Noah Hollis went 9-for-10 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter and finished with a team-high 24 points as Collinwood’s boys beat Frank Hughes 63-55 in the District 12-A quarterfinals Tuesday night.
Collinwood, the No. 4 seed in the district, advanced to play top seed Loretto at 5 p.m. Monday. That game will be at Wayne County High School.
Hollis also hit five 3s in the game. Dalton Chastain scored five of his 11 points in the fourth quarter. Collinwood led by one point entering the fourth period and then outscored Frank Hughes 22-15 from there.
Dayton Scott chipped in nine points and Joe Thompson seven for the Trojans.
Frank Hughes’ Wyatt Alley led all scorers with 29 points, and MacCaden Hunt added 10.
• Collinwood girls 71, Frank Hughes 16: Four of its players scored in double figures Tuesday as the Collinwood girls basketball team dominated Frank Hughes 71-16 in the District 12-A quarterfinals.
The No. 3 seed Trojans advanced to play No. 2 seed Summertown at 6:30 p.m. Friday. That game will be played at Wayne County.
A.C. Whitehead led Collinwood with 13 points. Asia Kelly scored 13 and Kristen Retherford and Emily Kautsky each scored 10. Collinwood led 33-6 at halftime and 55-6 after three quarters.
Kalee Lineberry had six points for Frank Hughes.
• Perry County boys 69, Wayne County 56: Clay Baugus scored 18 points Tuesday, but Wayne County’s season ended with a loss to Perry County in the District 12-A quarterfinals.
Braxton Butler came off the bench for four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Down by 14 points at halftime, the Wildcats (5-20) cut the deficit to as little as seven points early in the fourth quarter but could not complete a comeback.
Gunnar Bradford scored 20 points, Tyler Dudley 16, Jackson Tatum 13 and Brier Brown 10 for Perry County, which advanced to play No. 2 seed Summertown in a semifinal game Friday.
