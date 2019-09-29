Deshler’s boys and girls and Hatton’s girls claimed top team honors at the Warriors Invitational Saturday at Wilson High School.
Deshler’s boys had four runners in the top 10 in the Class 4A-7A division, led by Cody Hill, who finished second behind Rogers’ Raleigh Stamps, who won in 17:09.90.
Haleyville’s Lewis Barber and Logan Smith ran third and fourth respectively. They were followed by Deshler’s Riley Rickard. Muscle Shoals' Zach Granger finished sixth, with Deshler’s Kevin Padron and Colson Jeffreys finishing seventh and eighth. Harper Branscome of Muscle Shoals was ninth and Haleyville’s Gracen Smith was 10th.
Deshler won with a team score of 34 points.
In the boys Class 1A-3A division, Lauderdale County’s Colby Corum finished second behind Nicolas Ulrich of Athens Bible in 18:06.29. Hatton’s Carson Graves and Jairo Lopez were third and fourth, while Brian Jones of Colbert Heights finished fifth. Tharptown’s Winston Nolen was sixth and Belgreen’s Canaan Stough was seventh. Covenant Christian’s John Glover finished 10th.
Tanner finished first and Hatton was second in the team standings.
In the Class 4A-7A girls race, Muscle Shoals’ Mary Anna Trimble ran 20:38.99 to win by 44 seconds over Mallory Cole of Brooks. The rest of the top 10 in order were: Jaycee Biffle (Rogers), Emma Richards (Deshler), Caroline Lambert (Central), Mary Alice Murner (Deshler), Katie beth Boyles (Haleyville), Annabella Harris (Central), Katie O’Malley (Rogers) and Mae Boyles (Haleyville).
Deshler won with a team score of 38. Haleyville was second.
In the Class 1A-3A girls race, Lauderdale County’s Addison Embry won in 20:29.19. Lexington’s Valerie Grosso was second and Colbert Heights Kasey Ezekiel was third. Hatton runners finished fourth through seventh – Ally Amerson, Alondra Aranda, Neldyn Lopez and Mattie Graves. Colbert Heights Zoe Henson was eighth and Lexington’s Victoria Woods was 10th.
Hatton won the team competition with 30 points, while Colbert Heights was second.
Scottsboro Invitational
Led by Trey Hurt’s 10th place finish, Florence’s boys finished second at the Scottsboro Invitational.
Mary Claire Ridgeway led the Falcons girls runners with a third-place finish. Elle Von Herrmann finished in ninth place.
Volleyball
Jenna Memorial tournament
Belgreen won five straight matches without losing a set on the way to capturing the tournament title.
The Bulldogs (24-9) beat Colbert Heights, Tharptown, Mars Hill, Cherokee and Covenant Christian for the championship.
Emma Dempsey led the Bulldogs with 33 kills and added 6 aces. Ansley Tate had 28 kills and 34 assists, while Sidney Borden had a team-high 8 aces.
Autumn Bragwell led with 36 assists and Bailey Wood finished with 26 digs.
Covenant Christian reached the championship match with 2-0 wins over Cherokee, Colbert County and Colbert Heights after an early loss to Shoals Christian (2-1).
Sarah James led the Eagles (12-10) with 18 kills, 6 aces and 5 blocks. Lillie Burns added 18 kills, with Ashlee Gann collecting 17 kills. Olivia Ragan had 10 aces and 7 assists, while Aubree Poag had 57 assists and 8 aces.
Danville tournament
Deshler (30-14) won the consolation bracket of the Danville Tournament.
The Tigers finished 4-3 in the tournament with wins over Carbon Hill, Austin West Morgan and Central in the consolation final. Losses were against Addison, West Morgan and Danville.
Kayley Donaldson had 74 assists, eight kills and 45 digs. Chloe Siegel finished with 71 assists, seven kills and 41 digs and Keslie Myrick had 65 digs.
Central went 3-3, losing to Deshler in the consolation final. The Wildcats beat Austin, Fairview and Brooks, with losses to Deshler, Danville and Muscle Shoals.
Ann Margaret Keener had 119 assists and five aces, Laura Lee Keener had 67 digs and Haley Cochran had 39 kills.
Marion County tournament
Phillips (19-14) won the county tournament hosted at the Bears’ home gym.
The Bears were 6-1 in matches, with wins over Marion County (2), Hackleburg , Hamilton and Winfield (2).
Phillips beat Winfield 25-14, 28-26 in the championship game.
Mary Ashton Hyde led with 47 digs, 19 kills and seven aces. Alli Temple had 13 digs, 46 kills, six blocks, nine aces and 78 assists. Ally McCollum had 61 kills and seven blocks and Gracie Hallman finished with 61 assists, 15 digs and 30 kills.
