Covenant Christian's boys basketball team started the second half down 10 points before rallying for a comeback win over Westminster Christian on Monday, 43-40.
The second half proved to be a different story for the Eagles (20-2) as they locked in defensively after trailing 29-19. They held Westminster to only 11 points total, with only four in the fourth quarter.
With three starters already fouled out, Wyatt Vess hit two late free throws with seven seconds to play giving the Eagles insurance points.
Zeke Griffin finished with 14 points and Titus Griffin ended with 13 for Covenant Christian.
MJ Gurley scored and Dylan Fancher scored 12 for Westminster.
• Muscle Shoals 69, Athens 47: Ty Smith tied a season high with 25 points and the Trojans earned a Class 6A, Area 15 win over Athens.
The win marks the fourth straight for the Trojans (16-7) as regular season play comes to a near end.
Mikey McIntosh finished with 15 points and grabbed five rebounds for Muscle Shoals. Nick Griffith ended with 12 points while also pulling down five boards.
Jaden Jude led Athens with 14 points while Takorian Porter finished with 11.
• Deshler 67, Red Bay 58: Deshler shot 11-of-12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help sneak away with a victory over Red Bay.
The shooting performance helped the Deshler Tigers (18-9) outscore Red Bay (16-5) 21-15 in the quarter.
Matthew Minetree (18), Sawyer Wright (15) and Tavaris Thirlkill (14) all scored in double figures for Deshler.
Red Bay’s Braden Ray scored the game-high 21 points while Jalen Vinson chipped in 12 points.
• Sheffield 65, Central 48: Devin Doss led all scorers with 22 points and Sheffield earned a win over Central.
Rodney Goodman added 12 points, Daxavier Smith 10 and Jaylen Jones nine for the Bulldogs (16-7), who led 32-22 at halftime.
Central’s Lane McCay scored 12 points. Payton Palmer had nine and Carson Brewer eight for the Wildcats (7-16).
• Russellville 61, Colbert County 45: Four Russellville players scored in double figures and the Golden Tigers took advantage of a dominant first half against Colbert County.
Chandler Dyas and Brooks Scott scored 12 points each for Russellville (10-12), which led 36-13 at halftime. Levi Gist added 11 points and Samuel Pace chipped in 10.
Jaylen Butler led all scorers with 15 points for Colbert County (6-16), and Jajuan Rowell scored 10.
• Brooks 49, Rogers 40: Kyler Murks scored 18 points to lead Brooks in a win over Rogers.
Brooks led 22-16 at the half and the Lions (20-4) pulled away in the second half despite a late push from the Pirates.
Charlie Hendrix led Rogers with 14 points.
• Wilson 56, Colbert Heights 27: Brycen Parrish scored 11 points and went over 1,000 points for his career in a win over Colbert Heights on Monday.
The Warriors’ leading scorer, however, was Koby Flippo with 18. Wilson led 30-15 at the half.
Jacob Milender led Colbert Heights with seven points.
• Tharptown 76, Falkville 69: Tharptown came out on top over Falkville in a game that featured a shootout in the second half.
Tharptown 30-27 at the half, but both teams scored a combined 96 points over the final two quarters. Winston Nolen led Tharptown with 28 points and scored 21 in the second half, with 12 of his points coming in the fourth quarter.
Colton Simmons added 20 and scored 14 in the second half. Edwin Garcia finished with 13. The leading scorer for Falkville was Avery Miller with 19.
--
Girls
• Deshler 72, Red Bay 26: Chloe Siegel finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead Deshler in win over Red Bay on Monday.
Deshler (18-8) led 30-18 at the half. Hannah Collinsworth added 12 points, while Shamari Thirlkill scored eight with five assists and five steals.
The leading scorer for Red Bay was Macy Faulkner who had eight.
• Rogers 59, Brooks 32: Brooke Jones scored 17 points to lead Rogers in a win over Brooks.
The Pirates (22-4) led 34-14 at the half. Erin Brown added eight and Madie Krieger scored seven.
The leading scorer for Brooks (13-12) was Chloe Patterson with 10.
• Lexington 74, Lindsay Lane 42: Lila Beth Turner scored 14 points to lead Lexington (13-8) in a win over Lindsay Lane.
Sarah Grossheim added 13 and Emma Allen scored 11.
• Central 52, Sheffield 16: Central (16-10) picked up another win as the Wildcats handled Sheffield.
Ann Margaret Keener finished the game with 18 points for Central, and twin sister Laura Lee Keener added 17.
• Covenant Christian 35, Westminster Christian 21: Ashlee Gann and Madelyn Scott scored in double figures as Covenant Christian (15-6) defeated Westminster Christian.
Gann tied for the game high with 14 points. Scott finished with 11.
Shelby Deerman finished with 14 for Westminster Christian.
• Belgreen 70, Hackleburg 47: Gracie Dempsey scored 16 points and Ansley Tate 14 as Belgreen routed Hackleburg.
Seven other players scored for Belgreen (18-6), which led 41-23 at halftime.
Alexis McCarley scored 15 points and Anna Rivera 13 for Hackleburg (8-12).
