Elkmont.
• Mars Hill 81, Cherokee 16: Three Panthers scored in double figures and Mars Hill used its defense to shut down Waterloo and complete an unbeaten run against Class 1A, Area 16 opponents.
Riley Vaughn led the Panthers (17-6, 8-0), ranked fourth in the latest Class 1A rankings, with 16 points. Erika Mitchell and Neely Johns each had 15. It was their seventh straight win.
Alani Simmons had four points for Waterloo.
• Shoals Christian 47, Cherokee 14: Mackenzie Cole scored a game-high 13 points and Shoals Christian earned a Class 1A, Area 16 win over Cherokee.
Davis added eight points, Ella-Ross Edwards seven and Meleah Turner six for Shoals Christian (7-15, 3-4).
Kayla Dean led Cherokee with six points.
--
Boys
• Mars Hill 69, Waterloo 33: Joshua Bowerman scored 13 points for Mars Hill in a win over Waterloo on Thursday.
Mars Hill led 41-21 at the half. Caleb Conner and Hugh Hargett each added 11 points. The leading scorer for Waterloo was Campbell Parker with eight.
• Deshler 89, Phillips 32: K.J. Anderson, a freshman, scored 22 points and fellow reserve Jadaquis Ricks added 15 as Deshler routed Phillips.
Sawyer Wright and Tavaris Thirlkill scored 10 apiece for Deshler (15-8), which built a 42-point halftime lead.
Alex Copeland scored 13 points for Phillips.
