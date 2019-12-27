Class 1A schools R.A. Hubbard and Covenant Christian each had strong showings Thursday at Deshler’s Hellen Keller Bracy Invitational. The Chiefs and Eagles each picked up two wins to advance to the semi-final round and will meet each other tonight at 7 p.m. The winner advances to Saturday’s championships game at Deshler High School Gym.
• Montoya Kellogg scored 19 of his game-high 26 points in the second half as R.A. Hubbard overcame a 17-point halftime deficit to edge Central. The Chiefs trailed 33-16 at the break and were down by as many as 20 in the third quarter before Kellogg and fellow senior Trenton Hampton took over.
Kellogg scored nine points in the third quarter and 10 in the fourth to pace the comeback. Hampton scored all 15 of his points in the second half. Hubbard trailed 48-38 heading into the final period.
A 3-pointer by Central’s Lane McCay was the only field goal of the fourth quarter as the Chiefs used a 21-10 spurt in the final frame to take the lead.
McCay and Mark Glover each scored 17 points to lead Central.
• Covenant Christian 51, Russellville 48: Titus Griffin hit a pair of 3-point baskets early in the fourth quarter to give Covenant Christian the lead and the Eagles held of Russellville down the stretch.
Covenant Christian led 20-19 at the half, but faced a 38-36 deficit heading into the final period. The Golden Tigers led by as many as five in the fourth quarter before two treys by Griffin sparked the Eagles. Covenant took the lead for good on a basket by Haston Alexander with just over two minutes to play. A basket by Zeke Griffin extended the lead to four and Russellville could not catch up.
Titus Griffin led the Eagles with 16 points. Alexander added 14 points. Russellville’s Chandler Dyas led all scorers with 17 points.
• R.A. Hubbard 67, Lauderdale County 63: Four players reached double figures as R.A. Hubbard advanced to the semifinal round. After trailing at the half for the second straight game, the Chiefs made their move in the third quarter. Six different players scored in the third quarter as R.A. Hubbard turned a 34-29 deficit into a 49-42 lead.
In the fourth quarter, the Chiefs hit 12-of-16 free throws while holding off a late surge by LCHS. Juvonne Shanes scored eight of his team-high 17 points in the final frame, but the Tigers ran out of time.
Tyrus Johnson led R.A. Hubbard with 14 points and seven rebounds. Todd Perkins, Trenton Hampton and Montoya Kellogg added 12 points each. Luke McIntyre (12 points) and Connor Smith (11 points) also reached double figures for Lauderdale County.
• Covenant Christian 43, Lincoln County (Tenn.) 33: After getting off to a slow start, Covenant Christian outscored Lincoln County 33-16 in the second and third quarters to take control. The Eagles (10-1) trailed 11-6 at the end of the opening period before Titus Griffin helped get the offense going.
The senior scored 15 of his game-high 24 points in the second quarter as Covenant took a 28-22 lead into the half. An 11-5 third-quarter spurt put the Eagles ahead 39-27 and the lead remained double digits the rest of the way.
Deshler 71, South Lamar 65: Deshler trailed by one point at halftime, but used clutch free-throw shooting in the fourth quarter to advance to the semifinals against Lindsay Lane.
Matthew Minetree, Sawyer Wright and Brandon Green each scored 14 points for the Tigers. Malachi Oglen led South Lamar with 21 points.
Waterloo Christmas Tournament
Kossuth (Miss.) 59, Waterloo 48 (boys): Waterloo fell behind 21-10 in the first quarter and could never recover. Kossuth connected on a trio of 3-pointers in the first half and took a 35-22 lead into the break.
The Cougars outscored the visitors 17-14 in the third quarter but could never get within single digits.
Campbell Parker hit a pair of treys and led all scorers with 20 points for Waterloo. Gavin Scott also reached double figures with 10 points.
• Woodville 51, Waterloo 47 (boys): Waterloo connected on seven 3-point baskets but came up just short. The Cougars trailed 26-25 at the half and were down by just three heading into the fourth quarter.
Woodville’s Jackson Peek scored six of his game-high 19 points in the final frame as the Panthers held on for the win.
Campbell Parker hit a trio of 3-pointers and recorded 15 points to lead Waterloo. Gavin Scott added a trey in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 10 points.
• Waterloo 45, Whitesburg Christian 18 (girls): Valeria Peralta scored all 13 of her points in the first half as Waterloo beat Whitesburg Christian.
Peralta was the only player in double figures. Teammate Alani Simmons added eight points.
• Waterloo 45, Woodville 35: A strong defensive showing helped Waterloo rally in the second half. After trailing 24-20 at the break, the Cougars did not give up a field goal in the third quarter. A pair of 3-point baskets by Valeria Peralta keyed the comeback as Waterloo (4-6) used a 10-2 run to regain the lead.
Peralta finished with a game-high 17 points while Alani Simmons scored six of her 15 points in the fourth quarter for the Cougars.
Tia Edwards led Woodville with 13 points.
Brooks Invitational
• West Morgan 69, Wilson 53: Wilson couldn’t keep the momentum from a fast start. After falling behind 23-9, West Morgan slowly chipped away at the deficit before using a 24-5 run in the third quarter to take the lead for good.
Brycen Parrish scored nine points in the first quarter as the Warriors built the 14-point lead. Wilson hit four three-point baskets in the first half but failed to connect from long range over the final two quarters.
An 18-9 spurt cut the deficit to 32-27 at the half. The Rebels hit six 3-pointers during the rally and took a 51-37 lead into the fourth quarter. The lead remained double digits down the stretch.
Parrish finished with 20 points to lead the Warriors. Dakota Cagle added 13 points.
• Tharptown 56, East Lawrence 49: Tharptown outscored East Lawrence 29-16 in the second half to advance to today’s semifinals against Brooks at 6 p.m.
Edward Lopez scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half to spark Tharptown (5-9), which trailed 33-27 at the break.
Winston Nolen scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half, while Edwin Garcia and Colton Simmons scored 11 points each.
Big Orange tourney
• Florence 73, Osborn (Ga.) 63: Florence (10-3) rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to win its tournament opener.
Dee Beckwith poured in a game-high 25 points for the Lions, while Jaeden Webster added 12. Dan Joplin and Jatavian Anderson each scored 10 points.
Jordan Jefferson scored 24 for Osborn, which led 38-32 at the half.
Mars Hill Christmas tourney
• Mars Hill 72, Colbert Heights 51: Garrett Cox scored a game-high 20 points as Mars Hill stopped Colbert Heights.
Luke Crowden (15), Drake James (12) and Joshua Bowerman (11) also scored in double figures for the Panthers.
Carson Shaw and Austin Castle each had 12 points for Colbert Heights. Jacob Milender added 11 points.
• Mars Hill 66, Hardin County (Tenn.) 38: Mars Hill (8-3) held Hardin County to just 14 points in the second half to pick up a second win in its own round-robin tournament.
Five Panthers scored in double figures, led by Cox with 18. Bowerman scored 12 points, while Crowden, Hugh Hargett and James had 11 points each.
Steven Cagle led Hardin County with 13 points.
In the tournament’s other game, Lawrence County beat Hardin County 76-69. The tournament continues today.
Girls
Keith Davis Memorial
• Mars Hill 70, West Limestone 44: Mars Hill broke open a competitive game by outscoring West Limestone 24-14 in the second quarter to take a big halftime lead.
Neely Johns scored all 15 of her points in the first half, and Kylie Thigpen and Riley Vaughn combined for 13 points in the second quarter as Mars Hill opened a 39-22 halftime lead. Thigpen finished with 15 points, while Vaughn and Erika Mitchell scored 11 each.
Cassie Winter scored 13 points for West Limestone.
• Central 36, Hatton 21: Central (9-5) pulled away in the second half to beat Hatton in its first game.
Laura Lee Keener was the only player in double figures for either team with a game-high 10 points for Central. Laura Lee Keener finished with nine points.
• Deshler 57, Phil Campbell 44: After watching Phil Campbell rally to take a two-point lead early in the fourth quarter, Deshler used a 22-7 run to close the game and grab the win.
The Tigers hit five 3-point baskets in the fourth quarter, including two by Chloe Siegel, who battled foul trouble throughout the game. She finished with 12 points, along with Shamari Thirlkill, who also had a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
Hannah Collinsworth produced the other two fourth-quarter treys and rounded out the top scorers for the Tigers with 11 points. Akilah Crook added four points and pulled down eight rebounds.
Kallie Allen led Phil Campbell with 12 points. Olivia Taylor also reached double figures with 10 points.
• Rogers 71, Susan Moore 50: Madie Krieger scored 15 of her game-high 29 points in the second quarter as Rogers broke open a close game. The Pirates (11-3) led 17-12 before Kreger hit a trio of three-pointers and scored 15 points during a 23-9 Pirates run.
Rogers led 40-21 at the half and maintained a double-digit lead over the final two quarters. Gloria Pounders added 15 points for the Pirates, who play Belmont (Miss.) today.
• Priceville 69, Lexington 43: Priceville took control with a 23-12 run in the second quarter. Sydney James led Lexington with 10 points.
• Giles County (Tenn.) 53, Wilson 44: Giles County doubled up Wilson 14-7 in the first quarter and the Warriors could never pull even. Sidney Bevis turned in a game-high 21 points for Wilson.
• Tharptown 52, Elkmont 37: Gracie Montgomery led the Wildcats with 18 points as Tharptown improved to 7-5 on the season.
• East Limestone 67, Phillips 33: East Limestone led from start to finish. The Indians improved to 13-1 with the dominating win. Ally McCollum led the She Bears with 12 points. Gracie Hallman added 11 points for Phillips.
• Lauderdale County 52, Priceville 36: Lauderdale County broke open a close game with an 18-7 run in the second quarter. Ruthie Smith scored 27 points, including 19 in the second and third periods as the Tigers improved to 12-3 on the year.
Sydney Maner added 14 points for Lauderdale County, which plays Giles County (Tenn.) tonight at 8 p.m.
Winston County Christmas Tournament
• Haleyville 58, Belgreen 52: Haleyville used a 22-8 third-quarter blitz to rally for the win. The Lions trailed 16-7 at the end of the first quarter and faced a 28-21 deficit at the half before using a balanced scoring attack to take the lead in the third quarter. Reagan Kutis, KB Boyles and Catie Aldridge each scored six points in the frame as Haleyville took the lead for the first time.
Aldridge added eight of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Lions held on for the win. Kutis also reached double figures with 11 points after scoring nine in the second half.
Emma Dempsey led Belgreen with 17 points. Ashley Tate added 14 points for the Bulldogs.
Other games
• Curry 55, Hamilton 51: Curry overcame a five-point deficit entering the fourth quarter by outscoring Hamilton 17-9 to get the win.
Mia Hollingsworth led Hamilton with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Jasmine Wilson added 11 points.
