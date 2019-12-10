Chandler Dyas hit four 3-pointers Monday, but it was the last one that left the biggest impression.
Dyas hit a 3 and was fouled with 3.2 seconds left. He made the free throw to complete a four-point play and give Russellville a dramatic 60-59 win over Athens.
That four-point play gave Dyas a game-high 26 points for Russellville (3-2). He added seven rebounds.
The game was tied at halftime, and Athens went up by as much as 15 points. But Russellville stormed back on an 18-2 run to secure the victory. Jacob Bishop and Boots McCulloch each scored eight points for the Golden Tigers.
Keenan Hambrick led Athens with 20 points.
• Sheffield 66, Colbert County 37: Four Bulldogs scored in double figures and Sheffield outscored Colbert County 38-13 after halftime for a win.
Rodney Goodman led Sheffield with 18 points. Devin Doss scored 14, Daxavier Smith 12 and Khori Bowling 10.
Colbert County’s Jaylen Butler scored 11 points.
• Belgreen 67, Red Bay 63 (2OT): Will Bonner scored 29 points and Collin Bonner added 16 as Belgreen held off county foe Red Bay in double overtime.
The game was tied at 26 at halftime.
Red Bay’s Braden Ray scored 29 points and Tanner Hamilton contributed 13 for the Tigers (3-2).
--
Girls
• Sheffield 47, Colbert County 33: Aysha Brown scored 14 points and Brittany Flores added 11 as Sheffield pulled away from Colbert County.
Treasure Nalls scored 11 points for Colbert County and Destini Pillar chipped in 10.
• Belgreen 58, Red Bay 28: Autumn Bragwell scored a game-high 16 points and led a balanced scoring effort in Belgreen’s win at county rival Red Bay.
Gracie Dempsey scored 12 points, Chandler 11 and Ansley Tate 10 for Belgreen.
Destiny McCollister led Red Bay with seven points.
• Athens 63, Russellville 22: Alaina Taylor led the way for Athens with 18 points as they defeated Russellville.
Madison Murray led Russellville with nine points on the night.
--
Box scores
Boys
Russellville 60, Athens 59
RUSSELLVILLE (60)
Dyas 26, Bishop 8, McCulloch 8, Scott 7, Gist 6, Hubbard 4
ATHENS (59)
Hambrick 20, Shoulders 12, Rose 8, Porter 6, Jude 5 Patterson 5, Rice 3
Halftime: Tied at 31
Record: Russellville 3-2
--
Sheffield 66, Colbert County 37
SHEFFIELD (66)
Goodman 18, Doss 14, Smith 12, Bowling 10, Jones 7, Hood 5
COLBERT COUNTY (37)
Butler 11, Rowell 7, Bates 5, Ellis 5, Berryman 4, Hampton 3, Nelms 2
Halftime: Sheffield 28, Colbert County 24
--
Belgreen 67, Red Bay 63 (2OT)
BELGREEN (67)
W. Bonner 29, C. Bonner 16, Hubbert 9, Donahoe 5, Bragwell 3, Willingham 2, Betts 2
RED BAY (63)
Ray 29, Hamilton 13, Allison 9, Burks 5, Shewbart 3, Vinson 2, Kennedy 2
Halftime: Belgreen 26, Red Bay 26
Record: Red Bay 3-2
--
Girls
Sheffield 47, Colbert County 33
SHEFFIELD (47)
Brown 14, Flores 11, Steele 8, McDonald 6, Richardson 6, Wright 2
COLBERT COUNTY (33)
Nalls 11, Pillar 10, Howard 5, K. Johnson 3, Taylor 3, M. Johnson 1
Halftime: Sheffield 23, Colbert County 15
--
Belgreen 58, Red Bay 28
BELGREEN (58)
Bragwell 16, G. Dempsey 12, Chandler 11, Tate 10, E. Dempsey 8, K. Dempsey 1
RED BAY (28)
D. McCollister 7, James 6, Faulkner 4, E. McCollister 3, Tabbs 2, Scott 2, Kuykendall 2, Ehler 1, Lindley 1
Halftime: Belgreen 27, Red Bay 14
--
Athens 63, Russellville 22
ATHENS (63)
Taylor 18, Crutcher 9, McDonald 8, Simmons 6, Bachus 5, Bailey 5, Smith 4, Swann 4, Williams 4
RUSSELLVILLE (22)
Murray 9, Logan 5, Sikes 3, Cox 2, Taylor 2, Glass 1
Halftime: Athens 34, Russellville 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.