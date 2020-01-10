Covenant Christian placed all five starters in double figures Thursday night while posting a 74-46 victory over Colbert County in boys basketball.
Titus Griffin led the way with 22 points for the Eagles (15-1), who have won 13 consecutive games. Also making it into double figures were Haston Alexander (14), Wyatt Vess (13), Zeke Griffin (11) and Jacob Livingston (10).
Jaylen Butler topped Colbert County with 11 points. Covenant Christian led 42-23 at the half.
• Muscle Shoals 73, Addison 26: Mikey McIntosh scored 27 points, Ty Smith added 20 and Muscle Shoals had an easy time against Addison.
Jason Graham added 12 points and seven assists for the Trojans (10-6), who led 44-12 at halftime.
Logan Wilkins scored 14 points for Addison.
• Red Bay 48, Belmont (Miss.) 32: Braden Ray led all scorers with 18 points and Red Bay beat its western neighbor.
Five other players each scored between five and seven points for Red Bay (11-7).
Garrett Rooker led Belmont with 12 points.
• Lawrence County (Ala.) 61, R.A. Hubbard 51: Tayi Strickland had 18 points and Malik Strickland had 12 as Lawrence County (Ala.) came back in the second half to beat R.A. Hubbard.
The Red Devils trailed by six at halftime but outrebounded the Chiefs 16-8 in the second half.
Tyrus Johnson made eight field goals to finish with 16 points for R.A. Hubbard. Montoya Kellogg had 12 points and Keyondrick Cobb scored 11.
--
Girls
• Colbert County 52, Covenant Christian 32: Keeara Ricks poured in 25 points and Colbert County took control early against Covenant Christian.
Treasure Nalls added nine, Kairon Cooper eight and Destini Pillar nine for the Indians. Ashley Fuller had 10 rebounds.
Covenant Christian’s Madalyn Scott scored 11 points.
• Lauderdale County 50, Elkmont 25: Ruthie Smith scored 17 points, Sydney Maner chipped in 10 and Lauderdale County rolled past Elkmont.
The Tigers (17-4) led 30-6 at the half.
Norman and Morris each scored seven points for Elkmont.
• Lexington 53, Westminster Christian 23: Sydney James led three Bears in double figures as Lexington dominated Westminster Christian.
Lila Beth Turner scored 12 points and Audrey Stults had 10 for Lexington, which improved to 3-1 against Class 3A, Area 16 opponents.
• Colbert Heights 51, Cherokee 9: RayAnna James led three Wildcats in double figures with a game-high 16 points as Colbert Heights handled Cherokee.
Madison Gooch and Asya Williams scored 12 apiece for Colbert Heights. Cherokee’s Kyla Dean scored six points.
Late scores
Boys
• Central 57, Rogers 34: Lane McCay and Payton Palmer scored 21 points apiece and Central pulled away from Rogers in the second half Tuesday.
The game was tied at 25 at halftime, but Central outscored Rogers 20-7 in the third quarter and 12-2 in the fourth quarter. Palmer made seven 3-pointers, and McCay hit five 3-pointers in the third quarter alone.
Chandler Farris led Rogers with 14 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.